The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is one of the best processors for gaming on a desktop PC. It has AMD's fancy 3D cache design with plenty to work with, allowing the chip to store more data before relying on slower RAM. To get the most out of the processor, it's important to pair it up with some of the best DDR5 modules on the market, to ensure performance doesn't drop too much when it does have to communicate with system memory. Here's where my list of recommendations comes into play, and you'll find only the best DDR5 RAM right here.
-
Source: Adata
ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 RAMBest RAM
-
Source: Kingston
Kingston Fury Beast DDR5Runner-up best RAM
-
Source: TeamGroup
TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5Best budget RAM
-
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5Best RAM for performance
-
Source: G.Skill
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAMBest alternative RAM for performance
My picks for best RAM for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
-
ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 RAMBest RAM
Get the most out of your AMD Ryzen 5 7600
I've never had an issue with ADATA's XPG Lancer family of RAM and its DDR5 system memory for AMD processors is excellent. We're featuring the 6000MT/s kit with a capacity of 32GB.
-
Kingston Fury Beast DDR5Runner-up best RAM
A great choice for impressive performance$114 $160 Save $46
The Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 series was a close second pick for the AMD Ryzen 5 7600. There's 32GB of capacity for storing data and quick 5200MT/s speeds for the latest AMD technologies.
-
TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5Best budget RAM
Save the most without sacrificing performance
This TeamGroup Elite DDR5 RAM kit won't win performance awards, but it will save you a considerable sum of money. With speeds of 5200MT/s and a capacity of 16GB, it's good enough for gaming.
-
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5Best RAM for performance
Use this kit if you want the very best performance
We're big fans of the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 series of system memory. This kit is a fine example with 6000MT/s and a capacity of 64GB.
-
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAMBest alternative RAM for performance
Another solid choice for overclocking your AMD system
G.Skill's Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM looks amazing and it also performs well under load. We're highlighting this impressive 64GB kit with speeds of 6000MT/s.
-
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAMBest low-profile RAM
The RAM to use inside a more compact PC case
Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 RAM has a less obnoxious design for its heatsinks, which enables the modules to fit inside the most compact areas. There's 32GB of capacity to work with, as well as speeds of 5600MT/s.
-
G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5Best value
Get more bang for your buck
G.Skill's Flare X5 series of DDR5 RAM is more subtle yet offers high levels of performance thanks to speeds of 6000MT/s and a capacity of 32GB.
-
TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 MemoryBest gaming RAM
This RAM kit looks and performs well for gaming
32GB capacity, 6000MT/s speeds, and a striking design make the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB worth buying for a powerful gaming build.
How to choose the best RAM for your AMD CPU
The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D officially supports DDR5 RAM with speeds up to 5,200MT/s. This is among the slowest speeds for DDR5 memory and we'd typically recommend using AMD's EXPO overclocking profiles to move beyond this limit. It's possible, depending on your system hardware, to hit speeds of up to 6,000MT/s. This is where I've found AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors to work their best without seeing diminished returns. RAM gets incredibly expensive the faster the modules and the higher the capacity. Any RAM kit from my list of recommendations will work well with the 7800X3D.
One of the best options for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors is the ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 kit. With a capacity of 32GB across two modules and speeds hitting 6,000MT/s through EXPO, this is a serious gaming powerhouse and there's plenty of RGB lighting to boot. It's possible to save much more with the TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5 kit. This has no heat spreaders, no fancy RGB lighting, and a basic black PCB design. It's cheap and fast enough with speeds up to 5,200MT/s, however. Corsair's Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 kit is next league with its premium design, build quality and performance.