There's never been a better time to upgrade your monitor than now with the current slate of QD-OLED monitors on the market. The best QD-OLED monitors will improve your visual experience whether you are a gamer, a creator, or even just a daily user. QD-OLED, or quantum-dot organic light emitting diodes, is a hybrid display technology that looks to combine the best qualities of OLED panels, and improve the brightness, which in turn improves the brightness through the use of quantum dots. Quantum dots are extremely tiny semiconductor particles that are able to produce color.

Combined with traditional OLED technology which offers a truly deep contrast through individual LEDs, QD-OLED takes this to the next logical level by using those individual LEDs with another panel layer to produce even brighter and more contrast-rich colors. However, OLED technology still doesn't come cheap, but prices have been steadily dropping this year, and there's never been a better time in the past decade to upgrade your computer monitor with prices dropping regularly.

Our favorite QD-OLED monitors in 2023

Alienware AW3423DWF Best gaming monitor An ideal display for gaming Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF is a great 34-inch ultrawide monitor with a slight curve and a 3440x1400 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and a 0.1ms response time. The QD-OLED panel delivers exceptional brightness of 1,000 nits, and accurate, true-to-life colors, making it an ideal choice for creators in addition to gamers. Pros Beautiful colors with QD-OLED technology

165Hz refresh rate and a 0.1ms response time

USB Type-A built-in hub Cons No USB Type-C ports

Expensive $1000 at Dell $1000 at Best Buy

Dell's Alienware brand has been a PC gaming mainstay for a while now, and its AW3423DWF curved ultrawide monitor is already one of our favorite curved monitors, and it's one of the best options on the market thanks to its beautiful QD-OLED panel. The QD-OLED panel is able to hit up to 1,000 nits of brightness at its peak, and it features VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification for perfect, true-to-life blacks and an incredible color contrast experience.

This monitor features a 34.18-inch panel with a 3440x1440 resolution. It's not 4K, but 1440p is often the sweet spot for most gamers, and the 21:9 aspect ratio creates an all-immersive gaming experience. Gamers will be happy to see a 165Hz refresh rate and a 0.1ms response time. There's also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro inclusion to ensure a tearing-free and smooth picture.

Color-wise, the Alienware's AW3423DWF covers the entire sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts at 100%, allowing the monitor to be a great choice for creators in addition to gamers. Creators can also use the AW3423DWF's picture-in-picture (PiP) and picture-by-picture (PbP) modes to streamline a workflow that utilizes multiple computers, such as a laptop and a desktop. There's also a nice selection of ports, providing users with an HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and a total of five USB-A ports alongside a headphone jack. I would have liked to see a USB-C port or two here, but we'll settle with such a high number of USB-A ports.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Best 49-inch A massive display with a hefty price tag The Samsung Odyssey is a beautiful 49-inch gaming monitor that provides a peak 1,000 nits of brightness with HDR1000 support, along with a 240Hz refresh rate and 5140x1440 panel size, giving you the experience of two 1440p monitors side by side. Pros Massive 49-inch QD-OLED panel

Great color support

Blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate Cons Very expensive $1800 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy

If you're looking for one of the biggest monitors with a QD-OLED panel, look no further than the Odyssey G9 from Samsung. This monitor features a massive 49-inches with a 1800R curve, and it's powered by Samsung's very own QD-OLED panel. There's a resolution of 5120x1440 alongside a 32:9 aspect ratio. It does feature HDR support, but it is significantly less bright when compared with the Alienware AW3423DWF's 1,000 nits. While the Odyssey G9 isn't as bright, it is a noticeably faster monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, making it an ideal choice for fast-paced gaming.

Connectivity-wise, the G9 offers two USB Type-A ports and a single USB Type-C port, in addition to two HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4. Please note, if you want to take advantage of the Odyssey G9's 240 Hz refresh rate, you'll be required to use the DisplayPort 1.4 instead of the HDMI ports.

Samsung's Odyssey G9 is a great option if you're looking for one of the largest screens with a QD-OLED panel. Colors look great with 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, but the picture is a bit dimmer than the competition with only 400 nits of brightness. It's massive size and 1800R curve provides for an all-immersive experience, whether in gaming, or streaming content.

Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED Best USB-C QD-OLED A more reasonable version of the G9 If the Samsung Odyssey G9 seemed too big for you, consider checking out it's 34-inch variant, the Odyssey G8. The G8 features a 175Hz refresh rate, HDR2000 support, providing a maximum of 1,000 nits of brightness for excellent colors and contrast in HDR supported content. Pros HDR1000 support

175 Hz refresh rate

Comfortable viewing angles Cons Risk of OLED burn-in $1500 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy $1500 at Samsung

When it comes to getting a QD-OLED monitor with a built-in USB Type-C hub, it's hard to beat Samsung's G8 QD-OLED monitor. This monitor features a 34-inch QD-OLED panel with a slight curve and delivers magnificent whites, deep blacks, and a wide color gamut that's great for both gamers and creatives. It delivers an exceptional picture quality, and it isn't too big to fit on a standard desktop, which you may find true of the G8's larger variant, the aforementioned G9 QD-OLED.

This panel features a 175Hz refresh rate, making it great for fast-paced content, be it FPS games or streaming sports and action content. There's also support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and a 0.03ms response time, working together to provide an incredibly smooth and tear-free viewing experience. Games look great in ultra-widescreen mode thanks to the 21:9 aspect ratio and the 3440x1440 resolution.

Connectivity-wise, there's a wide selection of ports ranging from DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, micro-HDMI 2.1, multiple USB Type-C ports with 65W of charging power, and there's even Bluetooth support and USB Type-A ports for good measure. This is one of the best monitors for connectivity on the list, and at 34-inches, it's a solid option for productivity tasks with enough screen space to fit everything on the screen but not too much to be overwhelmed if you're not used to using a large format monitor.

MSI MEG342C QD-OLED Best alternative to the G8 A great option that can be commmonly found on sale. The MEG34C QD-OLED from MSI is a 34-inch curved gaming monitor that delivers stunning visuals and immersive gameplay. It features a QD-OLED panel with a resolution of 3440x1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of 1ms. This monitor supports HDR10, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Pros Frequently found on sale

HDR1000 support

Great color coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut Cons Slower response time of 1ms $1100 at Amazon $1100 at Best Buy

MSI has been a mainstay manufacturer for anyone looking for high-end PC components at fairer prices, and the MSI MEG342C QD-OLED is a great monitor that can often be found on sale, sometimes for as low as $800. Performance-wise, the MEG342C comes neck-in-neck when compared to the Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED, with a 3440x1440 resolution, a 175Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming, and a wide range of ports.

The MEG342C comes with a well-rounded assortment of features for everyone, including an HDMI 2.1 port for next-gen console gaming, allowing you to utilize an HDMI 2.1 setting to play from a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series XIS, and previously highlighted Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, it does support a 4K resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which creates a sharp image for next-gen gaming. There's also a wide color gamut coverage for content creation, and a USB-C port that supports DisplayPort Alt mode and 65W power delivery. This is a great monitor to use with a laptop. Additionally, there's a KVM switch and PiP/PbP modes to streamline using the monitor with a secondary laptop.

This is a monitor that performs exceptionally for a mix of gamers, streamers, and creators. The wide color gamut coverage, beautiful QD-OLED panel alongside the 3440x1440 resolution allows the MEG342C QD-OLED to finish neck-in-neck against the Odyssey OLED G8 from Samsung, but I personally prefer the MEG342C just for the simple reason of the HDMI 2.1 port allowing 4K @ 120 Hz for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

PHILIPS Evnia 34M2C8600 QD-OLED Monitor Best budget option An affordable gorgeous ultrawide QD-OLED monitor. Finding a QD-OLED monitor that comes in under $1000 is hard to find, but the PHILIPS Evnia 34M2C8600 is a gorgeous ultrawide QD-OLED monitor that goes typically for $800. It features a 3440x1440 resolution, 1,000 nits of peak brightness with HDR1000 support, and features a speedy 0.1ms response time and 175Hz refresh rate. Pros Great pricing

USB-C docking

175Hz Refresh Rate Cons Limited brightness $800 at Best Buy $800 at Amazon

It's no easy task to find a solid OLED monitor or QD-OLED monitor for under $1000, but PHILIPS has developed one of the best possible budget options for a QD-OLED monitor. The PHILIPS Evnia 34M2C8600 features a 3440x1440 resolution, a speedy refresh rate of 175Hz and comes with a USB-C docking station that supports DisplayPort Alt mode and 65W charging.

By all means, it's not a perfect monitor, it does feature a pretty limited brightness, getting to only 250 nits in SDR mode and 400 nits in HDR mode, making it the dimmest monitor on this list, but for a price of $800, it still provides an excellent visual experience with a wide color gamut. The colors could be improved if the screen was brighter, but it's still an overall impressive viewing experience with HDR400 support and wide-color technology, delivering true-to-life colors.

Connectivity-wise, the Evnia 34M2C8600 features a wide range of ports, including DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI 2.0 ports. There's also four USB Type-A ports, and a single USB Type-C port that can be used for KVM capabilities, allowing you to switch between two devices with just this monitor.

What you need to know about our favorite QD-OLEDs

QD-OLEDs provide an amazing image quality with improved colors when compared with traditional OLEDs in most cases. Our favorite across the board is the Alienware AW3423DWF from Dell. It sits at the top of our best OLED monitor list, and it will remain king here in our best QD-OLED monitor list. It provides a beautiful viewing experience with a 3440x1440 resolution on a 34-inch QD-OLED panel. It features HDR1000 support, and looks absolutely great whether you're gaming, streaming, or designing.

If you're looking to experience the benefits of a QD-OLED monitor but don't want to spend over $1,000, then take a look at our best budget option, the Evnia 34M2C8600 QD-OLED provides an exceptional viewing experience for just a regular price of $800, although it does have a limited amount of brightness when compared to the other QD-OLED monitors in this list.

These are our favorite QD-OLED monitors, and while QD-OLED monitors do deliver an exceptional experience, if you're a creator, it might be worth looking into a mini-LED monitor as they get even brighter than QD-OLED monitors. We made sure to include a range of monitors that can be used with a laptop via DisplayPort over USB Type-C, providing for a streamlined creative workflow, as well as a wide range of ports for connecting additional peripherals.