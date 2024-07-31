The Ryzen 7 9700X CPU, part of AMD's fresh Zen 5 processor lineup, is purpose-built for beefy PC builds. The last thing you want to do with a CPU like this is bottleneck your build with a sub-par power supply. There's a dizzying array of PSU options on the market, though, and finding the right one for your setup can quickly become a time-consuming chore. Let us help - below you'll find our picks for the best PSUs for the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, so you can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying your new battle station.

How to choose the best PSU for the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X

The PSU is easy to overlook, and while it's admittedly not the most complex part of your build, getting a good one can save you a lot of headaches in the future. We generally recommend a 600 to 750-watt PSU for most builders. However, with an enthusiast-tier CPU like the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, you should consider something in the 850-watt bracket, especially if you're building a gaming PC. Our top pick is the Corsair RM850x, a sturdy, reliable, and powerful 850W PSU with an excellent 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating.

If you're on a tighter budget, our value pick is the Thermaltake Toughpower GX2. This cheap PSU also boasts an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating (very impressive considering its low price), and its 600W output is enough for modest builds. At the other end of the price spectrum is our premium pick, the Dark Power 13. This 1000W PSU is the one that power users should look to, as it can support the beefiest of builds and sports an 80 Plus Titanium efficiency rating, which is the highest on our list.