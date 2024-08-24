Key Takeaways Templates in Excel are essential for efficient project planning, tracking milestones, and performance reporting.

Using Gantt charts, project trackers, and performance reports can streamline collaboration and goal achievement.

Excel templates like to-do lists, party planning, and school planners help organize tasks and budgets effectively.

While Microsoft Excel is an excellent tool for project managers and planners, unlocking its full potential can be daunting without the right templates. Make no mistake, you can always create a workbook from scratch and share it with team members, but a dedicated template speeds up the entire process and streamlines your planning.

Whether you need to oversee a client’s project, organize a celebration for a loved one, monitor milestones, or create efficient to-do lists for your tasks, explore the best templates available to track and execute your projects like a pro.

8 Gantt project planner

As the name suggests, this project planner template follows the Gantt chart model to let you track and plan all activities in detail. It uses easy-to-understand visual charts to display how a project will be managed over time. You can set the plan start date, the intended duration, and track the actual duration. Plus, you can add relevant activities and monitor the progress in real-time using the Gantt chart.

While it may seem simple at first glance, this template can accommodate both large and small projects for professionals, providing transparency to the collaboration and achievement towards a goal.

7 Project tracker

Here is another simple project tracker template designed for Microsoft Excel users. This template is perfect for those wishing to divide large projects into smaller, more manageable stages. For example, if you are an interior designer, you can use this template to divide every stage of furniture planning and assign relevant category, employee name, estimated start and end date, number of hours, cost, duration in days, and more. The possibilities are endless here.

6 Project performance report

Project performance report template is suitable for advanced users. If you are responsible for handling multiple projects, you can use this to report high-level status on them. It uses a table and conditional formatting for easy customization.

You can enter item descriptions and track the overall budget, actual costs, schedule, performance index, forecast, and overall project status. It employs charts and graphs to display essential performance metrics such as schedule variance, cost variance, and earned value. This allows stakeholders to understand the project's status at a glance.

5 Milestone and task project timeline

Do you prefer to track your projects in a timeline view? Look no further and get this milestone and task project template from Microsoft. This template employs a scatter chart featuring data labels and error bars to craft a project timeline showcasing milestones and tasks with their durations.

Unlike a Gantt chart, where each task appears on a distinct row, this allows you to manage the vertical placement of tasks within the timeline. Additionally, you have the option to set the length of the vertical leader line to illustrate task dependencies. It is mostly useful for project overview rather than assigning and tracking specific tasks.

4 To-do lists for projects

Are you planning a home remodel or other large project? You need an effective planner that helps you track every part of the entire process without breaking a sweat. This to-do list template is a simple Excel template to get the job done. You can enter phase names, due dates, notes, project deadlines, and project completion percentages in different columns. You can even get creative and add more relevant columns to the sheet.

3 Party planner and checklist

Organizing a party often comes with both exhilaration and stress. Using an Excel party planning template can serve as your essential tool, helping you remain organized and manage all the details effectively. It’s a must-have template for event managers.

You can enter party name, venue, date, time, client name, create a party planning checklist, guest list, and track their attendance. You can split your party budget into different categories, track spending, and more to transform party planning from a daunting task into a fun and enjoyable experience.

2 Simple Gantt chart

Yes, this is another Gantt chart template on the list. But unlike the previous one, this Excel template goes into greater detail and lets you evaluate, plan, design, and execute your projects like a pro. You can divide the entire project into different stages, enter tasks for every section, assignee, progress, start and end date, and more. The Gantt chart bars show task durations with conditional formatting. An 'About' sheet is even included to help you use the template to its fullest.

1 Back to school planner

As the name suggests, this one is an ideal school planner template for students. Before the next term starts, you can keep everything ready and organized. You can enter budget details, create a shopping list, categories, costs, and more. There are also a few more sheets to track budget breakdowns and to-do lists. Once you fill in the data, the workbook shows the purchasing progress at the top.

Apart from the templates above, you can also find more top project management templates from third-party sources like Etsy.

Streamline your project planning and tracking

Starting with the right template can set a positive tone and make a significant difference in your project. What are you waiting for? Download your preferred template into your Excel account and plan, track, and execute projects of all sizes.

Microsoft has done a splendid job with the Excel template library. Almost any requirement you might have is likely covered by one of their templates. For further exploration, refer to our detailed guide on the best free Excel templates available.