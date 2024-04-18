When looking for the best CPU, AMD's Ryzen line is a popular choice, and the Ryzen 7 8700F is a worthy pick. However, you'll still need some solid RAM to take full advantage of your chip. Across many different capacities, pricepoints, and speeds, we've got great options for everyone.
Below, you'll find all our top RAM kits for AMD's Ryzen 7 8700F.
-
G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB (AMD Expo)Editor's choice
This DDR5 kit from G.Skill has just about everything you could want: a meaty 32GB capacity, a 6000MT/s at CL30 speed, and a classy RGB design that adds some color to your build without overstating itself. Best of all, it won't cost you more than $120.
-
Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 RAM
Corsair's Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory carries a familiar design but offers a ton of improvements in terms of performance. These new memory modules have higher speeds and support for up to five XMP profiles.
-
Crucial DDR5-4800 (16GB)Best value
If you're looking for value in your RAM, this 16GB kit from Crucial sports a 4800MT/s at CL 40 speed, but the best part is that you can get all that premium DDR5 for the low price of around $50, depending on sales, making it an affordable buy.
-
Kingston Fury Beast DDR5Best no RGB$120 $128 Save $8
The Kingston Fury Beast memory packs in some serious performance, like a 16GB capacity and 6000MT/s at CL40 speeds, with some serious value (right around $70), but the best part is that you won't have to deal with any obnoxious RGB cluttering up your setup.
-
Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5Best RGB$82 $88 Save $6
If you're an RGB fanatic, the Kingston Fury Beast RGB is the perfect RAM kit for you. This particular model sports a 16GB capacity at a 6000MT/s with CL40 timings speed, and it has enough flashy colors for the most hardcore gamer. Plus, it retails for less than $100.
-
TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5Cheapest option
Sometimes, you just need something cheap. If that's you, look no further than the Teamgroup Elite. This 8GB stick of DDR5 features a 5600MT/s at CL46 speed, and it retails for less than $30, making it an affordable buy for just about anyone, no matter the budget.
-
Crucial Pro DDR5 64GB Kit (2x32GB)$150 $163 Save $13
-
G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5
Low-profile, high-speed DDR5 sticks.
-
TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 MemoryBest for gamers$210 $250 Save $40
This DDR5 kit from Teamgroup sports a unique, gamer-forward design (with lots of RGB, of course) alongside an impressive 8000MT/s at CL36 speed and 16GB of capacity. If you're looking for a high-speed kit that will be right at home in a gaming PC, this is it.
What to know about Ryzen 7 8700F RAM
The most important thing to keep in mind when looking for RAM is to know what kind of capacity and what kind of speed you'll need. That aside, though, G.Skill's Trident Z5 Neo DDR5 kit is an absolutely top-notch choice for just about anyone, blending together good performance and good value, while if you're on a strict budget, Teamgroup's Elite DDR5 memory won't break the bank.
If you've got money to spend, the Corsair Dominator Platinum is always worth considering, and if you hate RGB, Kingston's Fury Beast won't distract you with any bright lights. Whatever you're looking for, there are some great options for everyone above. Just make sure you've got a good motherboard to house your 8700F and whatever RAM kit you end up deciding on.