Tablets can be an enjoyable product category for when you want a bigger screen than your phone but don't want to pull out your laptop. However, it can be hard to justify spending hundreds on a tablet when you already have other devices. Luckily, some of the best tablets in 2023 are on sale during Amazon Prime Day, so now is the time to buy if you've been considering a tablet. From iPads that fit right into the Apple ecosystem to Samsung and Android tablets, there are a lot of great options to choose from during Prime Day.

Prime Day 2023 runs from July 11–12. Millions of products see significant discounts during this event, with many being exclusive to Prime members. With a free trial, new subscribers can take advantage of these deals without paying a subscription fee, provided they cancel before their free month is over. Since a lot of great tablets don't always see significant discounts, you might want to jump on these deals to avoid missing out. Some of these deals represent the lowest price we've ever seen, and here are the best ones for tablets.

Best Prime Day deals for tablets overall

Apple iPad Mini (2021) $379 $499 Save $120 Apple's sixth-generation iPad Mini looks like a tiny version of the iPad Pro, and that's a good thing. It supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Prime Day sales shave more than $100 off this impressive tablet. $379 at Amazon

Apple iPad (2021) $249 $329 Save $80 Though Apple replaced the ninth-generation iPad last year, it's still a fantastic value tablet. It has the A13 Bionic chip and supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. At under $300, it's hard to find a better deal for a tablet on Prime Day. $249 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $600 $900 Save $300 Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is still the company's newest entry-level flagship tablet, featuring an S Pen and an 11-inch display. It's still a solid buy in 2023, especially considering Prime Day sales offer a $300 discount on the Galaxy Tab S8. $600 at Amazon

iPads are still typically considered the best tablets available, and two great models are on sale for Prime Day. The base-model iPad 9 is the best cheap tablet available, featuring an A13 Bionic chip that will blow similarly-priced Android tablets out of the water. Plus, it still runs the latest versions of iPadOS and is likely due for at least a few more software updates. This performance makes up for what is otherwise an outdated design with large bezels. At $250, this tablet is perfect for children, grandparents, and anyone who wants casual use of a tablet that fits into the Apple ecosystem.

Next up is the iPad Mini 6, which essentially brings the iPad Pro's design to a miniature form factor. While fans wish that the display had a higher resolution and refresh rate, it's still solid for the price. It features excellent performance thanks to the inclusion of an A15 Bionic chip and surprisingly supports the second-generation Apple Pencil, which magnetically attaches to the side. If you want a small form factor tablet that has all the latest and greatest tech inside, the iPad Mini is a great option, and it's available for under $400 during Prime Day.

Like the two iPads on this list, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is getting a bit old. However, that doesn't mean it isn't a good buy in 2023, especially when Prime Day deals are considered. The base-model Galaxy Tab S8 has a modern design and comes with an S Pen for drawing, note-taking, and productivity. The 11-inch display also looks great, and it'll feel even better as Google continues to optimize Android for big-screen devices. If you're looking for a quality Android tablet at a massive discount, it'd be hard to find a better solution than the Galaxy Tab S8. It's one of the best Samsung tablets in 2023.

Best Prime Day deals for iPads

Aside from the aforementioned ninth-generation iPad and the sixth-generation iPad Mini, Apple's brand-new iPad 10 is also on sale during Prime Day. The latest base-model iPad isn't without its flaws, as it requires a dongle to connect to a first-generation Apple Pencil instead of supporting the newer version. However, it does have key perks as well, like a landscape-oriented camera that is excellent for video calls. Plus, it supports the Magic Keyboard Folio, which might be a better keyboard than the Magic Keyboard available on the higher-end iPad models. The price bump was criticized at launch, but Prime Day deals bring the iPad 10's price to under $400.

Best Prime Day deals for Samsung tablets

Samsung offers a lot of different tablets to suit your needs, including the flagship Galaxy Tab S8, which is on sale for Prime Day. Aside from that model, you can get an S7 or S6-series tablet for even cheaper. However, especially when the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is considered, you don't sacrifice a lot for the extra savings. It has a 12.4-inch display that is actually bigger than the Galaxy Tab S8, and it still supports the S Pen. Plus, it still looks modern and sleek, coming in four different colors. Both the 64GB and 265GB models are discounted for Prime Day, but the latter is the better bargain considering it costs just $20 more. Plus, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE got the update to One UI 5 last year.

If you frequently work outdoors and in tough environmental conditions, the tablet for you might be the Galaxy TabActive 4 Pro. There's really nothing quite like it out there, and it promises to get the job done in nearly any situation. It's extremely rugged and is MIL-STD-810H compliant, which is a military standard that tests a product's toughness. Plus, it's also IP68 water and dust-resistant, and that certification covers the included S Pen as well. The Galaxy TabActive 4 Pro isn't for everyone, but people who need this level of durability will be satisfied with Samsung's ruggedized tablet. It's expensive, but Prime Day deals shave hundreds off the price tag, so now is the time to buy it.

For an affordable Android tablet, you can look to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Galaxy Tab A8. The latter makes a few sacrifices to hit an ultra-low price point, like a lower-resolution display and a slower processor. However, the 10.5-inch tablet still looks fairly modern in 2023. Considering that it's under $200, this is the tablet to buy if you're on a budget. Much of the same can be said about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, but despite this tablet being three years old, it has a higher-resolution display than the Tab A8. If you'd prefer older tech rather than choosing Samsung's A-series lineup, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the perfect pick. Just note that with older devices, you're sacrificing more years of updates.

FAQ

Q: How much should I spend on a tablet during Prime Day?

That depends on what you're planning to use your tablet for. If you're just looking to watch videos, scroll the web, or reply to emails, you don't need a lot of performance out of your new tablet. That means you can spring for either the ninth-generation iPad or the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just a few hundred dollars and be just fine. But if you're trying to get real work done, like content creation or digital art, you might want to spend $400–$700 on a more powerful tablet. For that use case, look to the iPad Mini or the Galaxy Tab S8.

Q: Should I choose an iPadOS or Android tablet?

This choice comes down to preference but also what kind of integration you're looking for outside your tablet. If you own an Apple or Android phone, you might want to grab a tablet from the same manufacturer for continuity. That way, you can sync your media between devices with ease. If that isn't a priority, you can simply choose whichever tablet fits your workflow and budget best.

Q: Are these the best deals of the year, and how long will they last?

Many of the tablet deals on this list meet or are the lowest prices we've seen for these products ever. They'll last until Prime Day ends on July 12 or until stock runs out, and it's unlikely that we'll see these kinds of discounts for some time after the event ends. Though a lot of the tablets on this list are frequently discounted, it's usually by tens of dollars, not hundreds of dollars. If you're thinking about buying a tablet, Prime Day is the best time to do so.