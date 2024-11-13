Key Takeaways OmniOS and SmartOS offer free-to-use platforms with KVM and bhyve hypervisors but have a steep learning curve.

TrueNAS Scale and Unraid are viable options that combine the backup, storage, and syncing facilities of a NAS with the virtualization features of a home lab distro.

XCP-ng provides a stable enterprise-tier solution for virtualization with solid performance and cluster provisions.

Ask the home lab community about their platform of choice, and chances are you’ll see the name Proxmox show up multiple times. Having used it to build everything from practical home projects to downright unhinged ideas, I can attest to its prowess. But if you’re not fond of Proxmox, you’ll be glad to know that there are other virtualization platforms that can serve most (if not all) of your home lab needs.

5 OmniOS and SmartOS

Cool Illumos-based virtualization platform

Illumos and, by extension, Solaris are the forgotten relics of the home lab landscape, which makes sense considering how efficient the other operating systems have become at running VMs and containers. Nevertheless, OmniOS and SmartOS are two free-to-use platforms that are worth trying out if you want to learn about zones and other Solaris features.

Both operating systems support KVM and bhyve hypervisors, which work well when you want to deploy full-fledged VMs. For lightweight operations, you can run containerized applications inside isolated zone environments. That said, they aren't as flexible as the other options on this list and have a steep learning curve when you’re a beginner. As such, you should be prepared to read a lot of documentation if you want to make full use of these platforms.

4 TrueNAS Scale

Or Unraid, if you love working with containers