The power supply unit (PSU) is the most vital component of any PC build. It's what handles the conversion of AC to DC so your components can utilize smooth, reliable, and safe power. Without the PSU, or if you somehow manage to buy one not so good, your PC runs the risk of serious damage due to fluxes in the power delivery. The CPU , GPU, storage, memory, and other components inside a PC case are incredibly sensitive, which is why I recommend spending more than you'd typically budget for when shopping for a PSU. The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K is the newest kid on the block for 2024 and here are some excellent PSUs to use with it.

The Asus ROG Loki SFX-L 850W is a great choice for those who want some RGB lighting on their power supply. Not much thought goes into the design of most PSUs since they're often hidden away. But if you plan on showing it off, you'll want something like the Loki SFX-L 850W.

Going for a super-compact PC build? You'll need an SFX power supply. That's precisely what the Corsair SF850L is. This thing is slightly smaller than ATX PSUs and will fit in every PC case out there. You'll need to pay slightly more for the luxury but this is a solid 850W unit.

It's time for the ultimate beast of power supplies. The MSI MEG Ai1300P is a unit. 1300W of clean, reliable power with an 80 Plus Platinum efficiency rating. What more could you possibly ask for? There are even six PCIe cables. Make sure it can fit before buying as this PSU is huge.

Most PSUs are black slabs of metal but not the Asus ROG Strix 850W, which comes in a gorgeous white. The 80 Plus Gold certification is but the icing on this sweet-looking cake.

Don't require much power? The Thermaltake Thoughpower GX2 is the PSU for you. It's affordable, from a reputable brand, and offers an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating with 600W of maximum power output. Just don't go try pairing this up with a power-hungry GPU.

The be quiet! Dark Power 13 is the PSU of dreams with 1000W of power for high-end and enthusiast system builds. The 80 Plus Titanium efficiency rating ensures you're wasting as little power as possible. While not cheap, this PSU is reserved for more premium PCs.

The Cooler Master MWE Gold 850 V2 is a solid backup pick for the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K. Like our top pick, it offers 850 watts of power and an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. It's also fully modular. You can often find it cheaper than the Corsair RM850x, making it a better deal.

Corsair's RM850x is a great middle ground between price, efficiency, and performance. For the Intel Core Ultra 7 range of chips, this PSU is ideal for powerful gaming PC builds. There's 850 watts of power available and the fully modular design makes it easy to create a clean PC.

What to look for when buying a PSU

Choosing a power supply is among the easiest PC components to buy. They're all standard, come with everything you need to connect all other hardware, and even the more affordable units will perform well enough. Where things get interesting is with the 80 Plus efficiency rating, which governs how efficient the PSU is at converting AC to DC and how much power is lost in the process. 10% loss may not sound like much, but this could be considerable savings over a couple of years. So long as the dimensions will fit inside your PC case and there are ample PCIe connections for the GPU, the PSU should perform well.

Working out how much power your entire PC will use is vital to choosing a PSU as you don't want to end up with an underpowered unit. A PSU will perform best at around 50% load. An easy way to work out how much wattage your PC will require is to add the CPU and GPU together, with an extra 100W for the motherboard and all other parts. The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K has a TDP of 125W and will pull up to 250W from the motherboard socket. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will pull 165W. That's 315W for those two components alone. Add the 100W for everything else and we're at 415W. Double it to get the highest efficiency and you'll need a 850W PSU.