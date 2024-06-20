When building your new PC, the power supply unit (PSU) will provide power to all connected components. Be it your motherboard, CPU, RAM, SSDs, GPU, and case fans. They all draw power through the PSU. It's vital to spend a good amount of money on the PSU and purchase one from a reputable brand to ensure you have adequate protection and it's reliable for daily use. This is the only barrier between the national grid and your expensive PC parts.
The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is a seriously powerful processor and can suck up to 200W of power through the motherboard. Install a powerful graphics card and you're easily able to surpass 600W with everything factored in. So which PSU should you buy? Is a 750W unit enough or is it better to buy a PSU that can handle more than 1,000W of power? Whether you're building a standard ATX PC or a compact small form factor (SFF) system, we've got a PSU for you.
Editor's choice
Corsair RM750E
The Corsair RM750e is a decent mid-range PSU. It features 750W of total power output, so it's powerful enough to handle everything below the most demanding hardware configurations. It also features 80+ gold power efficiency and fully modular cables and is one of our favorite choices for a new build.
Best budget
Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 600W
If you're looking for an affordable power supply, check out the Thermaltake Toughpower GX2. This PSU offers a total power output of 600W, and while it's not modular, it is more than capable of powering a mid-tier gaming build with the Ryzen 9 9950X at the center.
Best-looking PSU
ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850W
The Asus ROG Loki SFX-L 850W is a solid power supply with a capacity of 850W. There's RGB lighting on the fan, which doesn't matter much, but it's a good-looking PSU regardless.
Best quiet PSU
be quiet! BN515 Straight Power 12-850W
If you hate a noisy PC, check out be quiet!'s BN515 Straight Power 12-850W. This PSU offers a total power output of 850W, so it's capable of handling even the heaviest of workloads. It also runs nearly silently, thanks to be quiet!'s brand of fan installed in the PSU.
Best capacity PSU
EVGA Supernova 1000 G7
The EVGA Supernova 1000 G7 is a high-quality power supply unit that can last you a long time. It has a high-efficiency rating of 80 Plus Gold and provides built-in LEDs to allow real-time load monitoring.
Best PSU for cable management
SeaSonic Connect Comprise Prime 750W
Cable management can be the most difficult part of building a PC, and if you struggle with it, check out the SeaSonic Connect Comprise Prime 750W. The SeaSonic Connect features a unique design that not only makes cable management easier, but also the reduced cable size helps improve airflow in your case.
All-white PSU
ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition PSU
The ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition is the PSU to buy if you're going for an all-white PC build. This is one of the most powerful power supplies that comes with a white chassis and has a clean aesthetic. It does lack RGB, making it a great option for anyone who doesn't like lights in their PSU.
Best value
Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 650W PSU
The Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 650W is an ideal PSU for anyone building with the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor who wants an affordable RGB setup. It offers 650W, which is enough for gamers and anyone not using the most intensive hardware.
Choosing a power supply for the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X
The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is a power-efficient processor, considering it has 16 cores and 32 threads. You won't need the highest-capacity PSU on the market to provide enough juice, but how much capacity you will need depends on other factors, including the graphics card. The GPU can easily draw the most current, so it's best to configure your PC accordingly, taking into account the maximum draw rating from AMD, Intel, or Nvidia (depending on the manufacturer).
