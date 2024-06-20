AMD's new Ryzen 9000 processors are here, but these AMD5 CPUs aren't compatible with last-gen DDR4 memory. That means that if you're building or upgrading a PC and have chosen the Ryzen 9 9900X for your CPU, it might be time for a RAM upgrade. We don't want you to settle for something sub-par with a chip like this. Below, we've rounded up the best RAM for the Ryzen 9 9900X to help you get the most out of AMD's snappy new "Zen 5" hardware.

Best overall G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB (AMD Expo) It's not the cheapest, but the G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RAM kit has everything we want for the Ryzen 9 9900X build. It offers an impressive clock speed of 6000MT/s with a CAS latency of 30, which is great for DDR5, and its RGB accent looks good for a gaming build without being too flashy. $113 at Amazon $120 at Newegg

Runner-up G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5 If the Trident Z5 Neo's specs appeal to you but you don't want RGB lighting, the G.Skill Flare X6 DDR5 RAM offers pretty much identical performance. With a 6000MT/s clock rate and CL30 latency rating, it's good for gaming, resource-heavy software, and whatever else you need your 9900X build to do. $105 at Amazon $107 at Newegg

Best value TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5-4800 (2x16) RAM RAM is pretty simple hardware, and you don't need to spend a small fortune to get something that's "good enough." The Teamgroup Elite DDR5 RAM is a solid, no-frills memory kit that's easy on the wallet, offering 4800MHz speeds. The 40 CAS latency isn't the best, but the price is hard to argue with. $76 at Amazon $76 at Newegg

Premium pick Corsair Dominator Titanium RGB DDR5 64GB (4x16GB) 6400 CL32 $173 $190 Save $17 The Corsair Dominator Titanium RGB DDR5 RAM is the memory kit to buy for a high-end build. It combines great style (in black or white to suit your PC's aesthetic) with excellent performance, featuring a 6400MHz clock speed and CL32 latency. Just make sure your case has room for its tall-standing design! $173 at Amazon

Best RGB styling Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB DDR5 RAM It's a little more expensive than our top pick, but the Corsair Vengeance Pro oozes RGB style without skimping on performance. It offers the same 6000MHz speeds and low 30 CAS latency as the G.Skill Trident Z5 but sports a customizable ten-zone RGB light bar across the entire stick length, adding some extra flair to your build. $128 at Amazon (AMD)

Best for gaming ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 RAM The ADATA XPG Lancer RAM is one of the best DDR5 memory sticks you can buy, and the ROG variant is the best kit for a gaming build. With a clock speed of 6600MT/s, it's one of the fastest RAM modules on our roundup, and its sleek metallic finish and RGB accent make it the perfect match for a gaming rig. $160 at Amazon

Best low-profile Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM $90 $105 Save $15 Tight on space? This non-RGB variant of the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 loses the light bar for a more compact, lower-profile stick size that's a good fit for builds with limited RAM clearance due to a smaller case or large GPU getting in the way. $90 at Amazon $90 at Newegg $110 at Best Buy

Budget gaming RAM Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5 $73 $122 Save $49 The Ryzen 9 9900X isn't exactly a budget GPU, but if you want to save some money on other components, you can shave a few bucks off your build with the Kingston Fury Beast RAM kit. This memory is perfectly serviceable for a gaming rig thanks to its 6000MT/s speeds, and it's priced right at well under 100 bones. $88 at Newegg $73 at Amazon

White RGB style TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 Memory If you're looking for RAM sticks that match a white case, but our premium pick was too pricey, the Teamgroup T-Force Delta DDR5 kit should scratch that itch. Along with capable speeds (you can upgrade to 8000MHz if you're willing to pay), these memory modules sport 120-degree ultra-wide RGB strips compatible with multiple lighting apps for custom effects. $103 at Amazon

Which RAM kit is best for the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X?

The Ryzen 9 9900X is a powerful 12-core processor that's purpose-made for gaming and productivity, but you already know that if you've been following the best AMD CPUs. Newer AM5 processors like the Ryzen 9 9900X aren't compatible with last-gen DDR4 RAM, but you shouldn't be cutting corners with mediocre RAM for this CPU anyway. When rounding up the best RAM for the Ryzen 9 9900X, we included dual-channel kits offering high clock speeds and reasonably low latency to help you get the most performance out of your CPU.

Our top recommendation is the G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo. This DDR5 RAM is optimized for AMD Expo, making it a good fit for the new "Zen 5" chips, and has a clock speed of 6000MT/s with a CAS latency of 30. That's great performance for its price. If you'd prefer something without RGB, our runner-up, the G.Skill Flare F5, delivers virtually identical performance with a more understated style.

Just need some good, cheap RAM for your Ryzen 9 9900X build? You can't go wrong with the Teamgroup Elite DDR5 RAM, which, despite its low price, still boasts a clock speed of 5600Mhz. But that won't do if you're putting together a high-end gaming PC build. You should instead spring for our premium pick, the Corsair Dominator. This DDR5 RAM offers a very responsive 6400MHz clock speed and CAS latency of 32, and it looks incredible with subtle RGB accents. It's also available in black or white, making it a good fit for any aesthetic.