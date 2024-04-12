AMD's new Ryzen 5 8500G is one of the most power-efficient parts out there on the market. It belongs to the same family as the Ryzen 5 8600G and the Ryzen 7 8700G that we recently reviewed. With a default TDP of just 65W, this Ryzen APU sips very less power, meaning you don't have to worry about power consumption. That, however, doesn't mean you should skimp on the PSU when picking parts for your PC. A good power supply unit (PSU) should be on top of your list of components while building a new PC, as it's among the most crucial components of your system.

There are endless power supply units out there on the market, but here are the ones I recommend picking up for your build with the Ryzen 5 8500G APU at its heart.

  • Corsair RM750e power supply
    Corsair RM750E
    Editor's choice

    The Corsair RM750e power supply unit has 750W of total output, which is enough for all but the most demanding workloads and hardware configurations. It features an 80+ Gold efficiency rating, and runs quietly even under heavier workloads. 

    $100 at Amazon
  • msi a750g pcie 5 80 plus gold power supply unit
    MSI MPG A750G
    Best value

    You may not need all the bells and whitles offered by the MSI MPG A750G power supply unit, but it's a pretty good option to consider. It has 750W of total output, 80 Plus Gold rated for efficiency, and a native 12VHPWR cable for the latest Nvidia GeForce graphics cards.

    $139 at Amazon
  • The Thermaltake Smart 550W PSU.
    Thermaltake Smart 500W
    Best budget pick

    Thermaltake's Smart 500W is a 500W power supply with an 80 Plus White certification and a low price tag that's ideal for users on a budget.

    $40 at Amazon $40 at Newegg
  • A render of the Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 650W PSU on a transparent background.
    Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 650W PSU
    With RGB
    $110 $120 Save $10

    This 650W PSU from Thermaltake sports an 80+ Gold rating, a modular design for ease of use, and a good amount of RGB to add color to your build. It's also on the affordable side, and won't cost you an arm and a leg.

    $110 at Newegg
  • The Corsair RM850e PSU.
    Corsair RM850e
    Best 850W PSU
    $120 $130 Save $10

    Corsair's RM850E power supply is a great 850W PSU, which sports an 80+ Gold rating for impressive efficiency, and support for ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compliance, too. This is the one to get if you want a lot of headroom when it comes to power.

    $120 at Amazon
  • A render of the BN515 Straight Power 12-850W power supply by be quiet! on a transparent background.
    be quiet! BN515 Straight Power 12-850W
    Best for quiet operation
    $160 $210 Save $50

    This PSU from 'be quiet!' is said to be among the quietest PSUs out there on the market. It has an 80+ Platinum rating for some excellent efficiency, a total power output of 850W, ATX 3.0 support, and even PCIe 5.0 support to round off its features list.

    $210 at Newegg $160 at Amazon
  • asus rog loki sfxl 850w platinum power supply
    ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850W
    Best for SFF builds
    $213 $220 Save $7

    The Asus ROG Loki SFX-L power supply is ideal for those looking to put together an SFF build. It comes with 850W of total power, an 80+ Platinum rating for some top-notch efficiency, an RGB fan for some gamer style, and more.

    $213 at Newegg $213 at Amazon
  • A render of the ASUS ROG Strix 850W white edition power supply with the box featured in the background.
    ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition PSU
    Best for all-white build

    Those putting together an all-white PC can consider checking out the ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition. This is one of the most powerful PSUs that comes in white color and has a clean aesthetic. It doesn't have any RGB lights, though.

    $170 at Amazon
  • A render of the SeaSonic Connect Comprise Prime 750 power supply on a transparent background.
    SeaSonic Connect Comprise Prime 750W
    Best for cable management
    $90 $190 Save $100

    This power supply unit is great for those who struggle to manage the cables within their cabinet. The SeaSonic power supply features a unique design, which includes a backplane that sits separately inside the case. It will occupy additional space inside the case, though.

    $90 at Newegg $88 at Amazon

Best PSUs for a build with Ryzen 5 8500G APU

Those are some of the best PSUs out there that you can consider for your build. A 500W or a 600W PSU should be ideal for your build involving the Ryzen 5 8500G. In fact, you can even consider picking up a 450W unit if you're not planning to add a dedicated graphics card to your build at any point. That said, I've highlighted some solid options that'll fetch a high-quality, reliable PSUs with enough power.

The Corsair RM750E is one of our favorite PSUs, and it remains a great choice here as well. It offers way more power than you may need for your build with this APU, but it's priced very well and is also quite reliable with an 80+ Gold rating, and features like modular connections. Those who don't mind going for a budget option can consider the Thermaltake Smart 500. It's a non-modular PSU, but it leaves very little to room to complain otherwise for $40. I've also highlighted some other options, including the more premium bequiet! BN515 Straight Power PSU, and the Asus ROG Strix 850.

