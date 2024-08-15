Key Takeaways Superthread offers a powerful project management tool with roadmap planning, Kanban boards, and real-time collaboration for Mac users.

Plaky is a user-friendly solution with templates, Gantt views, and mobile apps at a reasonable price, ideal for small teams and individuals.

Wrike is a versatile software adaptable to various methodologies with task creation, automation, and collaboration features for professionals.

Juggling multiple tasks, projects, and deadlines can quickly become overwhelming without the right tools. Whether you are a freelancer, professional, or an entrepreneur, you need an effective project management tool to replace your dated spreadsheets and sticky notes combo. There is a diverse range of software solutions designed specifically for professionals for project success. In this post, we will unveil five of the best project management tools to empower you.

5 Superthread

Source: Superthread

Superthread combines your documents, tasks, and projects in a single place. It even includes roadmap planning to break down silos and maintain visibility across project teams. Looking at the project management features, it supports Kanban boards, calendar, timeline overview, templates, custom workflows with different colors and columns, plus more.

You can also explore your docs with pages and subpages to help you arrange your meeting details and other important documents efficiently. Other noteworthy add-ons include integration with Slack and GitHub, real-time collaboration, powerful search, the ability to publish pages on the web, and more. Superthread’s free plan offers unlimited projects and cards. For timeline view, advanced search, and other features, upgrade to the paid plan at $10 per month.

Superthread is basically Trello on steroids. It can be an ideal solution for Mac users looking to manage their projects. Yes, although it’s a robust solution, Superthread is limited to the Mac platform only. Continue reading if you are instead looking for cross-platform software to track every aspect of your project.

Superthread See at Superthread

4 Plaky

Although Plaky is a relatively new software solution, it has garnered a lot of interest in the productivity space. Right off the bat, it offers several templates to get started.

You can use different colors and headers as you include status, priority, date, cost, and multiple details on a card. Unlike other solutions, Plaky focuses on a user-friendly interface with core project management features, making it ideal for small teams and individuals seeking a straightforward way to manage their work.

The free plan offers unlimited users, unlimited projects, tasks, and files. The Pro plan is also reasonably priced at just $4 per month. It unlocks private boards, Gantt view, bulk actions, task templates, and more. Plaky recently released mobile apps for iOS and Android to let you manage projects on the go.

Plaky See at Plaky

3 Wrike

Source: Wrike

Speaking of the top project management tools for professionals, we couldn't leave Wrike off the list. It is another capable software tool which is adaptable to various project management methodologies and team sizes. Wrike offers a range of features to manage, track, and help with projects from start to finish.

The features list includes task creation, assignments, Gantt charts, Kanban boards, templates, and more. You can even create custom workflows and set up automation to stream your projects in no time. For example, when a specific task changes status, you can set Wrike to ping the relevant project manager. The possibilities are endless here.

Aside from project management tools, it also supports docs with real-time collaboration. You can jot down meeting notes and client proposals, compare docs, and even share comments on your team members’ documents. Unlike other solutions, the free plan is quite limited and has few features. You need to upgrade to a $10 monthly plan to unlock all add-ons.

Wrike See at Wrike

2 Notion

Close

Notion is a flexible and versatile productivity tool for project management, databases, taking notes, and other use cases. As for project management, you can pick one of the built-in templates or start everything from scratch. Simply type /Board view and insert a Kanban board with relevant columns and cards.

When it comes to changing views, you can switch to Table, Timeline, Calendar, List, Gallery, and Chart. It requires several clicks just to change the board view in Notion. The software isn’t as user-friendly as other solutions on the list, and if you are moving from a traditional software like Trello, it will require a steep learning curve.

As for card details, you can insert various properties such as Text, Number, Date, Person, Checkbox, URL, and others. Notion goes beyond project management and lets you create an idea page with all the relevant details, databases, gallery view, and more. Notion AI is another handy add-on to help you brainstorm ideas and compose a project draft in no time.

Notion offers a robust free plan to get started. Check out our dedicated guide if you want to explore the top Notion features.

Notion See at Notion

1 ClickUp

Source: ClickUp

ClickUp is another handy project management tool for professionals and entrepreneurs. It basically feels like a better and native version of Notion, and doesn’t require a steep learning curve to get started. Aside from project management, ClickUp lets you create docs, track time, chat with team members, create forms, and brainstorm ideas on an infinite whiteboard.

As for managing projects, you can open any card and add details like status, date, estimated time, tags, priority, subtasks, checklists, and even custom fields like voting, website, formula, progress, and more. When you create a new dashboard, you have several format options, such as Simple Dashboard, Team Reporting, Time Tracking, Client Portal, and Project Management.

You can switch between Gantt charts, Boards, Tasks, Goals, and Roadmap views to stay on top of your tasks. ClickUp has a powerful free plan for individuals. The paid plan starts at $7 per month, and it’s best suited for small teams.

ClickUp See at ClickUp

Keep your projects on track

Whether you are a busy professional or taking your first steps in the world of entrepreneurship, the tools above can transform your project management game and unlock your full potential. You need to weigh the pros, cons, cost, and future plans (if you want to expand your team) and pick a suitable solution from the list above.

