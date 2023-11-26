Finding a power supply can be tough in 2023. Do you need one of the best overall power supplies, or do you need one of the best power supplies for gaming? Maybe you've got an especially power-hungry GPU, like an RTX 4090, so maybe you have to specifically look for what the best 4090 power supplies are. Once you've found your power supply, though, there's still more to do.
Finding some gorgeous PSU cables to make sure your next build pops is an important touch, but what cables should you consider? Not to worry, because below you'll find a collection of some of the best PSU cables we could find on the market in 2023.
CableMod 8+6 Series Classic ModFlex Cable Extension KitEditor's choice
CableMod ModFlex PSU Cable KitPremium pick
Coocat PSU Cable Extension SetBest value
Corsair Individually Sleeved PSU Cable KitBest Corsair cables
Cooler Master PSU Extension Cable KitBest Cooler Master cables
CableMod 8+6 Series Classic ModFlex Cable Extension KitEditor's choice
Courtesy of CableMod, this extension cable set comes in a variety of different colors for the best fashion, while you also get an assortment of black combs, too. These cables are made without any merged terminals for a clean, uncluttered look that feels sleek in any color you pick.
CableMod ModFlex PSU Cable KitPremium pick
This complete set of CableMod ModFlex cables is a great way to replace all your stock power cables. Pick whatever color you like, as well as find a kit built around your particular brand of power supply, and enjoy the clean look provided by the merged terminals of these cables.
Coocat PSU Cable Extension SetBest value
This 4-Pack PSU extension cable set comes in a variety of different colors, features four different cables, and includes four cable combs. Coming in at under $15, this is an incredibly cheap way to add some color and style to a power supply without having to pay for a more premium kit.
Corsair Individually Sleeved PSU Cable KitBest Corsair cables
These official PSU cables from Corsair feature flexible triple-layer mesh paracord sleeving, you get five cables in the box, and you can choose from a variety of different colors. If you're looking for a cable set perfect to replace the cables on a Corsair PSU, this is an excellent choice.
Cooler Master PSU Extension Cable KitBest Cooler Master cables
This 7-Pack of official Cooler Master PSU extension cables is compatible with a standard ATX power supply but is an excellent choice for a Cooler Master product. With durable, thick cabling that features a triple-layered protective design on top of your choice of color, this package is tough to beat.
Thermaltake Individually Sleeved PSU Cable KitBest Thermaltake cables
Perfect for a Thermaltake PSU, this cable kit features an impressive set of twelve cables that are flexible, durable, and even come in a variety of different colorways. If you're looking for a one-stop-shop to replace every PSU cable you could ever need, this package is a great way to get that job done.
HLTJAN PSU Extension RGB CableBest value RGB cable
If you just can't get enough of RGB in your builds, this HLTJAN PSU cable is an excellent pick. Without breaking the bank, this RGB cable features nice built-in features like Razer Chroma RGB support, ASUS Aura Sync support, and more. Light up your cabling with this RGB cable from HLTJAN.
Lian Li Strimer Plus RGB PSU CablePremium RGB cable$60 $69 Save $9
If you're looking for a flashy way to spruce up your next build, the Lian Li Strimer Plus is an RGB PSU cable perfect to get that job done. With full control over the colors of your cable via the L-Connect 3 software, the only limitation on customization is your imagination.
Best PSU cables in 2023: Bottom line
Yes, the included cables with your power supply will work just fine, but for those out there looking for something a little more special when it comes to cabling, you've got tons of options.
CableMod's extension cable kit, and the brand's cable kit, are excellent all-around options that come with just about everything you'll need in whatever color you can dream up that's sure to work with just about whatever power supply you have. For the budget-conscious, Coocat's extension set is a great option, while for those looking to stand out from the pack, an RGB cable, like the cables from HLTJAN or Lian Li, are excellent choices.
At the end of the day, picking up custom PSU cabling is an aesthetic choice, so there aren't really any wrong answers here. Just find something that matches your PC build and budget.