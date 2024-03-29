When looking at the best CPUs and the best GPUs , it's easy to get overwhelmed by the investment that'll be required, which is exactly why a chip like Ryzen's 8600G is such a compelling choice, packing in both processing and graphics capabilities. However, you'll still need some solid memory. You can look at list after list of the best RAM out there, but why bother with that when we've got the ultimate memory choices specifically for the 8600G below?

If you need tons and tons of RAM without spending tons and tons of cash, the Crucial Pro DDR5 64GB kit is a great choice. With 5200 MT/s speeds, you'll still get some serious performance out of this memory, and you'll spend less than $200 for the pleasure.

Do you hate bright colors and glowing lights? If the answer's yes, then Kingston's Fury Beast DDR5 RAM is worth considering. This 16GB kit features 6000 MT/s speeds and CL40 timings, while you can get a pair for well under $75 most of the time.

If you've got a build in a space-limited case, you'll want some unobtrusive memory, like G.Skill's Flare X5. This 32GB kit comes with 6000 MT/s speeds, CL30 timings, and an overall slim, low-profile design. Plus, these sticks tend to retail around $100, making them affordable, too.

Love some RGB and some high-performance memory? Then, G.Skill's Trident Z5 Neo RGB RAM is for you. This 32GB kit features a 6000 MT/s speed, CL30 timings, and a sleek design with some neat RGB. Plus, it won't cost you much over $100, making this a top-choice for memory.

If you're on a budget but still want enough RAM to handle most games, this 16GB package from Crucial has got your name all over it. With 4800 MT/s speeds, CL40 timings, and a price tag hovering around $55 on average, this Crucial RAM is worth considering.

If you spend most of your budget on other components, Teamgroup's Elite DDR5 is here for you. This 8GB stick packs in a 5600 MT/s speed, CL46 timings, and goes for less than $30, making it the best choice if you need some cheap memory.

This premium memory from Corsair has a meaty 32GB capacity spread across two 16GB sticks, a 6200 MT/s speed, and some impressive CL36 timings. Plus, you get some RGB thrown in the mix, too. If you need some seriously premium RAM, the Dominator Platinum is an excellent choice.

If you enjoy some RGB but also want some high-performance DDR5 at a reasonable price, this Fury Beast kit from Kingston sports a 16GB capacity, a 6000 MT/s speed, and CL40 timings. The best part? You can also find these for under $100, putting them within reach of most.

What to know about Ryzen 5 8600G RAM

The good news is that this Ryzen chip isn't too demanding, so just about any decent stick of DDR5 from a reputable brand can work. However, that doesn't mean some choices aren't better than others, like the excellent all-around Kingston Fury Beast RGB 16GB kit that's both performant and affordable. If your budget can stretch to it, Corsair's Dominator Platinum is worth considering, too.

Regardless of which memory you end up with, be careful seating it in your motherboard. Make sure you get a large enough capacity to suit whatever your personal use case is, although you can always buy another couple of sticks if the need arises.