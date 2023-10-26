The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor is considered to be a mid-tier chip yet offers impressive performance with six physical cores and a total of 12 threads. Like other AM5 processors from AMD, the Ryzen 5 7600 only supports DDR5 RAM. We've rounded up our favorite picks for getting the most from this CPU and you can find the best RAM for the Ryzen 5 7600 in this guide.
Source: Adata
Get the most out of your AMD Ryzen 5 7600
I've never had an issue with ADATA's XPG Lancer family of RAM and its DDR5 system memory for AMD processors is excellent. We're featuring the 6000MT/s kit with a capacity of 32GB.
Source: Kingston
Kingston Fury Beast DDR5Runner-up best RAM
A great choice for impressive performance$114 $160 Save $46
The Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 series was a close second pick for the AMD Ryzen 5 7600. There's 32GB of capacity for storing data and quick 5200MT/s speeds for the latest AMD technologies.
Source: TeamGroup
TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5Best budget RAM
Save the most without sacrificing performance
This TeamGroup Elite DDR5 RAM kit won't win performance awards, but it will save you a considerable sum of money. With speeds of 5200MT/s and a capacity of 16GB, it's good enough for gaming.
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5Best RAM for performance
Use this kit if you want the very best performance
We're big fans of the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 series of system memory. This kit is a fine example with 6000MT/s and a capacity of 64GB.
Source: G.Skill
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAMBest alternative RAM for performance
Another solid choice for overclocking your AMD system
G.Skill's Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM looks amazing and it also performs well under load. We're highlighting this impressive 64GB kit with speeds of 6000MT/s.
Source: Corsair
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAMBest low-profile RAM
The RAM to use inside a more compact PC case
Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 RAM has a less obnoxious design for its heatsinks, which enables the modules to fit inside the most compact areas. There's 32GB of capacity to work with, as well as speeds of 5600MT/s.
G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5Best value
Get more bang for your buck
G.Skill's Flare X5 series of DDR5 RAM is more subtle yet offers high levels of performance thanks to speeds of 6000MT/s and a capacity of 32GB.
Source: TeamGroup
TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 MemoryBest gaming RAM
This RAM kit looks and performs well for gaming
32GB capacity, 6000MT/s speeds, and a striking design make the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB worth buying for a powerful gaming build.
Choosing the best RAM for the AMD Ryzen 5 7600
So long as you install DDR5 RAM on an AM5 motherboard with this processor, you'll be good to go. DDR5 memory offer improved performance over previous generation RAM and even the most affordable modules will work well. We'd recommend spending a little more on modules with tighter timings, higher clock speeds, and more capacity, should additional funds be available.
If I had to recommend one DDR5 RAM to buy for the AMD Ryzen 5 7600, it would be the mighty ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5-6000 with the 32GB kit costing just north of $100. That's an impressive amount of space for storing quick-access data, making the kit a good choice for gaming and running more intensive applications. The Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-5200 is a close second with slightly slower speeds.
In terms of value, you simply cannot beat the G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000 at less than $100. Really, when it comes down to it, choosing RAM is much like buying a GPU. There are many options available that will perform similarly. So go for a kit that looks good, doesn't cost too much, and has all the performance and capacity you'll require.