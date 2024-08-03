When you're looking for a great new CPU, a Ryzen chip is absolutely worth consideration, especially the Ryzen 5 9600X. But you'll still need a top-notch PSU to pair with your chip. However, finding the right PSU for you can quickly become a confusing process if you're not a veteran PC builder.

We are here to help narrow down the list for you - below you'll find our top picks for Ryzen 5 9600X PSUs.

What to know about PSUs for the 9600X

The good news is that there are lots of PSU options to pair with your new CPU. For most folks, though, the RM750E from Corsair is a great power supply that blends performance and value nicely. If you've got more to spend, be quiet!'s Dark Power 13 is an excellent premium level PSU.

If you're looking for a great value, Thermaltake's GX2 has enough power for a 9600X and an affordable pricetag, too. We've also got options for white PSUs, RGB PSUs, and more above, depending on what you're after. Just make sure you're getting enough power for your use case.