The best Prime Day deals on Fire TV streamers and Fire TVs

Amazon Prime Day is the best time to buy Amazon products. And that’s no different this year, as the e-commerce giant is offering big discounts on everything from Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets to Echo devices and Fire TV devices. The Echo 4th Gen is currently 40% off, the Kindle e-readers are down to their lowest prices, while the Echo Dot is up for grabs for just $20. Amazon has also slashed the prices of the Fire TV streamers and their 4K Fire TVs. Here are the best Fire TV deals you don’t want to miss.

Best deals on Fire TV Sticks

If you want to level up your TV or monitor with streaming smarts, a Fire TV Stick is your best bet. And you can pick one up for pretty cheap as all models are more than 50% off. If you have a 4K TV or display, the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max are the best options. Both streaming dongles offer 4K HDR streaming at 60fps with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has a slightly faster CPU and GPU and more RAM but other than that, both are pretty similar.

Fire TV Stick 4K 4K HDR streaming The Fire TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision support is on sale for $24.99 Buy from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K The Fire TV Cube is 50% off and can be yours for just $59.99. Buy from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K The Fire TV Stick with 1080p streaming and Dolby Atoms support is down to just $16.99. Buy from Amazon

Those that want more than just streaming can consider the Fire TV Cube over the Fire Fire TV Stick. The Cube combines the power of a Fire TV Stick and an Echo speaker, is more powerful than all four streaming dongles, and has eight far-field microphones for hands-free Alexa.

Best deals on 4K Fire TVs