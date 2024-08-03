When you're looking for a great new CPU, a Ryzen chip is absolutely worth consideration, especially the Ryzen 5 9600X. But you'll still need a top-notch PSU to pair with your chip. However, finding the right PSU for you can quickly become a confusing process if you're not a veteran PC builder.
We are here to help narrow down the list for you - below you'll find our top picks for Ryzen 5 9600X PSUs.
Editor's choice
Corsair RM750E
This 750W PSU from Corsair has enough juice for most folks, and its 80+ Gold rating means some solid efficiency, too. The best part? It'll only cost you $100, making it an all-around affordable buy. If you're looking for a great 9600X PSU, this is it.
Premium pick
be quiet! Dark Power 13 1000W$220 $290 Save $70
The be quiet! Dark Power 13 is a meaty 1300W PSU with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 support, a whisper-quiet operation, and a sleek design. If you need a ton of headroom with your power supply, this is just about the perfect choice.
Best value
Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 600W$56 $70 Save $14
The Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 PSU sports 600W of power, which is enough for many 9600X builds, alongside an 80+ Gold rating for some solid efficiency. If you're building a mid-range PC, this PSU that'll cost you well under $100 is an excellent choice.
Best small form factor
ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850W$180 $220 Save $40
Have a tight fit in your case? Then, the ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850W PSU is worth a look. This small form factor power supply can fit in just about any case, while it also features a stylish RGB aesthetic with some white accents.
Best for cable management
SeaSonic Connect Comprise Prime 750W
Are you a cable management fanatic? If the answer's yes, then the unique SeaSonic Connect Comprise Prime is the perfect power supply for you. This PSU makes keeping cables out of sight and out of mind an absolute breeze. Plus, you can get yours for under $200.
Best white
ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition PSU
Building an all-white PC? If so, the ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition is a great pick. This all-white PSU features enough power for just about anybody, and its pricetag puts it well under $200. Plus, you get an incredibly stylish, sleek design.
Best for quiet operation
be quiet! BN515 Straight Power 12-850W$160 $210 Save $50
The be quiet! BN515 Straight Power 12 not only offers up 850W of power that'll easily handle a 9600X, but you're also getting be quiet!'s trademark silent operation and stylish, minimalist design. Plus, you can find these on sale for around $150, too.
Best RGB
Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 650W PSU$107 $113 Save $6
Looking for an RGB PSU on a budget? If so, the Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB PSU features 650W of total power alongside a slick RGB design. Plus, you can get yours for well under $150, making this an overall affordable buy great for a mid-range build.
Most powerful
MSI MEG Ai1300P$300 $360 Save $60
Want a no-compromise PSU? If so, the MSI MEG Ai1300P sports a massive 1300W of total power alongside a sleek, modular design and ATX 3.0 support. It will cost you around $300, but there's no GPU you can't support with this particular PSU.
What to know about PSUs for the 9600X
The good news is that there are lots of PSU options to pair with your new CPU. For most folks, though, the RM750E from Corsair is a great power supply that blends performance and value nicely. If you've got more to spend, be quiet!'s Dark Power 13 is an excellent premium level PSU.
If you're looking for a great value, Thermaltake's GX2 has enough power for a 9600X and an affordable pricetag, too. We've also got options for white PSUs, RGB PSUs, and more above, depending on what you're after. Just make sure you're getting enough power for your use case.
