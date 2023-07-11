It's time for Amazon Prime Day, allowing you to enjoy two full days worth of discounts. We're expecting deals to land on not only tech products but in tons of other categories. I'm always on the lookout for killer discounts on PC hardware, everything from graphics cards to processors. We've seen notable deals on an array of PC components and accessories in the past, and 2023 shouldn't be a different affair.

Whether you're looking to upgrade an existing desktop PC, build a new system altogether, or purchase an accessory or few, there are usually countless offers during Prime Day to consider. The latest and greatest GPU or best gaming headset don't usually come cheap, but this promotion period between July 11–12 is the time to find low prices.

There are going to be many deals across the PC category, which is where our collection of curated discounts comes into play. You'll find only the best deals on storage, components, PC accessories, and more right here that we'd purchase ourselves.

Best deals

WD Black SN850X 4TB $230 $700 Save $470 Ready to up your game? This 4TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD from Western Digital is capable of hitting speeds beyond 7,000MB/s, which is impressive given the heavy discount for Prime Day. $230 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 Gaming Speakers $440 $550 Save $110 This 5.1 sound system from SteelSeries is a premium setup for those who enjoy their music, movies, and games. The company knows a thing or two about audio hardware, and a full $110 off the SteelSeries Arena 9 is a cracking deal. $440 at Amazon

Crucial P5 Plus SSD $104 $320 Save $216 The Crucial P5 is a popular choice among system builders and gamers, thanks to its reliable performance, good value, and excellent warranty. This 2TB version is just $104 for Prime Day. $104 at Amazon

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280 RGB $200 $230 Save $30 $200 is a lot of money to pay for what is essentially a CPU cooler, but if you're serious about gaming and overclocking your processor, it's important to provide as much thermal headroom as possible for quieter and more stable operation. This is a solid AIO for the discounted price. $200 at Amazon

ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q $399 $549 Save $150 The Asus ROG Swift PG329Q is an impressive gaming screen with a resolution of 1440p and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. If you want one of the best value gaming screens to play all your favorite PC titles, this is the deal for you. $399 at Amazon

Source: XPG XPG Lancer RGB $110 $120 Save $10 Prime Day is a great time to save big on system memory and DDR5 is the new toy to have inside your PC. XPG's 32GB DDR5-6000 Lancer kit is discounted to just $110 for the next few days. $110 at Amazon

And that's a mere taster of what's to come. Whether you're looking for a pair of cans to strap to your head or for a new monitor to lose yourself in a virtual world (or both!), we've got a deal for you.

More great PC gaming headset deals

Source: SteelSeries SteelSeries Arctis 9 $112 $200 Save $88 $112 at Amazon

Source: Corsair Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT $200 $270 Save $70 $200 at Amazon

Source: Logitech Logitech G735 Wireless Gaming Headset $160 $200 Save $40 $160 at Amazon

Picking the best gaming headset depends on how much you have available to spend on a decent pair of cans. We'll continue searching high and low to locate the very best prices on some of the best gaming headsets. The SteelSeries Arctis 9 is particularly noteworthy thanks to its $88 discount. It's extremely comfortable to use for hours at a time. I always praised SteelSeries for its headband design, which makes the headset feel weightless.

For a little more audio performance, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is on sale for $200. That may sound like a fair chunk of change to part with for what is a gaming headset, but the Corsair Virtuoso range of headsets is renowned for sounding excellent. It's not the most comfortable cans to wear, but they sound impressive, especially if you're upgrading from a budget-friendly headset.

More great gaming earbud deals

Source: Logitech Logitech G FITS $160 $230 Save $70 It's good to see the Logitech G FITS on sale for Prime Day. These are some excellent earbuds, not just for gaming but for just about any other form of media you enjoy. They're comfortable, great-sounding, and now well-priced for the next two days. $160 at Amazon

We're expecting to see some good deals on PC gaming earbuds during Prime Day, such as the $70 discount on the excellent Logitech G FITS. You can find some other choices below, with their lowest prices in Amazon's history. If you're able to locate any of them at a lower price, you can be sure it's a good discount.

Sony WF-1000XM4: $278

EPOS GTW 270: $120

Logitech G333 VR: $20

1MORE Triple Driver: $53

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed: $150

More great PC speaker deals

Not everyone enjoys wearing a headset all day long, and this is where one of the best PC speakers can really make a difference. Being able to pump out your favorite songs or in-game tracks makes a good pair of speakers a great purchase for a PC gaming setup. As well as spotting the excellent SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 sound system on sale for $440, we've collated some of our favorites and what their lowest prices on Amazon have been. If you find them listed for about that or less, you'll be good to go!

Logitech Z407: $74

Creative Pebble 2.0: $22

Razer Leviathan V2: $230

Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X: $250

Bose Companion 2 Series III: $82

Razer Nommo Chroma: $100

More great PC gaming storage deals

You can always be sure to find some good deals on storage, particularly SSDs, over Prime Day, and 2023 is looking to be no exception. We've found countless drives and capacities from Western Digital, ADATA, Samsung, and other brands. A favorite deal of ours is the $400 saving on the impressive WD Black SN850X 4TB, though we've found drives for as little as $46 from ADATA, making a PC upgrade cost next to nothing. The SN850X from WD is incredibly fast, so long as you have a motherboard that can handle PCIe 4.0 storage.

With transfer speeds of up to 7,300MB/s, you'll be loading game textures or an operating system in seconds as opposed to minutes. But if you prefer capacity and value over raw performance, the 4TB WD Black hard drive is discounted by $86 and costs just $104 for Prime Day. That's $0.02 per GB, which is about as cheap as storage can be without sacrificing too much on performance and reliability. Western Digital is a major player in the storage scene, and its offerings for Prime Day are fantastic.

More great CPU liquid cooler deals

To get the most out of your CPU, it's best to use one of the best air coolers or an AIO liquid cooler. We'd typically recommend the latter as it provides more overclocking headroom and most PC cases released in recent years support up to 240mm or 360mm radiators. That's why we've recommended deals such as the Asus ROG Ryuo III 240 ARGB and ID-Cooling DASHFLOW 240 Basic, both discounted up to $30.

Should you be seeking something with all the lighting effects, an integrated display, and excellent cooling performance, the Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280 RGB is on sale for $200. We'll be sure to keep an eye out for other AIO deals as Prime Day progresses and update our collection here with any stragglers.

More great PC gaming monitor deals

The most important part of any gaming setup is — of course — the screen! There's no point spending hundreds (if not thousands) on a shiny new graphics card if you can't make the most of it with a subpar monitor. Prime Day usually sees discounts applied to gaming monitors across the spectrum with different resolutions and specifications. Some of our favorite gaming monitors are on sale right now, including the impressive Asus ROG Swift PG329Q and its WQHD resolution, 175Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for G-Sync. Not bad for $400!

We've also included a few more affordable displays, like the Acer Nitro ED270R with its 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support. Regardless of how you spend on a monitor this Prime Day, you're bound to have a great time. Then, there's the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9, which is ridiculously good (and pricey) at a discounted $1,000.

More great gaming PC RAM deals

The best CPU and GPU won't mean much if you don't have enough RAM to run your favorite games. PC titles are growing in size and not just in how much storage space is required, but also RAM usage. Higher resolution textures and more files to hold for the CPU to access mean the more RAM for gaming you have, the better the system performance will be. Prime Day is a great time to save on DDR4 and DDR5. TeamGroup offers great value with its T-Force Vulcan Z range of DDR4 kits for older PC systems, and it has a capacity of 32GB for $63.

If you're using newer Intel or AMD processors, you'll be recommended to purchase DDR5 RAM, so long as your motherboard (and processor) supports it. XPG's Lancer RGB kits are excellent for gaming and mild overclocking. The company's DDR5-6000 32GB kit is discounted to just $110 for Prime Day.

More great PC gaming keyboard deals

In order to interact with the best PC games, you'll need a mouse and keyboard or a controller. For most PC games, the former would suffice, and as such, we've compiled a list of the top deals for Prime Day. We're huge fans of Drop custom mechanical keyboards, and the Drop CTRL is on sale now with $54 discounted across the board, depending on which configuration you pick before checking out. It's a fantastic platform for building your own keyboard or simply letting Drop put everything together for you so it's ready for gaming.

FAQ

Q: What makes a Prime Day deal?

We'd recommend using price tracker tools and websites such as CamelCamelCamel as these will show the price history of the product in question. We've seen in the past vendors artificially inflating the price before Prime Day, only to reduce it back to a normal level and call it a "deal" when it's actually anything but. You can rest assured we only cover actual deals here on XDA.