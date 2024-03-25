When perusing the best AMD chips , your eye might be drawn to one of the Ryzen G-Series chips thanks to their all-in-one CPU/GPU design. AMD's Ryzen 5 8600G is a solid all-around APU, but you'll still need a solid PSU to power it. Luckily, we've found all the best power supplies out there for the 8600G, regardless of whether you've got tons to spend or are on a tight budget.

The Asus ROG Loki SFX-L power supply comes with 850W of total power, an 80+ Platinum rating for some top-notch efficiency, an RGB fan for some gamer style, and it features a slim design that makes fitting this PSU into just about any a case an absolute breeze.

This PSU from be quiet! has it all: an 80+ Platinum rating for some excellent efficiency, a total power output of 850W, ATX 3.0 support, PCIe 5.0 support, and even whisper-quiet operation. If you're looking for a sleek, quiet power supply with some great efficiency, this is it.

This 650W PSU from Thermaltake sports an 80+ Gold rating for some overall solid efficiency, a modular design, and an RGB aesthetic perfect for gamers looking for a way to introduce some extra color into a build. Plus, this PSU won't cost you an arm and a leg, either.

This SeaSonic power supply not only features a solid 750W of total output, but its unique design makes managing all your cables incredibly easy to do. If you're worried about managing the mess inside your case, the SeaSonic Connect is the best possible power supply.

This premium power supply from be quiet! has a massive 1000W output alongside an impressive 80+ Titanium efficiency rating for very little power loss. Throw in ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 support on top of quiet operation and you get a no-compromises PSU that can handle even a 4090.

This budget-friendly power supply from Thermaltake features 500W of total output that's more than enough for casual use and an 80+ White rating for some decent efficiency. What's even better is that you can find this PSU for around $40, making it affordable for almost everyone.

Corsair's RM850E power supply sports an 80+ Gold rating for impressive efficiency, a total output of 850W for some serious power, and it's got support for ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compliance, too. If you want a lot of headroom when it comes to power, this is a great choice.

This reliable PSU from Corsair features a meaty 750W output that's more than enough for most applications, an 80+ Gold rating for some serious efficiency, and it even runs pretty quietly under heavy workloads. All told, this PSU has just about everything you could want.

What to know about the best 8600G PSUs

The good news is that the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G is not an especially power-hungry chip. And if you aren't planning on eventually adding in a discrete GPU to your build, power requirements will be pretty low overall, so many different PSUs will work well and you won't have to worry.

However, Corsair's RM750E is an excellent all-around choice of PSU that gives you tons of headroom for upgrades in the future; plus, it won't cost you over $100. If you've got the budget for it, the slightly more expensive RM850E offers up even more room for future upgrades while only costing slightly more. Either way, though, any above PSU will work great with an 8600G.