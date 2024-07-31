The Ryzen 7 9700X CPU, part of AMD's fresh Zen 5 processor lineup, is purpose-built for beefy PC builds. The last thing you want to do with a CPU like this is bottleneck your build with a sub-par power supply. There's a dizzying array of PSU options on the market, though, and finding the right one for your setup can quickly become a time-consuming chore. Let us help - below you'll find our picks for the best PSUs for the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, so you can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying your new battle station.
Editor's choice
Corsair RM850x Fully Modular 80+ Gold PSU
The Corsair RM850x hits a nice sweet spot in price, efficiency, and performance for any PC built around the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X. With 850 watts of power, it's good to go for gaming and productivity builds, and its fully modular design makes cable management a breeze.
Runner-up
Cooler Master MWE Gold 850 V2$95 $100 Save $5
The Cooler Master MWE Gold 850 V2 is another great pick for the Ryzen 7 9700X. Like our top pick, it offers 850 watts of power and an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. It's also fully modular. You can often find it cheaper than the Corsair RM850x, making it a better deal.
Best value
Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 600W$56 $70 Save $14
If you're on a budget and don't need a lot of power (for a basic 1080p gaming PC, for example), then the Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 is an excellent power supply for the money. Despite its low price, it still features an 80 Plus Gold power efficiency rating. Just bear in mind that its 600W output makes it less ideal for more powerful GPUs.
Premium pick
be quiet! Dark Power 13 1000W$250 $290 Save $40
Power users should look to the mighty Dark Power 13 PSU from be quiet! This 1000W PSU delivers more than enough power for high-end gaming hardware, and its 80 Plus Titanium certification is the highest efficiency rating on our list. It's not cheap, but you get what you pay for.
Best style
ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850W$190 $220 Save $30
Looking to add a little extra style to your PC build? Most PSUs are pretty boring to look at, but the Asus ROG Loki eschews the bland black box for some RGB-accented flair. It's not just stylish, though. This 850W PSU is fully modular and boasts an 80+ Platinum efficiency rating. Its SFX form factor is ideal for non-standard cases, too.
Best all-white
ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition PSU
Another stylish option is the Asus ROG Strix White Edition PSU. If you're building your PC inside a white case, the last thing you want is a bulky, boxy black PSU ruining the vibe. This fully modular 850W power supply sports a clean all-white aesthetic along with a 80 Plus Gold certification.
Most powerful
MSI MEG Ai1300P$310 $360 Save $50
If you need even more power than our premium pick (for a dual-GPU build, perhaps), look no further than the MSI MEG Ai1300P PSU. This unit delivers a whopping 1,300 watts of power and features a 80 Plus Platinum efficiency rating. It also offers plenty of hookups for all your components, including six PCIe cables. It's big, though!
Whisper-quiet
be quiet! BN515 Straight Power 12-850W$160 $210 Save $50
Most of the PSUs on our list keep fan noise to a reasonable minimum, but it doesn't get much more silent than the BN515 from be quiet! This aptly named brand makes some of the most silent-running PSUs on the market, but despite its nearly imperceptible fan noise, the BN515 still delivers 850 watts of power with an 80 Plus Platinum efficiency rating.
Best SFX PSU
Corsair SF850L 80 Plus Gold SFX PSU
Many PSUs are too big for smaller cases. If you're building with a non-ATX case, you want an SFX PSU like the Corsair SF850L. Its smaller form factor makes it a good fit for tighter spaces, but despite its size, it still offers up to 850 watts of continuous power. There's also a 1000W option if you need even more juice.
How to choose the best PSU for the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
The PSU is easy to overlook, and while it's admittedly not the most complex part of your build, getting a good one can save you a lot of headaches in the future. We generally recommend a 600 to 750-watt PSU for most builders. However, with an enthusiast-tier CPU like the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, you should consider something in the 850-watt bracket, especially if you're building a gaming PC. Our top pick is the Corsair RM850x, a sturdy, reliable, and powerful 850W PSU with an excellent 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating.
If you're on a tighter budget, our value pick is the Thermaltake Toughpower GX2. This cheap PSU also boasts an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating (very impressive considering its low price), and its 600W output is enough for modest builds. At the other end of the price spectrum is our premium pick, the Dark Power 13. This 1000W PSU is the one that power users should look to, as it can support the beefiest of builds and sports an 80 Plus Titanium efficiency rating, which is the highest on our list.
How do I choose the right PSU for my GPU?
