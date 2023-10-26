Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor is considered to be a mid-tier chip yet offers impressive performance with six physical cores and a total of 12 threads. Like other AM5 processors from AMD, the Ryzen 5 7600 only supports DDR5 RAM. We've rounded up our favorite picks for getting the most from this CPU and you can find the best RAM for the Ryzen 5 7600 in this guide.

  • ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 RAM
    Source: Adata
    ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 RAM
    Best RAM

    Get the most out of your AMD Ryzen 5 7600

    I've never had an issue with ADATA's XPG Lancer family of RAM and its DDR5 system memory for AMD processors is excellent. We're featuring the 6000MT/s kit with a capacity of 32GB.

    $120 at Amazon $110 at Newegg
  • Kingston Fury Beast DDR5
    Source: Kingston
    Kingston Fury Beast DDR5
    Runner-up best RAM

    A great choice for impressive performance

    $114 $160 Save $46

    The Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 series was a close second pick for the AMD Ryzen 5 7600. There's 32GB of capacity for storing data and quick 5200MT/s speeds for the latest AMD technologies.

    $114 at Amazon $119 at Newegg
  • TeamGroup Elite DDR5 RAM
    Source: TeamGroup
    TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5
    Best budget RAM

    Save the most without sacrificing performance

    This TeamGroup Elite DDR5 RAM kit won't win performance awards, but it will save you a considerable sum of money. With speeds of 5200MT/s and a capacity of 16GB, it's good enough for gaming.

    $49 at Amazon $49 at Newegg
  • two sticks of corsair dominator platinum rgb ddr5 ram
    Source: Corsair
    Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5
    Best RAM for performance

    Use this kit if you want the very best performance

    We're big fans of the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 series of system memory. This kit is a fine example with 6000MT/s and a capacity of 64GB.

    $172 at Amazon $172 at Newegg
  • G.Skill DDR5-7200 Trident Z5 RGB
    Source: G.Skill
    G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM
    Best alternative RAM for performance

    Another solid choice for overclocking your AMD system

    G.Skill's Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM looks amazing and it also performs well under load. We're highlighting this impressive 64GB kit with speeds of 6000MT/s.

    $210 at Amazon $210 at Newegg
  • Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM
    Source: Corsair
    Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM
    Best low-profile RAM

    The RAM to use inside a more compact PC case

    Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 RAM has a less obnoxious design for its heatsinks, which enables the modules to fit inside the most compact areas. There's 32GB of capacity to work with, as well as speeds of 5600MT/s.

    $105 at Newegg $141 at Amazon
  • two sticks of g.skill flare x5 ddr5 ram
    Source: G.Skill
    G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5
    Best value

    Get more bang for your buck

    G.Skill's Flare X5 series of DDR5 RAM is more subtle yet offers high levels of performance thanks to speeds of 6000MT/s and a capacity of 32GB.

    $88 at Amazon $100 at Newegg
  • TeamGroup T-Force Delta DDR5 RAM
    Source: TeamGroup
    TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 Memory
    Best gaming RAM

    This RAM kit looks and performs well for gaming

    32GB capacity, 6000MT/s speeds, and a striking design make the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB worth buying for a powerful gaming build.

    $93 at Amazon $93 at Newegg

Choosing the best RAM for the AMD Ryzen 5 7600

So long as you install DDR5 RAM on an AM5 motherboard with this processor, you'll be good to go. DDR5 memory offer improved performance over previous generation RAM and even the most affordable modules will work well. We'd recommend spending a little more on modules with tighter timings, higher clock speeds, and more capacity, should additional funds be available.

If I had to recommend one DDR5 RAM to buy for the AMD Ryzen 5 7600, it would be the mighty ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5-6000 with the 32GB kit costing just north of $100. That's an impressive amount of space for storing quick-access data, making the kit a good choice for gaming and running more intensive applications. The Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-5200 is a close second with slightly slower speeds.

In terms of value, you simply cannot beat the G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000 at less than $100. Really, when it comes down to it, choosing RAM is much like buying a GPU. There are many options available that will perform similarly. So go for a kit that looks good, doesn't cost too much, and has all the performance and capacity you'll require.