Finding a power supply can be tough in 2023. Do you need one of the best overall power supplies, or do you need one of the best power supplies for gaming? Maybe you've got an especially power-hungry GPU, like an RTX 4090, so maybe you have to specifically look for what the best 4090 power supplies are. Once you've found your power supply, though, there's still more to do.

Finding some gorgeous PSU cables to make sure your next build pops is an important touch, but what cables should you consider? Not to worry, because below you'll find a collection of some of the best PSU cables we could find on the market in 2023.