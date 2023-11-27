The best Macs, including desktops and laptops, are serious productivity devices on their own, especially with the latest macOS Sonoma. But add a series of third-party (and Apple branded) apps and they become even more powerful machines. Some productivity apps are specific to certain verticals, like GarageBand for musicians and CameraBag Pro for photographers. But many productivity apps for Mac can be useful for all types of workers, from business executives to freelancers and students. Here, we highlight 10 of the best you’ll find.

1 Microsoft Office and/or Google Docs

One-stop shop for document creation

The most obvious productivity app/software to download is Microsoft Office. Microsoft Office 365 for individuals includes access to all the productivity software you’d need, including Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint so you can create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, respectively, and more. It also includes cloud storage through OneDrive, OneNote, Clipchamp, and more. Your content is safe through continuous monitoring, real-time alerts, and expert guidance from Microsoft Defender. For most people, it’s the first app you’ll download to a new Mac.

Some prefer to rely entirely on cloud-based apps like Google Docs, or flip back and forth between both, depending on the task at hand. You can access Google Docs via the website or even add the web app to your Mac’s dock via macOS Sonoma for one-touch access. Google Docs works similarly to Microsoft Word in that you can compose text, adjust fonts, add images, and more. From your main Google account, you can also access other equivalent apps, like Google Sheets (similar to Excel) and Google Slides (similar to PowerPoint). All are free as long as you have an active Google account. All content is saved to the cloud so you can access it anywhere, from any device once you log in.

Download Microsoft Office from the Mac App Store for from $69.99/yr

Access Google Docs with an existing Google account at docs.google.com

2 Apple Freeform

A convenient app for taking notes

An Apple-branded app, Apple Freeform comes loaded on new MacBook and Mac computers. You can use it to make sketches, brainstorm ideas, build a board with everything from photos and videos, files, links, text, and more, and collaborate with others in real-time. You can sync your boards across all Apple devices, accessing them from the Freeform app on your iPhone or iPad as well when you’re working remotely, for example, or don’t have your computer with you. Basically, the Freeform app is your equivalent of a physical whiteboard. Except now you can do everything right on the computer, no erasable ink or extra desk or wall space needed.

Access Apple Freeform from your pre-loaded Mac applications

3 Alfred 5

An app for finding things more quickly

Alfred 5 is designed to offer greater efficiencies when searching for documents, files, and other content on your Mac as well as across the web. It accomplishes this through hotkeys, keywords, text expansion, and other features. You can add custom actions and controls via keyboard shortcuts. Over time, Alfred learns how you use your Mac and prioritizes results accordingly so you can get to what you need quickly. There’s a Clipboard History and Snippets feature so you don’t have to punch in the same URL over and over: just use the clipboard to find what you need and copy and paste it quickly. The latest version of the app has a new Workflow Editor that offers keyboard shortcuts, new mouse interactions, a customizable and searchable palette, and VoiceOver accessibility. The overarching benefit with all the features in Alfred 5 is in being able to get things done more quickly and efficiently.

4 1Password

Securely store and call up all your passwords

There are only so many passwords the human brain can remember, especially when proper security protocols involve using unique and secure ones for each service you use. Mac computers with Touch ID and Keychain make it simple to store passwords for easy retrieval and one-touch logins. But being able to manage all your passwords in one secure place is a benefit as a backup. With 1Password, you can manage passwords for everything from website logins to credit card accounts, secure notes, and more. It’s like a notepad back-up of written passwords but in secure, digital form. Arguably the most useful feature in 1Password, however, is Watchtower, which monitors services for password breaches or other security issues and presents the data to you in a convenient dashboard. You can also export your data as a CSV file. A new beta version includes updated descriptions for that along with a few additional upgrades.

5 Numi

For calculating with natural language

The calculator app built into Mac is decent but it’s no different than your typical numeric calculator. Numi is a neat alternative that lets you use natural language to perform calculations with a single sentence versus numerous steps. For example, what if you were creating an invoice for $1,200 and needed to add 13 percent tax? Using a normal calculator, you’d punch in 1200 x 0.13 then take the resulting number and add it to 1,200. With Numi, type 1200 + 13% and you’ll instantly get the result. Seriously, this is a game-changer for business owners. You can enter other commands like measurement conversions (10 inches to centimeters or 250 grams to ounces, for example), currency conversions ($100 in Euros), or even get a quick answer to a query like “what is 10% of 165.72?” It’s a massive time-saver if you perform a lot of calculations in your job. Kids, just don’t cheat when doing your math homework!

6 Station

For docking all your communications apps in one place

If you’re like me, you have multiple communications apps open at once. This might include Slack, Trello, Discord, Microsoft Teams, and more. Station is touted as “one app to rule them all.” It’s an open-source smart browser that serves as a single space to manage all your open web applications. It works with more than 670 apps including the most popular ones like Skype, Photos, and Keynote. The idea is to help you maintain a cleaner digital workspace. You can group different pages by application or client, easily switch from one document, page, or conversation to another, and even use focus mode when you want to shut out distractions and get your work done. Having so many files and programs open can slow down your computer, but Station has a Page autosleep function that will intelligently put apps to sleep that aren’t being used in the moment. It also works with a variety of Chrome extensions for apps like 1Password. The best part? You can add a limitless number of accounts to the app and it will neatly centralize everything into one simple view.

7 CopyClip

Easily retrieve copied and pasted content

8 Fantastical

A calendar app on steroids

This calendar management apps provides a single, unified place to keep on top of appointments, reminders, and to-do lists. But what sets it apart is the ability to use natural language to create events and tasks. Type in “Zoom call with XDA on Thursday at 1 p.m.” and the appointment will automatically be added to your calendar. Or you could add something like “remind me to take the roast out of the freezer on Monday morning” and that will be plotted into your calendar as well. It offers visually appealing views of your calendar by day, week, month, even quarter and year. Access mini windows, tasks, adjust time zones, and more. The best part: it’s free to use though you can upgrade to the Flexibits tier to gain access to your Fantastical calendars on iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad as well, schedule events based on availability, add video conference call details, and more.

9 MacGPT

Instant access to ChatGPT from the menu bar

ChatGPT is being used more and more for productivity, and you can have the AI chatbot at the ready using the MacGPT app, which places ChatGPT right into the menu bar on your Mac computer, appearing like Spotlight. A Global textfield appears in the middle of your screen through which you can chat with ChatGPT to ask questions, seek assistance, or get help composing copy. Type a trigger phrase and prompt and ChatGPT will instantly get to work. In addition to accessing ChatGPT through the menu bar, you can also get it natively with the API. You can even copy a transcript of the conversation should you need to call it up later for reference. Leverage the conversation mode for voice prompts instead if preferred. It’s a quick and easy way to access ChatGPT on the fly whenever you need it.

10 Split Screen Ultimate

A multitaskers dream app

Yes, the latest Mac computers have a split screen option, but it doesn’t hold a candle to Split Screen Ultimate. With the feature that’s built into Mac, you need to tile two windows to the left or right using the green button on the top-left corner of each. But it’s finnicky and will adjust the view of all the windows you have open, a nightmare for someone like me who is often working on multiple documents with multiple browsers and applications open at the same time. Split Screen Ultimate is ultra-simple. Open one window and select the menu button from the Split Screen icon at the top of your Mac (two squares side by side). Select Shrink Left or Shrink Right. Now go to the second open window and do the same, choosing the opposite side. (You can also configure a shortcut key to activate it as well). When you’re done, select Full Screen for both to go back to the normal view. This is an app I can’t imagine working without. I use it for almost every task I do on a day-to-day basis. It prevents me from having to flip back and forth from one view to another. I have used this app for years and I can’t imagine working without it.

Try out these and other apps to make your workdays more efficient

Naturally, you don’t want to load your Mac computer or MacBook up with too many third-party apps. But when you find ones that really help streamline your workday and increase productivity, they are worth the space they take up on the hard drive. If you have a powerful new MacBook like the MacBook Pro (M3 Max, 2023), you can truly harness the benefits of many of these and other popular productivity apps.

Start with Microsoft Office and give a few of the other apps on this list a try. You may find after using a calendar app like Fantastical, for example, or a communications docking app like Station, that you can’t believe how you ever lived without it. These 10 apps are just the tip of the iceberg, though. There are plenty of other great productivity apps from which to choose for your Mac.