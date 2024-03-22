If you're building a new PC around the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU, you might be wondering which power supply unit (PSU) to power your processor and the rest of your new PC hardware. Luckily, there's a wide range of options available on the market for a PSU, and the Ryzen 7 8700G is one of AMD's most power-efficient processors, with a total power draw of just 65W.

This is our favorite CPU for building a gaming PC on a strict budget thanks to its powerful integrated GPU, and you'll want to buy a power supply that provides enough power efficiently to this small, but powerful AMD APU. Whether you are building a small-form-factor or a standard ATX build, we have curated a collection of our favorite PSUs for the Ryzen 7 8700G for you to check out.