With the release of AMD’s Ryzen 7000-series CPUs comes a new socket type, AM5, and new motherboards. The platform change also means a new type of system memory is needed, DDR5. This RAM type is faster than DDR4 and supports higher capacities. AMD also has a new auto-overclocking specification, EXPO, which is equivalent to Intel’s XMP. To get the best out of AMD’s new socket, you need fast and reliable sticks of DDR5. In this guide, you’ll find recommendations for the best DDR5 RAM to use with the AM5 platform.

Our picks for the best DDR5 RAM for AM5

G.Skill has consistently performed with Ryzen builds, and the Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5 line continues that tradition. It is one of the few RAM kits built for AMD use that offers up to 48GB of memory per module. These sticks also come with AMD’s new EXPO overclocking standard for one-click performance tuning in your BIOS.

AM5 can have unwanted effects when using memory speeds over 6,000MHz, so G.Skill has opted to offer kits in 5,600MHz and 6,000MHz. To get more performance, they tuned the timings to some of the lowest CAS latency we’ve seen on DDR5, ranging from CL 28 to 40. The RAM then gets clad in asymmetric heat spreaders and a fetching RGB light bar. It’s one of the best RAM kits on the market, although it does fetch a premium price.

The XPG Lancer DDR5 RGB is available in speeds of up to 7,200MHz, although only the 5,600MHz speed is certified for AMD’s EXPO one-click overclocking specifications. Modules come with 16GB of memory allocation each. At the EXPO-enabled speed, the modules have a CAS latency of 36, which promises performance when installed on your PC.

The modules have customizable RGB lighting and come with either white or black heat spreaders to match your build. It’s one of the few DDR5 kits to come in white so far, and I know that’s important if you’re theming your PC to a specific color. They also have on-die ECC (Error Checking Code) to provide stability and performance.

Most DDR5 memory modules come with aluminum heat spreaders on them for both looks and cooling. Crucial’s DDR5 modules don’t include these, so you only get a naked black-colored PCB with the components on. No heavy heat spreader, no RGB, just capable RAM.

That makes it the most cost-effective way to get your AM5 build running, as you’re not paying for things you don’t need. Crucial doesn’t skimp on performance, with speeds on offer between 4,800MHz and 5,600MHz, and capacities of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB per module. With CAS latencies of between 40 and 46, they will perform slower than the performance DDR5, but your wallet won’t be as light.

Corsair’s Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 could almost be mistaken for its DDR4 line, as the design hasn’t changed much. That’s okay, as the imposing features of this line are in keeping with its name, and it’s why it consistently features in high-end water-cooling builds. Corsair offers the EXPO-enabled modules in speeds of up to 6,000MHz and memory capacities of 16GB or 32GB per module. All of the AMD-optimized modules have a CAS latency of 40.

To avoid compatibility issues, Corsair made a new color scheme, Cool Gray, to differentiate the AMD kit from the black and white versions for Intel support. It still has the stylish iCUE-controlled RGB light bar along the top edge that can sync with all of your other Corsair products. Beware, though — the high-profile design can cause issues with larger CPU coolers.

Kingston’s Fury Beast DDR5 was one of the first kits to enter the market once CPUs and motherboards supported the new standard. It comes in speeds of up to 6,000MHz, hitting the sweet spot for AM5 while staying affordable. Kingston offers these modules with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of memory capacity per module. The stealthy design is also low-profile, with a height of 48.25mm for better compatibility with CPU coolers.

At launch, we tested the 4,800MHz modules with a 12th-gen Intel Core i9-12900K installed on a Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro motherboard. Increasing the overclock from BIOS, we were able to get 5,200MHz out of the kit with little fuss. These modules are also certified for AMD’s EXPO, so expect some level of overclocking headroom on AM5.

G.Skill has always had AMD-optimized RAM kits in the form of the Flare series. These modules are specifically designed for the limitations of the Ryzen platform, aiming for stability without introducing performance issues from higher speeds. G.Skill’s Flare X5 series comes in speeds of up to 6,000MHz, the best speed for AM5 motherboards. These modules come in sizes of 16GB, 24GB, 32GB, and 48GB, for a potential 192GB of RAM on the AM5 platform.

As with the more expensive Trident Z5 Neo range, the Flare X5 series optimizes the timings to gain more performance. These kits can go down to CL32, one of the lowest latency kits you can get for any DDR5 platform. They’re also low-profile for wide CPU cooler compatibility and come in a two-tone dark gray and black design.

TeamGroup’s T-Force Vulcan Alpha is the middle-ground offering from the company, with a low-key heat spreader and no RGB lighting. I know, I’m suggesting a kit of DDR5 RAM for gaming without any blinking lights on it, but I prefer my flashbangs to stay on the screen. They pack a built-in power management IC (PMIC), voltage regulator module, and on-die ECC for reliability.

They’re offered at speeds up to 6,000MHz, which is all you need on an AM5 motherboard. The modules come in memory capacities of 8GB or 16GB, have a lifetime warranty, and have memory latency of CAS 38 or 40.

Kingston’s Fury Beast RGB DDR5 is the flashier version of the company’s Fury Beast line. It features the same range of speeds between 4,800MHz and 6,000MHz, and CAS latencies of 36, 38, or 40, though the versions optimized for AMD Expo are the CL36 models. The modules have memory capacities of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB.

Kingston’s Infrared Sync RGB light bar adorns these modules, which is one of the best RGB implementations I’ve used. It glows smoothly without the annoying hot spots that some RGB RAM suffers from. Kingston also offers these modules in white or black heat spreaders for theming to match your build. They’re more low-profile than most RGB DDR5, with a 34.9mm height.

The best DDR5 RAM for most AM5 users

If you want the best performance from your AM5 platform, G.Skill’s Trident Z5 Neo RGB is probably the first name to check out. It oozes class from the sculptured heat spreaders and RGB light bars and has the power to match. With Ryzen 7000 CPUs having the potential for suboptimal performance above 6000 MT/s, the lower latency timings of the G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo will perform ahead of the competition. If price is your primary consideration, the basic Crucial RAM DDR5 is worth a look, as it will get your computer running without spending on frills.

