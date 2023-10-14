The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is the most powerful Ryzen 7000 series processor without moving up into Threadripper territory. It has an impressive 16 physical cores and 32 threads for handling instructions. Interestingly, AMD dropped DDR4 RAM support entirely for its AM5 platform and Ryzen 7000 CPU series launch. We recommend purchasing a kit with support for EXPO, which is AMD's user-friendly overclocking profile technology for system memory, and you'll find the best DDR5 RAM right here.
ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 RAMBest RAM
Kingston Fury Beast DDR5Runner-up best RAM
TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5Best budget RAM
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5Best RAM for performance
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAMBest alternative RAM for performance
Kingston Fury Beast DDR5Runner-up best RAM
A great choice for impressive performance
The Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 series was a close second pick for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. There's 32GB of capacity for storing data and quick 5200MT/s speeds for the latest AMD technologies.
TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5Best budget RAM
Save the most without sacrificing performance
This TeamGroup Elite DDR5 RAM kit won't win performance awards, but it will save you a considerable sum of money. With speeds of 5200MT/s and a capacity of 16GB, it's good enough for gaming.
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5Best RAM for performance
Use this kit if you want the very best performance
We're big fans of the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 series of system memory. This kit is a fine example with 6000MT/s and a capacity of 64GB.
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAMBest alternative RAM for performance
Another solid choice for overclocking your AMD system
G.Skill's Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM looks amazing and it also performs well under load. We're highlighting this impressive 64GB kit with speeds of 6000MT/s.
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAMBest low-profile RAM
The RAM to use inside a more compact PC case
Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 RAM has a less obnoxious design for its heatsinks, which enables the modules to fit inside the most compact areas. There's 32GB of capacity to work with, as well as speeds of 5600MT/s.
G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5Best value
Get more bang for your buck
G.Skill's Flare X5 series of DDR5 RAM is more subtle yet offers high levels of performance thanks to speeds of 6000MT/s and a capacity of 32GB.
TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 MemoryBest gaming RAM
This RAM kit looks and performs well for gaming
32GB capacity, 6000MT/s speeds, and a striking design make the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB worth buying for a powerful gaming build.
How to choose the best RAM for your CPU
When considering the very best RAM for your AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, it's important to consider what you plan on using the system for. 16GB of capacity is usually more than enough to run an operating system such as Windows and a few apps or a PC game. Moving up to 32GB could be worthwhile if you frequently work with larger files or enjoy higher-fidelity gaming. 64GB and beyond is largely overkill for most PC builds. For speeds, AMD Ryzen 7000 processors work well with RAM up to 6000MT/s.
Make sure to consider the latency scoring of DDR5 RAM kits as the improvements to speeds and other areas of the memory module do mean DDR5 RAM had higher latency ratings compared to DDR4 modules. You'll want as low a CL score as possible. Our favorite RAM kits are the XPG Lancer and Kingston Fury Beast RAM kits. The majority of the recommendations in this collection of RAM consist of 32GB kits with speeds of 6000MT/s.
For getting the most out of your money, we'd go with the G.Skill Flare X5 32GB kit with speeds of 6000MT/s, though nothing beats the TeamGroup Elite DDR5 kit for price and will save you the most money. Regardless of which RAM you choose from our recommendations, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X will perform well enough for just about anything you can throw at it. AMD's EXPO technology does make it easier to reach advertised speeds, but you may be required to fine-tune speeds within UEFI BIOS to achieve the best stability.