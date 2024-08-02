AMD just released the Ryzen 7 9700X, a powerful CPU that is part of the brand's new lineup of Zen 5 processors. These AM5 chips are incompatible with last-gen DDR4 RAM, so if you're upgrading your system with this chip or are building a new PC around it, you may need to upgrade to newer DDR5 memory. RAM isn't the most complex part of your build, but a lousy kit can cause problems and bottleneck your PC's overall performance. Our roundup of the best RAM for the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X can prevent that problem.
Editor's choice
G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB (AMD Expo)
With a clock speed of 6000MT/s, a low CAS latency of 30, and AMD Expo support, the S.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5 RAM is our top recommendation for an AMD Ryzen 7 9700X PC build. It delivers good performance and reliability at a very attractive price point, and its sleek RGB styling doesn't hurt, either.
Runner-up
G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5$105 $107 Save $2
We prefer the RGB stryling of the Trident Z5 Neo, but if you want something plainer, the G.Skill Flare X5 is another excellent (and well-priced) DDR5 RAM kit for AM5 CPUs. It offers the same performance as our top pick, just without the RGB accent lighting.
Best value
Crucial RAM DDR5
The Ryzen 7 9700X isn't exactly a cheap CPU, so you're probably not building a budget PC around this processor. Still, if you're not assembling a high-end gaming PC, you can save some cash with a cheaper RAM kit like this one from Crucial. It won't set the world (or your wallet) on fire, but its 4800MHz speeds and CL40 latency rating are sufficient for most users.
Premium pick
G.Skill Trident Z5 Royal DDR5-7200
Enthusiast builders who want to get the most out of their hardware should upgrade to the new Trident Z5 Royal kit from G.Skill. This beefy memory boasts a 7200MT/s clock speed, ranking it among the fastest DDR5 RAM out there. Its metallic RGB-accented aesthetic also looks stunning.
Best for gaming
Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5$123 $145 Save $22
The Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM is a great option and our recommendation for gaming builds. It offers the perfect combination of RGB style and performance thanks to its 6000MHz speeds and low CL30 CAS latency. Corsair is also one of the most trusted names in the business.
Best RGB style
XPG Lancer Blade
If aesthetics are your priority, look no further than the XPG Lancer Blade RAM. This DDR5 memory kit looks fantastic with its sleek design and customizable RGB lightbar, but isn't as garish as some other "gaming" RAM sticks. It's not all style and no substance, though, with admirable speeds and excellent CAS latency that make it a welcome addition to any gaming PC.
Best for white cases
Crucial Pro DDR5$103 $154 Save $51
Most RAM kits are black or gray, making them less than ideal for builds featuring a white case with a see-through panel. This Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM kit comes in stark white, so it's the perfect complement to a clean all-white desktop PC. Its 6000MHz clock speed, CL36 rating, and AMD Expo support also make for respectable performance.
Best low-profile
Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5-6000 kit (2x16GB)$98 $165 Save $67
Low-profile memory sticks are an ideal option for builders working inside a smaller case where taller RAM modules won't have enough clearance. The Crucial Pro Overclocking DDR5 RAM kit combines excellent performance and brand-name reliability with a low-profile design, and allows for overclocking thanks to its AMD Expo support.
Largest capacity
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM$88 $105 Save $17
For most builders, a standard 32GB RAM kit is a good match for the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X CPU. However, if you've gotta have the most memory, then this Corsair Vengeance kit gives you a whopping 96GB of speedy DDR5 memory. It's a great option for PCs running demanding creative software or for future-proof 4K gaming builds.
Choosing the best RAM for your AMD Ryzen 7 9700X build
AMD's new AM5 processors aren't compatible with last-gen DDR4 RAM. That limits your options a bit when building a PC around the Ryzen 7 9700X CPU, but with a powerful new chip like this, you should be looking at newer DDR5 RAM anyway. Memory isn't a particularly complicated component compared to things like your GPU, but there are still a few specs you want to keep an eye on, such as clock speed and CAS latency. Our top pick, the G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo, ticks both of those boxes and comes from a top-rated brand. It's also competitively priced.
If you're on a tighter budget and want something cheaper, the Crucial DDR5 RAM kit is an excellent choice for under 100 bucks. It's not the fastest and won't win any design awards, but it does the job for a great price. If money's no object, however, then the new Trident Z5 Royal Series RAM, also from G.Skill, is our go-to pick for high-end builds. With the fastest clock speeds of any kit on our list, this DDR5 memory is perfect for enthusiasts who demand the best. Plus, it looks stunning.
How to choose the best RAM for your PC in 2024
Choosing your PC's RAM can seem daunting, but it doesn't need to be.