Best Racing Wheels in 2021: The best steering wheels for your gaming needs!

Sometimes, when you’re gaming, you want the most realistic experience you can get. That can be especially true for the racing genre, with series like Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport offering mechanics and physics that replicate how cars actually drive. You can make the experience even better with a great racing wheel! There’s a lot to look out for, though, so we’ve rounded up the best racing wheels for any of your gaming consoles below.

Are you a PC gamer? You’re in luck because all of these racing wheels can be used with PC! Just pick your favorite from the list and you’re good to go.

What Do I Need in a Racing Wheel?

When you buy a racing wheel, you’ll want something that feels as close to being behind the wheel of an actual car as possible. So, with each pick, we’ve included five specifications that are important to your experience.

Weight – Weight may be more important than you think when it comes to picking out a wheel. Wheels that are too light will feel cheap and are a little more difficult to keep mounted on a table if you’re turning the wheel a lot or abruptly. Heavier racing wheels will feel studier!

Dimensions – A small wheel size will feel like you’re playing with a toy. A wheel size closer to the wheel of an actual car will always feel better.

Wheel Rotation – How far can you turn the wheel in each direction before it locks? This is important to know for your gaming experience!

Force Feedback – Force feedback will replicate the feel of driving a car just as much as the wheel itself will. Some of the best racing wheels will have force feedback!

Built-in Shifters – Most of the time, shifting sticks are sold separately. Unless you’re planning on buying one, make sure your racing wheel will have some sort of shifter that you can use!

Best Racing Wheel Overall: Logitech G920 Racing Wheel

Weight Dimensions Wheel Rotation Force Feedback? Built-in Shifter? 4.96 lbs 10.24 x 10.94 x 10.63 inches 1080 degrees Yes Yes

When it comes to the best racing wheel, it’s honestly harder to balance what the best is overall over a lot of other products. The absolute best brand of racing wheels, Fanatec, is cost-prohibitive to the average buyer. If you pick one up, it’ll definitely feel like you’re in a race car, but unless realistic racers are all you’re playing, it can be hard to justify that $1,000+ price tag. But, even for more consumer-friendly options, you still want a nice feeling experience. The wheel that best walks that tightrope is the Logitech G920.

Available in both Xbox/PC and PlayStation/PC options, the Logitech G930 is the best racing wheel you can get without dropping big bucks on it. The wheel features force feedback, which goes a long way in making the experience feel authentic. The dimensions are also pretty solid, and you also get the foot pedals and the option to bundle a separate shifter in. All and all, this is a pretty solid experience and one of the lower-priced wheels on this list!

Logitech G920 Force Feedback Racing Wheel The Logitech G920 is one of the few racing wheels on the market that walks the tightrope between function and price. Get force feedback without forcing all the money out of your wallet. Buy from Amazon

Best Premium Option: Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel

Wheel Weight Wheel Size Wheel Rotation Force Feedback? Built-in Shifter? 2.14 lbs 11.81 inches 1080 degrees Yes Yes

Is money no object? You want the best racing game experience money can buy? Then you want to go with Fanatec. Fanatec has the best racing wheels on the market hands down, but you’re going to have to pay a pretty penny for them. Depending on what you’re grabbing and what all you’re bundling together, the price will easily go above a thousand dollars! For this list, however, we recommend the CSL Elite Starter Kit and then you can go from there.

The CSL Elite racing wheel and pedals are the only set on this list that works with all three major consoles (PC, PS5, and XSX–sorry Switch). The special Clubsport technology takes Fanatec’s force feedback to another level, and the wheel size and weight are the most realistic on the list. There’s even an LED display on the wheel that shows important race data with compatible games! It’s really cool. With it normally retailing at $600 and not including a separate shifter, though, this wheel definitely falls into the premium realm.

Fanatec CSL Elite Starter Kit Won't settle for anything less than the best? Then you'll want to head to Fanatec's website and pick out your racing wheel bundle! It'll set you back a lot, but you'll also get the absolute best experience around. Buy from Fanatec

Best Budget Option: HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive

Weight Dimensions Wheel Rotation Force Feedback? Built-in Shifter? 7 lbs 12.6 x 11.42 x 11.61 inches 270 degrees No Yes

Just looking to try a racing wheel out and a little overwhelmed with the prices? HORI has you covered with the HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive. This is an Xbox Series S/X and PC compatible controller that gets the job done. It doesn’t have force feedback, nor can the wheel turn 1080 degrees, but the build quality is still sturdy and you’ll get a good feel if playing with a racing wheel is right for you. There is also the PlayStation equivalent with the HORI Racing Wheel Apex–it’s effectively the same wheel, just with PlayStation compatibility!

HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive If you're looking for a budget racing wheel experience, the HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive is your best choice. You won't get all the bells and whistles of the other wheels on this list, but it's a good introduction to the specialty controllers. Buy from Amazon

Best Racing Wheel for the PlayStation 5: Thrustmaster T300RS GT Racing Wheel

Weight Wheel Size Wheel Rotation Force Feedback? Built-in Shifter? 22.4 lbs 11 inches 1080 degrees Yes Yes

If you’ve been a racing game fan for a while now, you may know about the Thrustmaster brand. They’re a great mid-range brand–generally better than Logitech and HORI, but not quite up there with the ultra-premium Fenetec brands. So, if you’re looking to race on your PlayStation 5, you’ll want to go with a Thrustmaster wheel! In this case, you’ll be looking to pick up the Thrustmaster T300RS GT Racing Wheel. While originally made for the PlayStation 4, it works just fine with your PS5 titles!

The T300RS GT wheel features force feedback and the full 1080 wheel rotation, and the Gran Turismo branding won’t affect you playing other games! The wheel is even detachable! I’m not sure why it’s detachable, I assume it’s for easy maintenance when needed. But the important part is that this wheel and pedal set feels great.

Thrustmaster T300RS GT Racing Wheel Looking for a nice quality racing wheel that will work with the PlayStation 5? You'll want the Thrustmaster T300RS GT racing wheel! This looks and feels better than the budget options, but doesn't break the bank. Buy from Amazon

Best Racing Wheel for the Xbox Series X|S: Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel

Wheel Weight Wheel Size Wheel Rotation Force Feedback? Built-In Shifter? 11.25 lbs 11 inches 1080 degrees Yes Yes

Like the PlayStation 5 pick above, if you’re looking to race on your Xbox Series console, you’ll want to go with Thrustmaster. The Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel is actually very similar to the T300RS GT above, just compatible with the Microsoft consoles instead. That means you’ll get the force feedback and the 1080 degree wheel rotation, but also a mid-range price point between the budget and premium picks. It’s a pretty great option!

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel If you're playing primarily on a console, go with Thrustmaster. The TMX Force Feedback wheel provides all you want with a racing wheel at a mid-range price point. Buy from Amazon

Best Racing Wheel for the Nintendo Switch: HORI Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro

Weight Dimensions Wheel Rotation Force Feedback? Built-in Shifter? 7 lbs 11.57 x 13.19 x 11.81 inches 270 degrees No Yes

Let’s be honest– if you’re looking for a racing wheel for the Switch, you’re a bit limited on options. While there are plenty of racing wheel molds to slot one of your Joy-Cons into, the Joy-Con gyro by no means replicates the feeling of a wheel. Thankfully, there is the HORI Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro.

If you’re thinking that this looks like another wheel on our list, you wouldn’t be far off–it’s just a differently-skinned version of the HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive and HORI Racing Wheel Apex. That’s great because the price point is more reasonable, but you’ll also be getting a more budget experience overall. But, well, the Switch isn’t really known for its realistic racers after all, is it?

HORI Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro You don't have a lot of choices for a Nintendo Switch racing wheel, but you can grab the HORI Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro for a similar experience to our budget pick. Buy from Amazon

