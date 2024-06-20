When building your new PC, the power supply unit (PSU) will provide power to all connected components. Be it your motherboard, CPU, RAM, SSDs, GPU, and case fans. They all draw power through the PSU. It's vital to spend a good amount of money on the PSU and purchase one from a reputable brand to ensure you have adequate protection and it's reliable for daily use. This is the only barrier between the national grid and your expensive PC parts.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is a seriously powerful processor and can suck up to 200W of power through the motherboard. Install a powerful graphics card and you're easily able to surpass 600W with everything factored in. So which PSU should you buy? Is a 750W unit enough or is it better to buy a PSU that can handle more than 1,000W of power? Whether you're building a standard ATX PC or a compact small form factor (SFF) system, we've got a PSU for you.

Choosing a power supply for the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is a power-efficient processor, considering it has 16 cores and 32 threads. You won't need the highest-capacity PSU on the market to provide enough juice, but how much capacity you will need depends on other factors, including the graphics card. The GPU can easily draw the most current, so it's best to configure your PC accordingly, taking into account the maximum draw rating from AMD, Intel, or Nvidia (depending on the manufacturer).