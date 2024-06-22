Once you decide to get a new CPU, you've got to decide between an AMD and an Intel chip. The new Ryzen 9000 series is a particularly exciting line. After you've settled on the 9900X, you'll still need a solid power supply for your rig.

Luckily, below you'll find all the top 9900X PSUs we could find.

  • Corsair RM850x
    Editor's choice
    Corsair RM850x
    $115 $150 Save $35

    Corsair's RM850x is an overall reliable, affordable power supply that can supply enough power to both workstations and gaming rigs alike. Plus, it's fully modular and sports an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. Get yours for well under $150 on sale, too.

    $115 at Amazon $115 at Newegg
  • be quiet! Dark Power 13
    Premium pick
    be quiet! Dark Power 13 1000W

    This impressive PSU from be quiet! sports an excellent 80+ Platinum efficiency rating, 1000W of power output, and PCIe 5.0 support. If you've got a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, this premium power supply is more than worth considering.

    $290 at Amazon $290 at Newegg
  • cooler master mwe gold 850 v2 power supply and packaging
    Best value
    Cooler Master MWE Gold 850 V2

    This modular power supply from Corsair features a total 850W of power output, a quiet fan, and a pair of EPS connectors that make compatibility a breeze with just about any motherboard. Plus, you'll only have to spend $100 for the pleasure, making it affordable.

    $100 at Amazon $109 at Newegg
  • A render of the ASUS ROG Strix 850W white edition power supply with the box featured in the background.
    Best PSU white
    ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition PSU
    $169 $190 Save $21

    If you're looking for an all-white PSU, Asus ROG's 850W Strix White Edition power supply is worth considering with its ample power supply, elegant design, and premium feel. Most importantly, this power supply costs well under $200, so you won't have to spend an arm and a leg.

    $169 at Newegg $169 at Amazon
  • asus rog loki sfxl 850w platinum power supply
    Best for gamers
    ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850W
    $190 $220 Save $30

    If you're a gamer who just can't get enough RGB, this Asus ROG Loki 850W PSU is worth a look. With all its RGB flair, it'll slot right into a gaming rig without issue, and thanks to its slim design, it'll fit in just about any case, too.

    $208 at Newegg $190 at Amazon
  • A render of the SeaSonic Connect Comprise Prime 750 power supply on a transparent background.
    Best for cable management
    SeaSonic Connect Comprise Prime 750W
    $76 $190 Save $114

    This unique PSU from SeaSonic features 750W of power output alongside a novel design that makes managing your swath of power cables incredibly easy and clean. If you're worried about cable management, this power supply is worth it, especially on sale for well under $100.

    $76 at Newegg
  • msi meg ai1300p power supply and packaging
    Most power
    MSI MEG Ai1300P
    $310 $360 Save $50

    If you're looking for a no-compromises PSU, this meaty 1300W power supply from MSI has an 80+ Platinum efficiency rating, and an impressive six PCIe cables for demanding rigs. It will cost you over $300, but this PSU is tough to beat.

    $310 at Amazon $310 at Newegg
  • Corsair SF1000L
    Best SFX PSU
    Corsair SF1000L
    $157 $180 Save $23

    This slim, compact SFX PSU from Corsair sports 1000W of power, is fully modular, supports PCIe 5.0, and won't have much trouble fitting into just about any case imaginable. Most importantly, it'll only run you a little over $150, keeping costs low.

    $157 at Newegg $180 at Micro Center
  • A render of the BN515 Straight Power 12-850W power supply by be quiet! on a transparent background.
    Most quiet
    be quiet! BN515 Straight Power 12-850W

    This top-notch PSU features an impressive 80+ Platinum efficiency rating, 850W of total power output, PCIe 5.0 support, and a whisper-quiet operation. If you're looking for a premium 850W power supply, be quiet!'s 850W BN515 is more than worth consideration, especially at under $250.

    $210 at Newegg $210 at Amazon

What to know about 9900X power supplies

If you're looking for a good PSU for your 9900X, you've got a lot of options. For most folks, though, Corsair's RM850x is a great blend of performance and value.

If you've got some extra money to spend, be quiet!'s Dark Power 13 1000W is another worthwhile power supply.

On the other hand, if you want to save some cash, Cooler Master's MWE Gold power supply has more than enough power, and it won't cost you much.

Whether your priority is great cable management, a white PSU, or any other trait, there are solid options above for everyone.

