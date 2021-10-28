Best printers for Mac you can buy in 2021

Printers are just as important as any other peripheral you’d pair with your Mac. It’s true most of our documentation now happens digitally, but there are still times when we need to print something. Even creative professionals need one to churn out high-quality printouts of things like artwork, photos, etc. So in this article, we’ll be checking out some of the best printers for Mac you can buy right now.

The printers mentioned in this collection should play nicely with all the best Macs out there — be it an iMac, the Mac Pro, or even the new MacBook Pro 2021 notebooks. They’re all macOS compatible and most of them can work wirelessly via AirPrint. We’ve included both Inkjet as well as laser printers to make sure we have a good mix of options for most people.

Epson EcoTank ET-3710 Best overall printer The EcoTank ET-3710 is one of the most popular printers out there. It works with both Windows and macOS devices over a wired or a wireless connection. The printer also boasts impressive features including a color display, voice-activated printing with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa. What we like the most about this printer is that uses low-cost replacement ink bottles instead of ink cartridges. It's a great low-maintenance option for both businesses and home users. Buy from Best Buy

HP OfficeJet Pro 7740 Office Printer Best printer for business The HP OfficeJet Pro 7740 is a fantastic large-sized printer suitable for business use. It can hold up to 500 sheets of A3 paper in addition to 50 A4 paper in its automatic feeder. The OfficeJet Pro can also print full A3 color posters and uses auto duplex to turn them over automatically to print the other side. It works best with Ethernet connectivity but there's also support for Wi-Fi with AirPrint compatibility for Mac users. Buy from Best Buy

HP PageWide Pro 477dw Printer High speed printer HP's PageWide Pro is one of the fastest Inkjet printers on the market. It uses a large-sized print head to cover the full width of the paper and glides through printouts like a laser one. HP quotes a print speed of 55 pages per minute, which is quite impressive. It can also print coated photo paper and deliver vibrant color images up to A4 size. It works with macOS devices, making it one of the best printers in this collection. Buy from Amazon

HP Envy 7855 Printer Best budget printer The HP Envy 7855 is one of the best budget printers you can buy for your Mac. This is what we recommend for most users who don't necessarily need fancy features for casual usage. It has a touchscreen panel for easy operation and it can also order new print cartridges automatically when it detects the ink is getting low. It supports AirPrint, which means you can easily churn out printouts without having to worry about wired connections. Buy from Amazon

Canon Maxify IB4120 Best heavy-duty printer The Canon Maxify IB4120 is a heavy-duty printer suitable for a multi-user experience. It uses ink cartridges for pumping out colored printouts and it also connects to Apple devices wirelessly via AirPrint. The best thing about this printer. however, is that you can load up to 500 sheets of paper in its tray at once and not worry about refilling it every day. We recommend the Maxify IB4120 in case a lot of people in your office or household use a printer on a daily basis. Buy from Amazon

Epson WorkForce WF-7710 Printer Best multi-function printer The Epson WorkForce WF-7710 is the most expensive printer in this collection but it justifies the price tag with its multi-function operation. Not only is it one of the fastest inkjet printers around, but it's cheaper to maintain thanks to the competitive cost of its cartridges. Notably, you can also use this to print images on T-shirts via sublimation or heat transfer print. The only real drawback of this printer is that you'll have to use third-party scanning software to scan copies since the Epson Scan 2 no longer works with macOS. Buy from Amazon

HP Tango X Printer Best compact printer The HP Tango X is a compact portable printer suitable for small office spaces. It's built specifically for Mac users and features AirPrint capability to print over a wireless network. It also comes with a linen wrap that lets you carry it around easily, and the printer itself requires no drivers or USB connections to work with. All you need is a simple HP Smart app to start scanning and printing. Buy from Amazon

Brother MFCL2710DW Compact Laser printer Affordable laser printer The Brother MFCL2710DW is yet another compact printer suitable for a small office environment. This printer also offers other features like two-sided printing, a 35-page capacity feeder for unattended scanning, and more. The MFCL2710 also lets you load up to 250 sheets at once so you don't have to refill it as often. It usually retails for around $200, which is a great price for a laser printer. Buy from Amazon

Pantum P2502W Compact Printer Best monochrome printer The Pantum P2502W is a monochrome printer, which means it can only print in black and white. It's a solid compact printer that can fit into small spaces and can print up to 23 pages per minute. The Pantum P2502W works well with macOS devices. It has a great app that lets you control all the printer settings too. Buy from Amazon

Best printers for Mac: Final Thoughts

As you can see, we’ve got a good mix of printers for you to choose from. The Epson EcoTank ET-3710 is our pick for the best printer you can buy for your mac. It’s a versatile printer that uses low-cost replacement bottles instead of ink cartridges for printing. If you’re on a budget though, we recommend checking out the HP Envy 7855 inkjet printer. We think it’s good enough for most users who don’t necessarily need fancy features. Additionally, it also supports AirPrint, which is great for printing over wireless networks. We’ve also added options like the Brother MFCL2710DW and Pantum P250W2 if you’re leaning more towards laser printers.

Let us know some of your favorite printers for Macs in the comment section below. Also, if you just bought yourself a new MacBook Pro, then be sure to check out our collection of the best monitors, best MacBook Pro cases, and even best stands to go along with it. We’ve added some great options in there to improve your overall user experience.