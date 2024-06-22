Once you decide to get a new CPU, you've got to decide between an AMD and an Intel chip. The new Ryzen 9000 series is a particularly exciting line. After you've settled on the 9900X, you'll still need a solid power supply for your rig.
Luckily, below you'll find all the top 9900X PSUs we could find.
-
Editor's choice
Corsair RM850x$115 $150 Save $35
Corsair's RM850x is an overall reliable, affordable power supply that can supply enough power to both workstations and gaming rigs alike. Plus, it's fully modular and sports an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. Get yours for well under $150 on sale, too.
-
Premium pick
be quiet! Dark Power 13 1000W
This impressive PSU from be quiet! sports an excellent 80+ Platinum efficiency rating, 1000W of power output, and PCIe 5.0 support. If you've got a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, this premium power supply is more than worth considering.
-
Best value
Cooler Master MWE Gold 850 V2
This modular power supply from Corsair features a total 850W of power output, a quiet fan, and a pair of EPS connectors that make compatibility a breeze with just about any motherboard. Plus, you'll only have to spend $100 for the pleasure, making it affordable.
-
Best PSU white
ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition PSU$169 $190 Save $21
If you're looking for an all-white PSU, Asus ROG's 850W Strix White Edition power supply is worth considering with its ample power supply, elegant design, and premium feel. Most importantly, this power supply costs well under $200, so you won't have to spend an arm and a leg.
-
Best for gamers
ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850W$190 $220 Save $30
If you're a gamer who just can't get enough RGB, this Asus ROG Loki 850W PSU is worth a look. With all its RGB flair, it'll slot right into a gaming rig without issue, and thanks to its slim design, it'll fit in just about any case, too.
-
Best for cable management
SeaSonic Connect Comprise Prime 750W$76 $190 Save $114
This unique PSU from SeaSonic features 750W of power output alongside a novel design that makes managing your swath of power cables incredibly easy and clean. If you're worried about cable management, this power supply is worth it, especially on sale for well under $100.
-
Most power
MSI MEG Ai1300P$310 $360 Save $50
If you're looking for a no-compromises PSU, this meaty 1300W power supply from MSI has an 80+ Platinum efficiency rating, and an impressive six PCIe cables for demanding rigs. It will cost you over $300, but this PSU is tough to beat.
-
Best SFX PSU
Corsair SF1000L$157 $180 Save $23
This slim, compact SFX PSU from Corsair sports 1000W of power, is fully modular, supports PCIe 5.0, and won't have much trouble fitting into just about any case imaginable. Most importantly, it'll only run you a little over $150, keeping costs low.
-
Most quiet
be quiet! BN515 Straight Power 12-850W
This top-notch PSU features an impressive 80+ Platinum efficiency rating, 850W of total power output, PCIe 5.0 support, and a whisper-quiet operation. If you're looking for a premium 850W power supply, be quiet!'s 850W BN515 is more than worth consideration, especially at under $250.
What to know about 9900X power supplies
If you're looking for a good PSU for your 9900X, you've got a lot of options. For most folks, though, Corsair's RM850x is a great blend of performance and value.
If you've got some extra money to spend, be quiet!'s Dark Power 13 1000W is another worthwhile power supply.
On the other hand, if you want to save some cash, Cooler Master's MWE Gold power supply has more than enough power, and it won't cost you much.
Whether your priority is great cable management, a white PSU, or any other trait, there are solid options above for everyone.
Ryzen 9000 is here and AMD says it's the most powerful desktop processor
It comes with a 16% uplift in IPC