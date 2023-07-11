Fitness trackers and smartwatches have become ubiquitous in 2023 and serve a variety of purposes for all kinds of people. They can be expensive, though, especially if you're not quite sure what you might use them for. Some people know exactly how a wearable device will make their life easier, which makes a smartwatch or fitness tracker an easy sell. For others, spending hundreds of dollars on a wearable is a tall ask. However, wearable devices are seeing massive discounts during Amazon's Prime Day 2023, and you can get a great one at a hefty discount.

Prime Day 2023 started on July 11, 2023, and is part of a 48-hour deals window that ends on July 12, 2023. Millions of products see significant discounts during this event, with deals being exclusive to Prime members. With a free trial, new subscribers can take advantage of these deals without paying a subscription fee, provided they cancel before their free month is over. Though a lot of products are experiencing discounts on Prime Day 2023, none might be more appealing than smartwatches and fitness trackers. If you've been waiting to take the leap — or are thinking about upgrading — these deals might convince you to grab one of the best smartwatches in 2023.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals for wearables overall

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular] $400 $500 Save $100 The top-of-the-line Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) is now available at a much more affordable price, and it matches the lowest price we've seen all-time. Unless you're a fitness guru who needs the Apple Watch Ultra, the Series 8 will give you everything you need. For iPhone users, it's the best wearable on the market. $400 at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch $250 $350 Save $100 Though the Google Pixel Watch is a first-generation product, it still has the best integration with Android of any smartwatch out there. Plus, Google owns Fitbit, so that brings a slew of fitness-centric features to the Pixel Watch. If you own a Pixel phone, the Pixel Watch will be a great companion, and it's now $100 off for Prime Day. $250 at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 7 $600 $900 Save $300 If you need a more advanced and rugged smartwatch, look no further than the Garmin Fenix 7. It has unmatched battery life and can recharge via solar power. Plus, it can be used for all kinds of activities and data tracking, and is considered a multisport smartwatch. $600 at Amazon

Depending on what you're looking for out of a wearable, there are a lot of good options available. Some wearables are extremely advanced fitness trackers, while others are like a smartphone or computer on your wrist. For iPhone users entrenched in the Apple ecosystem, there's no better choice than the Apple Watch Series 8. It has all the features you'd expect out of a smartwatch or fitness tracker, like heart rate tracking, blood oxygen sensing, and temperature sensing. You can track your fitness progress on your watch or phone and even share it with friends. The cellular model lets you stream music and make calls even when your phone is at home, which is another great perk. If you've been looking for a reason to try an Apple Watch, the best one for most people is $100 off for Prime Day.

A more light and simplistic option is the Google Pixel Watch, which is Google's first smartwatch in the Pixel ecosystem. It looks a lot like a traditional watch, and that's something that a lot of people can appreciate. In fact, it's more of a fitness tracker with basic smartwatch features than a full-fledged smartwatch, thanks to the tight Fitbit integration. At a massive discount, the Pixel Watch is a better value than ever for people in the Android or Pixel ecosystems.

The Apple Watch Ultra was a good move toward a rugged and advanced fitness smartwatch, but Garmin is still the industry leader in that category. The company's Fenix 7 is the jack of all trades as a multisport wearable that can switch from being a smartwatch to a triathlon tracker in an instant. You should know immediately if the Garmin Fenix 7 is for you, and the Fenix 7 is a solid proposition at any price point. But at $300 off, the Fenix 7 is now available to a lot more people during Prime Day 2023 sales.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals for Apple Watches

You don't have to spend an exorbitant amount of money to try out an Apple Watch for yourself. The Apple Watch SE is a simplified version of Apple's smartwatch available at a much cheaper price tag, even before Prime Day 2023 discounts. However, thanks to the added deals, the cellular version of the second-generation Apple Watch SE is $50 off. It gives you the essentials, like great iOS integration and fitness tracking, but spares some of the higher-end features found on the Apple Watch Series 8. If you need things like an always-on display and temperature sensing, splurge for the Apple Watch Series 8. Otherwise, it might be a better choice to spring for the cheaper Apple Watch SE.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals for Android users

A slew of great Android smartwatches are discounted for Prime Day 2023, including the top options from Google and Samsung. If you don't own a Google Pixel phone, you might prefer going with a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 instead. This smartwatch works great with Samsung Galaxy devices, and there are a lot of them out there. The Galaxy Watch 5 is at its lowest price ever on Prime Day, and at under $200, you can get it cheaper than a pair of the best wireless earbuds.

Otherwise, Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3 are both on sale, but they're getting a bit old at this point. Mobvoi just debuted its TicWatch Pro 5 a few months ago, so the TicWatch Pro 3 is now a generation behind, but it is slated to receive an update to the new Wear OS 3. However, considering the low price point of the TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3 on Prime Day, they're still a decent value. Even with outdated hardware, Mobvoi's dual-display technology on the TicWatch Pro 3 is something that no other retailer has replicated to date. For a more basic (and cheaper) smartwatch, the above options from Amazfit are quality options as well.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals for Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers

Garmin offers all kinds of smartwatches, from ones geared to specific sports and activities to basic smartwatches at low prices. The Garmin Fenix 7 will do anything you need at a high price point, though it's $300 off for Prime Day. But, if you're mainly focused on running and walking, the Garmin Forerunner 745 is a highly-specialized solution that all runners should try. It has features made both by and for runners and is nearly half off for Prime Day. These two options are the best for people serious about fitness and running, and athletes will find they're a worthwhile investment to advance their training.

For the rest of us, there are a few options that might make more sense at a more reasonable price point. The Garmin Venu 2 and Vivoactive 4 are simplistic smartwatches that have a lot of general fitness features and are great for anyone just starting out. For people who live a rugged lifestyle, the Garmin Instinct is similarly simple but has the durability to keep up with your everyday activities.

FAQ

Q: How much should you spend on a wearable?

This largely depends on what you plan to use your smartwatch or fitness tracker for. If you're just trying to track your steps and receive notifications on your wrist, you probably don't need to spend more than a few hundred dollars for that functionality. However, if you need a wearable to step up your training or get in shape, you might want to spend more for these advanced features. Unless you are an athlete who knows exactly how a wearable will improve your workouts, you shouldn't spend more than $400-$600 on your new device.

Q: Do you need to buy the same wearable brand as your smartphone?

If you're an iPhone user, the best experience will be had when purchasing an Apple Watch. Garmin wearables will work with iOS, but the integration isn't as good as using an Apple Watch. However, Android users have a lot more options. The Google Pixel Watch will work great with any Android phone, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch has integration with Samsung smartphones.