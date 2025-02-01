Web browsers are probably some of the most used apps on people's computers nowadays. Everything from scrolling through social media feeds to writing emails requires using web browsers. So, it's important to ensure you're using a browser that's secure in addition to being fast and feature-rich. We often ignore the former and only focus on the latter -- case in point -- new browsers like Arc thrive on adding extra features that want to make the browser an all-in-one tool. It's time to change that now with some of the best privacy-focused browsers listed below.

While the scope of privacy is rather large, some basic functions like blocking ads and trackers, enabling private searches, anonymous browsing, built-in VPN, etc. are some criteria we considered before coming up with this list. Of course, the list isn't exhaustive, so there may be several other browsers that satisfy these requirements but may not have made it to this list. The idea was to include as many mainstream browsers as possible so that some important functionality that can't be found on niche browsers isn't sacrificed.

Related 11 must-have browser extensions for productivity and privacy Boost productivity and safeguard your online privacy with these must-have browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and other browsers.

6 Mozilla Firefox

The good 'ol browser

Firefox has been around for the longest time now. If you've been using a computer for over two decades, you've definitely installed Firefox at some point as an alternative to Internet Explorer. Despite being so popular at one point, Google Chrome overtook Firefox to become one of the most widely-used browsers. However, if you're looking for a browser that provides a fair bit of protection online and keeps your privacy at the forefront, Firefox is still a solid option. The enhanced tracking protection feature coupled with the inherent ability to track blockers from all sorts of sites certainly puts the browser in the category of those focused on privacy.

It also blocks cookies that track your activity across sites, which is a big boon if you don't want site A to know what you did on site B and then give you recommendations based on that. For those of you who want to go one step ahead, Firefox also offers three different modes of protection to choose from. There's Standard, Strict, and Custom. Mozilla recommends using Standard for most people as the Strict option can lead to unexpected activity when browsing through some sites. The Custom setting lets you choose which trackers and scripts you want to block.

Firefox is fast, has extensions, and is focused on privacy -- making it a solid option for most people out there. If you want a basic layer of protection without compromising on functionality, you cannot go wrong with this browser.

Firefox Firefox is free to download and use. See at Mozilla

5 Brave

Clean and safe

If you use Google Chrome regularly, it might be difficult to leave the Chromium ecosystem for multiple reasons. It could be the extensions, snappy UI, or your computer just has too much free RAM. Either way, Brave lets you retain the Chromium core while focusing on several privacy-oriented aspects that other Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge don't cater to. We're talking about integrated ad blockers, eliminating third-party ad trackers, and blocking cookies. In fact, Brave has gone as far as un-Googling the browser to ensure there's no data being synced to Google's servers. This ensures maximum privacy for its users.

You may be wondering how your data syncs across multiple devices, then. Well, Brave has figured out a solution for that without needing to sign up with an account. How cool is that? As a result of blocking ads, web pages load faster on Brave compared to some other web browsers, which is always a bonus. While Brave is free to download and use, there is a version of the browser that comes with a built-in VPN. If you wish to opt for this version, you have to input your credit card details. There's also an AI search engine in the latest build that also promises to keep privacy as the top focus.

Brave Browser The Brave browser is made for the more privacy-conscious users, with a built-in VPN and ad blocker. It's also light on resources, making it great for use while gaming and multitasking. See at Brave

4 LibreWolf

A custom version of Firefox

While Firefox, by itself, does a decent job of protecting user privacy, the privacy-focused community decided to take things to the next level. They came up with a project that modified Firefox to put more emphasis on security and privacy. Thus, LibreWolf was born. LibreWolf is a custom and independent version of Firefox with the primary goal of protecting its users' privacy. It's designed to provide better protection against tracking and fingerprinting techniques compared to traditional, run-of-the-mill browsers. It does so by eliminating data collection via websites, cookies, and trackers.

Notably, LibreWolf also disables DRM on the browser. Apart from that, the browser promises no telemetry, so you won't see unnecessary adware popping up on your screen. It also has uBlock Origin integrated within the browser to keep ads and other content at bay. It's open-source, so anyone can contribute or take a look at the source code to create an open environment. After all, privacy is at its core. LibreWolf is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux distros. However, there's no app for Android and iOS devices.

Librewolf LibreWolf is a privacy-focused browser with built-in ad and content blockers. See at Librewolf

3 Mullvad

A VPN company made a browser

Some of you may know Mullvad as the company that makes a VPN. However, Mullvad also made a browser recently in collaboration with the Tor Project. The idea is to minimize or even eliminate tracking and fingerprinting online. The way Mullvad goes about this is by using its expertise with VPNs to integrate it within the browser and then providing the same level of privacy as the Tor browser on top. This creates two levels of security -- one to mask your location, and the other to keep trackers and ads away. The only difference between using Tor and Mullvad is that Tor uses its network to connect to the internet while Mullvad uses its VPN.

Just like LibreWolf, Mullvad also promises no telemetry and uses uBlock Origin to block all third-party ads and trackers by default. It's also one of the few browsers that use the privacy mode by default. So, no cookies, history, or any data that's recoverable from previous sessions. Think of it as using Chrome with the incognito mode by default, and a ton of other privacy-focused additions on top.

Mullvad Browser Mullvad browser offers all the goodness of the Mullvad VPN but is integrated into a browser -- resulting in excellent privacy when you're online. See at Mullvad

2 Safari

For all you Apple (and non-Apple) users

There's a common misconception among several users that Safari only works on Apple devices. Well, that's certainly not true. You can and should use Safari even on your Windows PC since it blocks trackers and cookies from websites by default. There are very few mainstream browsers that do this, so it's commendable that Safari has taken this approach. It stands true to Apple's privacy-oriented approach.

Related 4 reasons why Safari is the best desktop web browser While most people are using Chrome, I'm happily using Safari on my Mac, and here are four reasons why.

Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature identifies cross-site trackers and removes them to protect your privacy. The best part is that this takes place even without using the private browsing mode. So, every time you fire up Safari, you are protected way more than you would be on Chrome or Edge. Of course, there's no built-in ad blocker or VPN so you're still better off using Mullvad or LibreWolf if you're serious about protecting your online identity.

Safari Safari, despite being Apple's official browser, works surprisingly well even on Windows machines. It has a host of privacy features that make it an enticing option. See at Official Site

1 DuckDuckGo

Safe search for the win

If you haven't heard of DuckDuckGo, you've definitely been living under a rock. The company has made its presence felt in the world of search engines by prioritizing user privacy. Now, it wants to build a reputation for providing users with a web browser that follows the same ethos. Just like all the other options on this list, DuckDuckGo blocks trackers but additionally, even provides a safe search feature without storing any of your data. In fact, it also has an AI chatbot now that maintains your anonymity.

One downside with DuckDuckGo, though, is that it displays ads when using the browser. However, these aren't targeted ads, so none of the content is shown to you based on your browsing history. If you can get past that and use search a lot in your day-to-day life, the DuckDuckGo browser is a good option to consider.

DuckDuckGo The DuckDuckGo browser builds on the same ethos as the search engine by providing a privacy-focused experience for its users. See at DuckDuckGo

Protect your online identity

It's getting increasingly difficult to protect your identity on the internet, thanks to so many trackers and cookies keeping an eye on every single activity you perform. Hence, it's important to use a browser that puts you ahead of these trackers and ensures you have a safe browsing experience.