Once you decide to get a new CPU, you've got to decide between an AMD and an Intel chip. The new Ryzen 9000 series is a particularly exciting line. After you've settled on the 9900X, you'll still need a solid power supply for your rig.

Luckily, below you'll find all the top 9900X PSUs we could find.

What to know about 9900X power supplies

If you're looking for a good PSU for your 9900X, you've got a lot of options. For most folks, though, Corsair's RM850x is a great blend of performance and value.

If you've got some extra money to spend, be quiet!'s Dark Power 13 1000W is another worthwhile power supply.

On the other hand, if you want to save some cash, Cooler Master's MWE Gold power supply has more than enough power, and it won't cost you much.

Whether your priority is great cable management, a white PSU, or any other trait, there are solid options above for everyone.