AMD's new Ryzen 5 8500G is one of the most power-efficient parts out there on the market. It belongs to the same family as the Ryzen 5 8600G and the Ryzen 7 8700G that we recently reviewed. With a default TDP of just 65W, this Ryzen APU sips very less power, meaning you don't have to worry about power consumption. That, however, doesn't mean you should skimp on the PSU when picking parts for your PC. A good power supply unit (PSU) should be on top of your list of components while building a new PC, as it's among the most crucial components of your system.
There are endless power supply units out there on the market, but here are the ones I recommend picking up for your build with the Ryzen 5 8500G APU at its heart.
Corsair RM750EEditor's choice
The Corsair RM750e power supply unit has 750W of total output, which is enough for all but the most demanding workloads and hardware configurations. It features an 80+ Gold efficiency rating, and runs quietly even under heavier workloads.
MSI MPG A750GBest value
You may not need all the bells and whitles offered by the MSI MPG A750G power supply unit, but it's a pretty good option to consider. It has 750W of total output, 80 Plus Gold rated for efficiency, and a native 12VHPWR cable for the latest Nvidia GeForce graphics cards.
Thermaltake Smart 500WBest budget pick
Thermaltake's Smart 500W is a 500W power supply with an 80 Plus White certification and a low price tag that's ideal for users on a budget.
Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 650W PSUWith RGB$110 $120 Save $10
This 650W PSU from Thermaltake sports an 80+ Gold rating, a modular design for ease of use, and a good amount of RGB to add color to your build. It's also on the affordable side, and won't cost you an arm and a leg.
Corsair RM850eBest 850W PSU$120 $130 Save $10
Corsair's RM850E power supply is a great 850W PSU, which sports an 80+ Gold rating for impressive efficiency, and support for ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compliance, too. This is the one to get if you want a lot of headroom when it comes to power.
be quiet! BN515 Straight Power 12-850WBest for quiet operation$160 $210 Save $50
This PSU from 'be quiet!' is said to be among the quietest PSUs out there on the market. It has an 80+ Platinum rating for some excellent efficiency, a total power output of 850W, ATX 3.0 support, and even PCIe 5.0 support to round off its features list.
ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850WBest for SFF builds$213 $220 Save $7
The Asus ROG Loki SFX-L power supply is ideal for those looking to put together an SFF build. It comes with 850W of total power, an 80+ Platinum rating for some top-notch efficiency, an RGB fan for some gamer style, and more.
ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition PSUBest for all-white build
Those putting together an all-white PC can consider checking out the ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition. This is one of the most powerful PSUs that comes in white color and has a clean aesthetic. It doesn't have any RGB lights, though.
SeaSonic Connect Comprise Prime 750WBest for cable management$90 $190 Save $100
This power supply unit is great for those who struggle to manage the cables within their cabinet. The SeaSonic power supply features a unique design, which includes a backplane that sits separately inside the case. It will occupy additional space inside the case, though.
Best PSUs for a build with Ryzen 5 8500G APU
Those are some of the best PSUs out there that you can consider for your build. A 500W or a 600W PSU should be ideal for your build involving the Ryzen 5 8500G. In fact, you can even consider picking up a 450W unit if you're not planning to add a dedicated graphics card to your build at any point. That said, I've highlighted some solid options that'll fetch a high-quality, reliable PSUs with enough power.
The Corsair RM750E is one of our favorite PSUs, and it remains a great choice here as well. It offers way more power than you may need for your build with this APU, but it's priced very well and is also quite reliable with an 80+ Gold rating, and features like modular connections. Those who don't mind going for a budget option can consider the Thermaltake Smart 500. It's a non-modular PSU, but it leaves very little to room to complain otherwise for $40. I've also highlighted some other options, including the more premium bequiet! BN515 Straight Power PSU, and the Asus ROG Strix 850.