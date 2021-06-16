These are the Best Qi Wireless Chargers: Anker PowerWave 15 Pad, Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, and more!

Wireless chargers are very convenient to charge your phone without fiddling with a cable. They’re not the fastest way to charge, not the most efficient, but they get the job done. As the smartphone and accessory market has largely adopted the Qi wireless charging standard, it has also become easier to buy a wireless charger these days. You don’t have worry about a particular charger not being supported by your phone. As long as both your phone and the charger are Qi-compatible and aren’t locked into some proprietary standard, you’re good to go.

The choices for wireless chargers have grown multi-fold with the increase in the number of phones that support wireless charging. If you go looking for a wireless charger online, you’ll find that there are hundreds of options. This may make people feel a little overwhelmed. So we’re here to help. We’ve compiled some of the best Qi wireless chargers you can buy today. While all of these chargers will work with Qi-compatible smartphones, some may charge a particular brand’s phones faster.

Anker PowerWave 15 Pad Universal fast charging The Anker PowerWave 15 Pad comes with 5W, 7.5W, and 15W wireless charging modes. If your phone supports faster wireless charging, this Anker charger will be able to provide it. However, it doesn’t come with a power adapter. View at Amazon

Google Pixel Stand For Pixel users While the Google Pixel Stand supports all Qi compatible phones, it works best with the Pixel. It's able to charge Pixel 3 and 3 XL at 10W, and Pixel 4 and 4 XL at 11W. It also comes with a power adapter in the box. Moreover, it turns your Pixel phone into a toned-down smart display when connected. View at Amazon

Moshi Lounge Q Style and substance Unlike most wireless chargers, the Moshi Lounge Q sports a premium textured finish for an elegant look. Like the Anker PowerWave 15, the Lounge Q also supports up to 15W charging. However, it doesn’t come with a power adapter. View at Amazon

iOttie iON Wireless Duo Charge your phone and earbuds If you own an accessory like wireless earbuds that supports wireless charging, you can charge both your phone and the accessory simultaneously on this iOttie charger. It offers up to 15W charging to the phone and 5W to the accessory. View at Amazon

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger For three devices When single and dual chargers aren’t enough, you can get this Belkin 3-in-1 charger. It can charge your Qi-compatible phone, earbuds, and smartwatch at the same time. The charger supports up to 7.5W charging for the phones and 5W for other devices. View at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Charger Fast charge your iPhone 12 The Apple MagSafe Charger can charge your iPhone 12 series phone up to 15W, something that you won’t find in any other wireless chargers except the Apple-certified ones. Unfortunately, you'll need to buy a 20W USB Type-C adapter separately. View at Amazon

Spigen wireless charger A convertible Prefer the stand mode on some days, and the flat mode on the others? The Spigen Wireless Charger can do both for you. It also supports up to 15W fast wireless charging. Moreover, there's a non-slip pad on it to prevent your phone from slipping while charging. View at Amazon

Anker PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy High-end looks Don't want just another boring-looking wireless charger? The Anker PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy combines elegance and simplicity with an aluminum base and a fabric top. It also supports fast charging up to 15W and comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter in the box. View at Amazon

Energizer Ultimate Portable Charger Power bank with Qi charging For the times when you aren’t able to find any empty power outlets, this power bank and wireless charger combo from Energizer can be very useful. It packs a 10,000mAh capacity battery and supports up to 10W fast charging. You won’t get a power adapter with this as well. View at Best Buy

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger For the Apple ecosystem This 'made for MagSafe' charger from Belkin can charge both your iPhone 12 series and the AirPods at the same time. As the phone is held by the magnets on the charger, any non-MagSafe iPhones won’t just stick. Belkin also bundles a power adapter with it. View at Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charge Duo One charger, two devices This Samsung charger particularly makes sense for the Galaxy Watch users. It include two charging slots; however, one of them is exclusive to Galaxy Watches. The other slot can be used for a smartphone or even the wireless earbuds. The charger supports up to 9W of wireless charging. $60 at Samsung

RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger The budget pick for iPhone 12 If you're looking for a budget magnetic charger for the iPhone 12 series, this is it. You won’t get the same charging speed as the official MagSafe charger but you'll still get around 7.5W. It can also work with other Qi-compatible phones but you won’t get the magnetic connection. Moreover, it bundles a 20W power adapter in the box. View at Amazon

Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Pad Perfect for couples If you have to charge two phones simultaneously, Anker’s PowerWave 10 Dual Pad is a good option. It supports up to 10W wireless charging and comes with a power adapter. View at Amazon

Seenda wireless charger 3-in-1 goodness Why hunt for power outlets when your wireless charger includes two extra USB ports? This Seenda charger allows you to charge one device wirelessly and two with wired connections. What’s more, you get a Quick Charge power adapter. View at Amazon

Anker PowerWave Stand The budget pick If you're tight on the budget, the Anker PowerWave Stand is a decent wireless charger. It's capable of providing up to 10W wireless charging. You won’t get a power adapter in the box though. View at Amazon

These are some of the best Qi chargers on the market. If you’re looking for a good universal fast wireless charger, the Anker PowerWave 15 Pad, Spigen Wireless Charger, and Moshi Lounge Q are great options. iPhone 12 series buyers can consider the official Apple Magsafe Charger or Belkin Magsafe 2-in-1. RavPower Magnetic Charger is another decent option for the iPhone 12 series if you don’t want to spend much. For the non-iPhone users, the Anker PowerWave Stand remains a great budget option.

Which Qi charger are you planning you buy? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, if you want to learn more about the wired fast charging, which will always be faster than the wireless charging, we have a great explainer. Lastly, check out our guides on the best Samsung Galaxy S21 fast chargers and the best portable chargers on the market.