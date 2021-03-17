These are the best PUBG Mobile accessory options in March 2021: Controllers, Triggers, Mobile Holders and more!

PUBG Mobile continues to be one of the top mobile games around the world. While the game is facing challenges in India due to the recent ban of 118 Chinese apps, it still has a massive audience from different parts of the globe. There is a massive community with professionally organized tournaments making it one of the biggest esports titles in recent times. Now if you are an avid player or new to the game and want to test your skills, then we have some highly recommended add-ons for you to try out. We have included some controller and trigger options as well as some finger sleeves if you love using the claw grip.

PUBG Mobile Controllers

Before we move on, allow us to break your bubble. PUBG Mobile does not support any sort of Bluetooth controller on Android or iOS. We recently featured the Mantis Gamepad app, a keymapping tool for Android that claims to protect you from getting banned and promises compatibility with almost any Android game. The best part of the app is that you don’t need to root your device to make it work and it is officially available on the Google Play Store.

Additionally, you can also try using an emulator on your PC. By doing so you could easily map all the controls using the emulator itself although you will only match with other players that are also using an emulator and not the regular ones playing on the touchscreen. Speaking of which, we have listed out some of the best emulators that you can use to play PUBG Mobile on your PC. We suggest that you use the Xbox One wireless controller if you are planning to take this route.

Xbox One Controller The Xbox One controller is the best option to play PUBG Mobile but only if you are using an emulator on your Windows PC Buy at Amazon

PUBG Mobile Triggers

Now there is another popular accessory for smartphones that can assist in improving your gameplay. Trigger controllers and attachments can be hooked on to your phone to offer physical buttons for up to 2-4 functions. All you need to do is attach the triggers to your phone and then align the controls from the game settings to match the placement of each trigger. Essentially these triggers just tap onto your phone’s touchscreen but add physical shoulder buttons for a more intuitive experience. These are fairly cheap and are offered in a variety of shapes and sizes. We recommend the COOBILE Gaming Grip that offers two triggers placed onto a gamepad-style chassis. It includes a built-in fan to keep your phone cool and can even charge your phone with its in-built 4000mAh battery. If you don’t want to add a lot of bulk to your smartphone, then you can also try independent triggers by IFYOO or Popman. These triggers can be simply clipped on as shoulder buttons for your smartphone. Trigger controllers do have a learning curve, but if you are used to playing on a gamepad with shoulder buttons, then you should adapt quickly.

COOBILE Gaming Grip This comes in a controller style design with two triggers, a built-in fan and a battery to charge your phone. Buy at Amazon

IFYOO Z108 Mobile Gaming Controller These are simple triggers that attach to your phone to offer shoulder-style buttons while playing PUBG Mobile. Buy at Amazon

Popman Mobile Game Controller These mobile shoulder triggers can simply clip onto your smartphone and offer up to four touch points allowing you to map up to multiple functions to the shoulder buttons. Buy at Amazon

Finger Sleeves

Sweaty hands hampering your performance? Then you need to get some finger-sleeves. They might look and sound ridiculous, but they are very effective. These are great for players who use three-finger and four-finger claw grip as they improve sensitivity and performance. Our recommendation is the Mobile Gaming Corps ClawSocks. These come with a total of six sleeves and feature 100% silver thread for the highest conductivity. They are also claimed to help in overcoming humidity, sweat, dirt, and oil. If you want a more affordable option then go for the Newseego Mobile Game Controller Finger Sleeves. These also come in a similar set of six sleeves with a slightly less premium finish.

Mobile Gaming Corp Clawsocks These are the best and highly rated finger sleeves to offer improved precision and sensitivity while playing PUBG Mobile. Buy at MGC Gaming Store

Mobile Holders

Sometimes you just need a grip or holder for your smartphone to get better control while playing PUBG, especially if you are used to playing with a controller or a gamepad. There is the Sunchi Universal Mobile Game Joystick that supports smartphones from 13cm to 16cm and features appropriate gaps for connecting your charger or headphones. The grip also features a kickstand at the back so you can prop it up on a desk while watching content. Another interesting product is the Anker PowerCore Play 6K that is again a standard smartphone holder with a grip at the bottom. It also doubles up as a power bank as it features an in-built 6,700mAh battery to charge your phone. It also comes with a fan to keep your smartphone cool during long gaming sessions. You can use smartphones with 5.7-inch to 6.45-inch displays, as per the product listing.

SUNCHI Universal Mobile Game Joystick This is a simple controller-style grip that offers better control to the user and the kickstand at the back is also useful while watching videos or movies. Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Play 6K The Anker PowerCore Play 6K mobile game controller comes with a built-in battery to charge your phone and a cooling fan to help in keeping your thermals in check. Buy at Amazon

Touchscreen Joypads

Lastly, we have touchscreen joypads that may or may not be to your liking, but you should definitely try these out. Basically, they attach to your smartphone’s touchscreen and the plastic nub on top rotates, just like a joystick on a controller. The only drawback to these is that you cannot leave them on permanently as they will cover a part of your display. So you need to attach these every time you want to play PUBG. Some of these do come with a reusable material, for instance, the Vakili Mobile Phone Game Joystick. According to the company, it can be fixed on any mobile phone or tablet, has excellent paste ability, and will not scratch the touch screen. Also, you need to note that this joystick is helpful for direction control only, so you make sure you have the sprint button activated.

Vakili Mobile Phone Game Joystick These stick-on joysticks can attach to your phone's display allowing you add a physical joystick right on to your screen. Buy at Amazon

Most of these accessories are intended to improve your gameplay. However, some of them might have a learning curve so make sure you understand your own needs before buying any of the recommended products. As for PUBG Mobile, the game is completely inaccessible in India following the ban by the government due to its Chinese ownership.

PUBG Corp. has taken back all the rights and data of the game and will soon make a comeback with a brand new identity. The company recently announced that it will be launching a new PUBG title for mobile called PUBG: New State, although pre-registrations for the app are not available in India, China and Vietnam.