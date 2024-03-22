If you're building a new PC around the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU, you might be wondering which power supply unit (PSU) to power your processor and the rest of your new PC hardware. Luckily, there's a wide range of options available on the market for a PSU, and the Ryzen 7 8700G is one of AMD's most power-efficient processors, with a total power draw of just 65W.
This is our favorite CPU for building a gaming PC on a strict budget thanks to its powerful integrated GPU, and you'll want to buy a power supply that provides enough power efficiently to this small, but powerful AMD APU. Whether you are building a small-form-factor or a standard ATX build, we have curated a collection of our favorite PSUs for the Ryzen 7 8700G for you to check out.
-
Source: Corsair
Corsair RM750EEditor's choice
-
Source: Thermaltake
Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 600WBest value
-
Source: Asus
ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850WPremium pick
-
Source: be quiet!
be quiet! BN515 Straight Power 12-850WBest quiet PSU
-
EVGA Supernova 1000 G7Best high-power PSU
-
Corsair RM750EEditor's choice$90 $100 Save $10
The Corsair RM750e is one of my favorite fully modular power supplies. It features 750W of total power output, so it's powerful enough to handle everything below the most demanding hardware configurations. It also features 80+ gold power efficiency and fully modular cables and is my favorite choice for a new build.
-
Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 600WBest value$60 $70 Save $10
If you're looking for an affordable power supply, check out the Thermaltake Toughpower GX2. This PSU offers a total power output of 600W, and while it's not modular, it is more than capable of powering a mid-tier gaming build with the Ryzen 7 8700G at the center.
-
ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850WPremium pick
If you are building a small form factor PC with the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G, take a look at the ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850W. It's a pricey power supply, but it's one of the best if you need a small form factor PSU that has a flair of color thanks to the RGB lit fan.
-
be quiet! BN515 Straight Power 12-850WBest quiet PSU$150 $210 Save $60
If you hate a noisy PC, check out be quiet!'s BN515 Straight Power 12-850W. This PSU offers a total power output of 850W, so it's capable of handling even the heaviest of workloads. It also runs nearly silently, thanks to be quiet!'s brand of fan installed in the PSU.
-
EVGA Supernova 1000 G7Best high-power PSU$155 $240 Save $85
If you're looking for a high-powered PSU, look no further than EVGA's SuperNova 1000 G7. This PSU delivers a massive 1000W of power to your PC, so it's capable at handling even the most demanding workloads.
-
SeaSonic Connect Comprise Prime 750WBest PSU for cable management$90 $190 Save $100
Cable management can be the most difficult part of building a PC, and if you struggle with it, check out the SeaSonic Connect Comprise Prime 750W. The SeaSonic Connect features a unique design that not only makes cable management easier, but also the reduced cable size helps improve airflow in your case.
-
ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition PSUAll-white PSU$163 $190 Save $27
If you are after an all-white build, check out the ASUS ROG Strix 850W White Edition. This is one of the most powerful power supplies that comes in all-white and has a clean aesthetic for you all-white build. It does lack RGB, making it a great option for anyone who doesn't like lights in their PSU.
-
Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 650W PSU$127 $140 Save $13
The Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 650W is an ideal PSU for anyone building with the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G processor who wants an affordable RGB setup. It offers 650W, which is enough for gamers and anyone not using the most intensive hardware.
Choosing a power supply for the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G
The Ryzen 7 8700G is a power-efficient processor, and you don't need the most powerful PSU on the market to power it fully. You'll want to make sure you have enough power for your other components though, so we recommend picking up at least a 600W power supply for your build. I personally have used the Corsair RM750e PSU, and it's my top pick for this collection. It's a great PSU that doesn't run noisy, and provides a steady and efficient flow of power to your computer.
It's quiet and doesn't kill your power bill. If you're building a flashy small-form-factor PC, we recommend going with the ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 850W power supply. This will be more than enough power for any build with the Ryzen 7 8700G, and you get built-in RGB lighting effects straight from the PSU.