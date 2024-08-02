AMD just released the Ryzen 7 9700X, a powerful CPU that is part of the brand's new lineup of Zen 5 processors. These AM5 chips are incompatible with last-gen DDR4 RAM, so if you're upgrading your system with this chip or are building a new PC around it, you may need to upgrade to newer DDR5 memory. RAM isn't the most complex part of your build, but a lousy kit can cause problems and bottleneck your PC's overall performance. Our roundup of the best RAM for the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X can prevent that problem.

Choosing the best RAM for your AMD Ryzen 7 9700X build

AMD's new AM5 processors aren't compatible with last-gen DDR4 RAM. That limits your options a bit when building a PC around the Ryzen 7 9700X CPU, but with a powerful new chip like this, you should be looking at newer DDR5 RAM anyway. Memory isn't a particularly complicated component compared to things like your GPU, but there are still a few specs you want to keep an eye on, such as clock speed and CAS latency. Our top pick, the G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo, ticks both of those boxes and comes from a top-rated brand. It's also competitively priced.

If you're on a tighter budget and want something cheaper, the Crucial DDR5 RAM kit is an excellent choice for under 100 bucks. It's not the fastest and won't win any design awards, but it does the job for a great price. If money's no object, however, then the new Trident Z5 Royal Series RAM, also from G.Skill, is our go-to pick for high-end builds. With the fastest clock speeds of any kit on our list, this DDR5 memory is perfect for enthusiasts who demand the best. Plus, it looks stunning.