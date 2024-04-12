AMD's new Ryzen 5 8500G is one of the most power-efficient parts out there on the market. It belongs to the same family as the Ryzen 5 8600G and the Ryzen 7 8700G that we recently reviewed. With a default TDP of just 65W, this Ryzen APU sips very less power, meaning you don't have to worry about power consumption. That, however, doesn't mean you should skimp on the PSU when picking parts for your PC. A good power supply unit (PSU) should be on top of your list of components while building a new PC, as it's among the most crucial components of your system.

There are endless power supply units out there on the market, but here are the ones I recommend picking up for your build with the Ryzen 5 8500G APU at its heart.

Best PSUs for a build with Ryzen 5 8500G APU

Those are some of the best PSUs out there that you can consider for your build. A 500W or a 600W PSU should be ideal for your build involving the Ryzen 5 8500G. In fact, you can even consider picking up a 450W unit if you're not planning to add a dedicated graphics card to your build at any point. That said, I've highlighted some solid options that'll fetch a high-quality, reliable PSUs with enough power.

The Corsair RM750E is one of our favorite PSUs, and it remains a great choice here as well. It offers way more power than you may need for your build with this APU, but it's priced very well and is also quite reliable with an 80+ Gold rating, and features like modular connections. Those who don't mind going for a budget option can consider the Thermaltake Smart 500. It's a non-modular PSU, but it leaves very little to room to complain otherwise for $40. I've also highlighted some other options, including the more premium bequiet! BN515 Straight Power PSU, and the Asus ROG Strix 850.