It's time for Amazon Prime Day, allowing you to enjoy two full days worth of discounts. We're expecting deals to land on not only tech products but in tons of other categories. I'm always on the lookout for killer discounts on PC hardware, everything from graphics cards to processors. We've seen notable deals on an array of PC components and accessories in the past, and 2023 shouldn't be a different affair.
Whether you're looking to upgrade an existing desktop PC, build a new system altogether, or purchase an accessory or few, there are usually countless offers during Prime Day to consider. The latest and greatest GPU or best gaming headset don't usually come cheap, but this promotion period between July 11–12 is the time to find low prices.
There are going to be many deals across the PC category, which is where our collection of curated discounts comes into play. You'll find only the best deals on storage, components, PC accessories, and more right here that we'd purchase ourselves.
Best deals
WD Black SN850X 4TB
Ready to up your game? This 4TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD from Western Digital is capable of hitting speeds beyond 7,000MB/s, which is impressive given the heavy discount for Prime Day.
SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 Gaming Speakers
This 5.1 sound system from SteelSeries is a premium setup for those who enjoy their music, movies, and games. The company knows a thing or two about audio hardware, and a full $110 off the SteelSeries Arena 9 is a cracking deal.
Crucial P5 Plus SSD
The Crucial P5 is a popular choice among system builders and gamers, thanks to its reliable performance, good value, and excellent warranty. This 2TB version is just $104 for Prime Day.
Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280 RGB
$200 is a lot of money to pay for what is essentially a CPU cooler, but if you're serious about gaming and overclocking your processor, it's important to provide as much thermal headroom as possible for quieter and more stable operation. This is a solid AIO for the discounted price.
ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q
The Asus ROG Swift PG329Q is an impressive gaming screen with a resolution of 1440p and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. If you want one of the best value gaming screens to play all your favorite PC titles, this is the deal for you.
XPG Lancer RGB
Prime Day is a great time to save big on system memory and DDR5 is the new toy to have inside your PC. XPG's 32GB DDR5-6000 Lancer kit is discounted to just $110 for the next few days.
And that's a mere taster of what's to come. Whether you're looking for a pair of cans to strap to your head or for a new monitor to lose yourself in a virtual world (or both!), we've got a deal for you.
More great PC gaming headset deals
- Source: SteelSeries
SteelSeries Arctis 9$112 $200 Save $88
- Source: Corsair
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT$200 $270 Save $70
- Source: Logitech
Logitech G735 Wireless Gaming Headset$160 $200 Save $40
Picking the best gaming headset depends on how much you have available to spend on a decent pair of cans. We'll continue searching high and low to locate the very best prices on some of the best gaming headsets. The SteelSeries Arctis 9 is particularly noteworthy thanks to its $88 discount. It's extremely comfortable to use for hours at a time. I always praised SteelSeries for its headband design, which makes the headset feel weightless.
For a little more audio performance, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is on sale for $200. That may sound like a fair chunk of change to part with for what is a gaming headset, but the Corsair Virtuoso range of headsets is renowned for sounding excellent. It's not the most comfortable cans to wear, but they sound impressive, especially if you're upgrading from a budget-friendly headset.
More great gaming earbud deals
Logitech G FITS
It's good to see the Logitech G FITS on sale for Prime Day. These are some excellent earbuds, not just for gaming but for just about any other form of media you enjoy. They're comfortable, great-sounding, and now well-priced for the next two days.
We're expecting to see some good deals on PC gaming earbuds during Prime Day, such as the $70 discount on the excellent Logitech G FITS. You can find some other choices below, with their lowest prices in Amazon's history. If you're able to locate any of them at a lower price, you can be sure it's a good discount.
- Sony WF-1000XM4: $278
- EPOS GTW 270: $120
- Logitech G333 VR: $20
- 1MORE Triple Driver: $53
- Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed: $150
- Source: Sony
Sony WF-1000XM4
- Source: Epos
EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid True Wireless Earbuds
- Source: Logitech
Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones
- Source: 1More
1MORE Triple Driver in-Ear Earphones
- Source: Razer
Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Earbuds
More great PC speaker deals
SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 Gaming Speakers
This 5.1 sound system from SteelSeries is a premium setup for those who enjoy their music, movies, and games. The company knows a thing or two about audio hardware, and a full $110 off the SteelSeries Arena 9 is a cracking deal.
Not everyone enjoys wearing a headset all day long, and this is where one of the best PC speakers can really make a difference. Being able to pump out your favorite songs or in-game tracks makes a good pair of speakers a great purchase for a PC gaming setup. As well as spotting the excellent SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 sound system on sale for $440, we've collated some of our favorites and what their lowest prices on Amazon have been. If you find them listed for about that or less, you'll be good to go!
- Logitech Z407: $74
- Creative Pebble 2.0: $22
- Razer Leviathan V2: $230
- Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X: $250
- Bose Companion 2 Series III: $82
- Razer Nommo Chroma: $100
- Source: Logitech
Logitech Z407
- Source: Creative
Creative Pebble 2.0 speakers
- Source: Razer
Razer Leviathan V2
- Source: Creative
Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X soundbar
- Source: Bose
Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers
- Source: Razer
Razer Nommo Chroma
More great PC gaming storage deals
- Source: XPG
XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 2TB$125 $210 Save $85
- Source: ADATA
ADATA Legend 800 1TB$43 $129 Save $86
-
WD Black SN850X 4TB$230 $700 Save $470
- Source: ADATA
ADATA Premium 1TB$60 $80 Save $20
- Source: WD
WD Black 4TB$104 $190 Save $86
-
Crucial P5 Plus SSD$104 $320 Save $216
-
Crucial BX500$76 $100 Save $24
-
SK hynix Platinum P41$136 $157 Save $21
- Source: TeamGroup
TeamGroup AX2 2TB$69 $85 Save $16
You can always be sure to find some good deals on storage, particularly SSDs, over Prime Day, and 2023 is looking to be no exception. We've found countless drives and capacities from Western Digital, ADATA, Samsung, and other brands. A favorite deal of ours is the $400 saving on the impressive WD Black SN850X 4TB, though we've found drives for as little as $46 from ADATA, making a PC upgrade cost next to nothing. The SN850X from WD is incredibly fast, so long as you have a motherboard that can handle PCIe 4.0 storage.
With transfer speeds of up to 7,300MB/s, you'll be loading game textures or an operating system in seconds as opposed to minutes. But if you prefer capacity and value over raw performance, the 4TB WD Black hard drive is discounted by $86 and costs just $104 for Prime Day. That's $0.02 per GB, which is about as cheap as storage can be without sacrificing too much on performance and reliability. Western Digital is a major player in the storage scene, and its offerings for Prime Day are fantastic.
More great CPU liquid cooler deals
- Source: Asus
Asus ROG Ryuo III 240 ARGB$220 $250 Save $30
- Source: ID-Cooling
ID-Cooling DASHFLOW 240 Basic$56 $70 Save $14
- Source: ID-Cooling
ID-Cooling ZOOMFLOW 240X Snow$68 $85 Save $17
- Source: EK
EK Nucleus AIO CR240 Lux D-RGB$120 $150 Save $30
- Source: Thermaltake
Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280 RGB$200 $230 Save $30
To get the most out of your CPU, it's best to use one of the best air coolers or an AIO liquid cooler. We'd typically recommend the latter as it provides more overclocking headroom and most PC cases released in recent years support up to 240mm or 360mm radiators. That's why we've recommended deals such as the Asus ROG Ryuo III 240 ARGB and ID-Cooling DASHFLOW 240 Basic, both discounted up to $30.
Should you be seeking something with all the lighting effects, an integrated display, and excellent cooling performance, the Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280 RGB is on sale for $200. We'll be sure to keep an eye out for other AIO deals as Prime Day progresses and update our collection here with any stragglers.
More great PC gaming monitor deals
- Source: Pixio
Pixio PX277 Prime 27$208 $300 Save $92
- Source: Samsung
Samsung 32" Odyssey G55A Gaming Monitor$300 $350 Save $50
-
Samsung Odyssey G9$1000 $1400 Save $400
-
SAMSUNG 27-Inch CF39 Series$150 $220 Save $70
-
Samsung 24" SR35 IPS LED Flat Monitor$100 $161 Save $61
- Source: Asus
Asus TUF VG277Q1A$154 $200 Save $46
-
Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ$819 $999 Save $180
- Source: Asus
Asus VP228QG$84 $104 Save $20
-
ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q$399 $549 Save $150
- Source: Acer
Acer Nitro ED270R$145 $170 Save $25
The most important part of any gaming setup is — of course — the screen! There's no point spending hundreds (if not thousands) on a shiny new graphics card if you can't make the most of it with a subpar monitor. Prime Day usually sees discounts applied to gaming monitors across the spectrum with different resolutions and specifications. Some of our favorite gaming monitors are on sale right now, including the impressive Asus ROG Swift PG329Q and its WQHD resolution, 175Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for G-Sync. Not bad for $400!
We've also included a few more affordable displays, like the Acer Nitro ED270R with its 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support. Regardless of how you spend on a monitor this Prime Day, you're bound to have a great time. Then, there's the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9, which is ridiculously good (and pricey) at a discounted $1,000.
More great gaming PC RAM deals
- Source: Teamgroup
TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4$63 $71 Save $8
- Source: TeamGroup
TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 Memory$175 $230 Save $55
-
XPG Lancer RGB$110 $120 Save $10
- Source: Kingston
Kingston Fury Renegade RGB 32GB DDR5-6400$185 $203 Save $18
-
Kingston Fury Beast 32GB DDR5-5600$130 $143 Save $13
The best CPU and GPU won't mean much if you don't have enough RAM to run your favorite games. PC titles are growing in size and not just in how much storage space is required, but also RAM usage. Higher resolution textures and more files to hold for the CPU to access mean the more RAM for gaming you have, the better the system performance will be. Prime Day is a great time to save on DDR4 and DDR5. TeamGroup offers great value with its T-Force Vulcan Z range of DDR4 kits for older PC systems, and it has a capacity of 32GB for $63.
If you're using newer Intel or AMD processors, you'll be recommended to purchase DDR5 RAM, so long as your motherboard (and processor) supports it. XPG's Lancer RGB kits are excellent for gaming and mild overclocking. The company's DDR5-6000 32GB kit is discounted to just $110 for Prime Day.
More great PC gaming keyboard deals
- Source: Drop
Drop CTRL$216 $270 Save $54
- Source: Drop
Drop Alt Keyboard$200 $250 Save $50
- Source: RK ROAYL KLUDGE
ROYAL KLUDGE RK61$43 $65 Save $22
- Source: Keychron
Keychron V1$80 $100 Save $20
In order to interact with the best PC games, you'll need a mouse and keyboard or a controller. For most PC games, the former would suffice, and as such, we've compiled a list of the top deals for Prime Day. We're huge fans of Drop custom mechanical keyboards, and the Drop CTRL is on sale now with $54 discounted across the board, depending on which configuration you pick before checking out. It's a fantastic platform for building your own keyboard or simply letting Drop put everything together for you so it's ready for gaming.
FAQ
Q: What makes a Prime Day deal?
We'd recommend using price tracker tools and websites such as CamelCamelCamel as these will show the price history of the product in question. We've seen in the past vendors artificially inflating the price before Prime Day, only to reduce it back to a normal level and call it a "deal" when it's actually anything but. You can rest assured we only cover actual deals here on XDA.