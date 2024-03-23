After you look over all the best AMD chips and land on an 8700G, as well as after you find a nice AM5 motherboard , you'll need to pick out some RAM that's a good fit for the AM5 platform and your 8700G. Luckily, we've taken all the confusion out of this equation by finding the best memory out there for the 8700G, regardless of your particular budget or capacity preferences.

Do you love RGB? If the answer's a huge yes, Kingston's Fury Beast RGB has more than enough RGB. Plus, this kit features a 32GB capacity at 6000 MT/s and CL40 timings. If you want performance in style, this memory is more than worth a look.

For those with a space-limited build, low-profile RAM is a must. Luckily, this G.Skill DDR5 Flare X5 kit is easy to fit in just about any case. It also sports a 32GB capacity, a 6000 MT/s speed at CL30 timings, and a sleek, unobtrusive design.

Sick of the RGB look but still want some high-performance RAM? If so, Kingston's Fury Beast DDR5 RAM is worth a look. This kit features 16GB of memory at 6000 MT/s and CL 40 timings, and it will only cost you less than $70. Plus, there's no RGB in sight.

Are you on a strict budget? If so, check out this DDR5 8GB kit from Teamgroup. This RAM features a 5600 MT/s speed at CL46 timings, while you can get this RAM for an impressive under-$30 price tag or even less if you manage to find one on sale.

If you need a lot of memory, this Crucial Pro DDR5 kit offers 64GB of RAM across two 32GB sticks at 5200 MT/s. Originally, these sticks retailed at $250, but you can routinely find them on sale for a lot less, making them an affordable option.

RAM can be expensive, especially the DDR5 variety, but this Crucial DDR5 kit isn't like the other RAM sticks. This memory features a 16GB capacity at 4800 MT/s and CL40 timings, but the cherry on top? It will only run you around $50, making it an affordable option.

Corsair's Dominator RAM has been one of the top premium memory offerings for quite some time. This particular DDR5 kit sports two 16GB sticks, a 6200 MT/s speed at CL36 timings, and some sleek RGB to maintain a gamer aesthetic. This is some high-quality memory, all told.

This sleek RGB DDR5 kit from G.Skill comes in two 16GB sticks for a total of 32GB of RAM and features CL30 timings and 6000 MT/s speeds for some premium performance. What's more, you can get all this for less than $115, making it a great value RAM, too.

What to know about Ryzen 7 8700G RAM

As long as you get a DDR5 kit from a reputable brand, unless you're planning on doing some seriously processing-intensive tasks, the specific RAM you land on won't make a world of difference. However, the Trident Z5 Neo is an exceptional RAM package that's worth a look regardless of who you are, offering impressive performance and value.

Of course, if you've got the budget for it, Corsair's Dominator Platinum is more than worth considering, while if you're on a shoestring budget, Teamgroup's Elite DDR5 is as cheap as it gets. Just remember to seat your RAM securely on your motherboard after you make the final decision on which one to go with, regardless of what RAM you end up buying.