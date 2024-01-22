Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is one of the best processors for gaming on a desktop PC. It has AMD's fancy 3D cache design with plenty to work with, allowing the chip to store more data before relying on slower RAM. To get the most out of the processor, it's important to pair it up with some of the best DDR5 modules on the market, to ensure performance doesn't drop too much when it does have to communicate with system memory. Here's where my list of recommendations comes into play, and you'll find only the best DDR5 RAM right here.

My picks for best RAM for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

  • ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 RAM
    ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 RAM
    Best RAM

    Get the most out of your AMD Ryzen 5 7600

    I've never had an issue with ADATA's XPG Lancer family of RAM and its DDR5 system memory for AMD processors is excellent. We're featuring the 6000MT/s kit with a capacity of 32GB.

    $120 at Amazon $110 at Newegg
  • Kingston Fury Beast DDR5
    Kingston Fury Beast DDR5
    Runner-up best RAM

    A great choice for impressive performance

    $114 $160 Save $46

    The Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 series was a close second pick for the AMD Ryzen 5 7600. There's 32GB of capacity for storing data and quick 5200MT/s speeds for the latest AMD technologies.

    $114 at Amazon $119 at Newegg
  • TeamGroup Elite DDR5 RAM
    TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5
    Best budget RAM

    Save the most without sacrificing performance

    This TeamGroup Elite DDR5 RAM kit won't win performance awards, but it will save you a considerable sum of money. With speeds of 5200MT/s and a capacity of 16GB, it's good enough for gaming.

    $49 at Amazon $49 at Newegg
  • two sticks of corsair dominator platinum rgb ddr5 ram
    Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5
    Best RAM for performance

    Use this kit if you want the very best performance

    We're big fans of the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 series of system memory. This kit is a fine example with 6000MT/s and a capacity of 64GB.

    $172 at Amazon $172 at Newegg
  • G.Skill DDR5-7200 Trident Z5 RGB
    G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM
    Best alternative RAM for performance

    Another solid choice for overclocking your AMD system

    G.Skill's Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM looks amazing and it also performs well under load. We're highlighting this impressive 64GB kit with speeds of 6000MT/s.

    $210 at Amazon $210 at Newegg
  • Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM
    Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM
    Best low-profile RAM

    The RAM to use inside a more compact PC case

    Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 RAM has a less obnoxious design for its heatsinks, which enables the modules to fit inside the most compact areas. There's 32GB of capacity to work with, as well as speeds of 5600MT/s.

    $105 at Newegg $141 at Amazon
  • two sticks of g.skill flare x5 ddr5 ram
    G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5
    Best value

    Get more bang for your buck

    G.Skill's Flare X5 series of DDR5 RAM is more subtle yet offers high levels of performance thanks to speeds of 6000MT/s and a capacity of 32GB.

    $88 at Amazon $100 at Newegg
  • TeamGroup T-Force Delta DDR5 RAM
    TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 Memory
    Best gaming RAM

    This RAM kit looks and performs well for gaming

    32GB capacity, 6000MT/s speeds, and a striking design make the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB worth buying for a powerful gaming build.

    $93 at Amazon $93 at Newegg

How to choose the best RAM for your AMD CPU

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D officially supports DDR5 RAM with speeds up to 5,200MT/s. This is among the slowest speeds for DDR5 memory and we'd typically recommend using AMD's EXPO overclocking profiles to move beyond this limit. It's possible, depending on your system hardware, to hit speeds of up to 6,000MT/s. This is where I've found AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors to work their best without seeing diminished returns. RAM gets incredibly expensive the faster the modules and the higher the capacity. Any RAM kit from my list of recommendations will work well with the 7800X3D.

One of the best options for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors is the ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 kit. With a capacity of 32GB across two modules and speeds hitting 6,000MT/s through EXPO, this is a serious gaming powerhouse and there's plenty of RGB lighting to boot. It's possible to save much more with the TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5 kit. This has no heat spreaders, no fancy RGB lighting, and a basic black PCB design. It's cheap and fast enough with speeds up to 5,200MT/s, however. Corsair's Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 kit is next league with its premium design, build quality and performance.