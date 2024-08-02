If you're in the market for a great new CPU, AMD's Ryzen line is absolutely worth consideration, particularly the 9600X. If so, you'll also still need some top-notch memory. But finding the right RAM for you can quickly become a confusing process with all the options out there.
Luckily, we've found all the best RAM for the Ryzen 5 9600X below.
Editor's choice
Kingston Fury Beast DDR5$112 $126 Save $14
This impressive kit from Kingston sports a 5600 MT/s speed at CL36 timings on top of a meaty 32GB capacity, but most importantly, it comes in at well under $150. If you're looking for an all-around excellent RAM kit, the Kingston Fury Beast is worth a look.
Runner-up
XPG Lancer Blade
This 6000 MT/s XPG Lancer kit has superfast CL30 timings, a 32GB capacity, and a stylish RGB design on top of sporting a $110 pricepoint. If you're looking for one of the very best RAM kits for the money, this is a serious contender.
Premium pick
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5
This premium kit from Corsair has 64GB of capacity, a 6000 MT/s speed, CL30 timings, and a slick RGB design. If you want premium performance, you just can't go wrong with the Dominator Platinum, if you can stomach its nearly $300 pricetag.
Best value
Crucial DDR5 SODIMM RAM$85 $91 Save $6
If you're in need of an affordable way to get 32GB of DDR5, this kit from Crucial can offer that for well under $100, if you find one on sale, making it one of the most affordable RAM kits on this list.
Cheapest option
TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5
If you're building a PC on a budget, this Teamgroup Elite DDR5 kit features 16GB of capacity, a 5600 MT/s speed, and it comes in at an impressive sub-$50 pricepoint. This is the cheapest RAM kit on our list and about as cheap as DDR5 goes.
Best RGB
Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5$110 $138 Save $28
For all the gamers out there, this Kingston Fury Beast kit comes with a stylish RGB design that'll feel right at home in a gaming PC. Plus, you get 32GB of capacity, a 6000 MT/s speed, and CL40 timings, too.
Best white
TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5$105 $120 Save $15
If you're in the process of building a white-themed PC, this Teamgroup T-Force Delta DDR5 kit features the perfect all-white aesthetic. Plus, you get 32GB of capacity alongside a 6000 MT/s speed. Most importantly, this kit costs well under $150, making it an affordable buy.
Best low-profile
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM$88 $105 Save $17
If you're building in a particularly tight, small case, you'll need some RAM that can fit. This Vengeance kit from Corsair features a low-profile design that makes fitting it into just about any case a breeze. Plus, you can even find this kit for under $100 on sale.
Best high-capacity
Crucial Pro DDR5 96GB Kit (2x48GB)$247 $390 Save $143
Do you need a ton of RAM? If your answer is yes, then this Crucial Pro DDR5 kit is worth a look. You'll get a massive 96GB of capacity alongside a 5600 MT/s speed, which should be enough high-speed memory for just about anybody.
The good news is that you've got a ton of different options for RAM. However, for most folks, the Kingston Fury Beast is an overall excellent kit that blends performance and value nicely. If you've got some more to spend, Corsair's Dominator Platinum is an excellent premium kit.
On the other hand, if you're just looking for an exceptional value, Crucial's DDR5 kit definitely won't break the bank and performs well. If saving money is the real name of the game, Teamgroup's Elite is about as cheap as DDR5 goes. Just make sure to pick the right capacity.
