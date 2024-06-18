The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is a powerful processor, requiring the AM5 socket and DDR5 system memory. The question of which RAM kit is best for this processor depends on how much memory your PC requires. Using more resource-intensive software and games will eat up more RAM, whereas simply watching some videos and typing up documents won't use much. Windows 11 requires 4GB, though I recommend at least 8GB for normal desktop PCs and 16GB for gaming and creator systems. Here are some of my favorite RAM kits.
Source: Adata
ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 RAMBest RAM
Source: Kingston
Kingston Fury Beast DDR5Runner-up best RAM
Source: TeamGroup
TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5Best budget RAM
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5Best RAM for performance
Source: G.Skill
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAMBest alternative RAM for performance
Best RAM
ADATA XPG Lancer DDR5 RAM
Get the most out of your AMD Ryzen 9 9950X
ADATA's XPG Lancer is reliable DDR5 system memory for both AMD and Intel processors. We're featuring the 6,000MT/s kit with a capacity of 32GB, which is perfect for the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X.
Runner-up best RAM
Kingston Fury Beast DDR5
A great choice for impressive performance
The Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 series was a close second pick for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. There's 32GB of capacity for storing data and quick 6,000 MT/s speeds for the latest AMD technologies.
Best budget RAM
TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5
Save the most without sacrificing performance
This TeamGroup Elite DDR5 RAM kit won't win performance awards, but it will save you a considerable sum of money. With speeds of 5200MT/s and a capacity of 16GB, it's good enough for gaming.
Best RAM for performance
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5
Use this kit if you want the very best performance
We're big fans of the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 series of system memory. This kit is a fine example with 6000MT/s and a capacity of 64GB.
Best alternative RAM for performance
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM
Another solid choice for overclocking your AMD system
G.Skill's Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM looks amazing and it also performs well under load. We're highlighting this impressive 64GB kit with speeds of 6000MT/s.
Best low-profile RAM
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM
The RAM to use inside a more compact PC case
Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 RAM has a less obnoxious design for its heatsinks, which enables the modules to fit inside the most compact areas. There's 32GB of capacity to work with, as well as speeds of 5600MT/s.
Best value
G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5
Get more bang for your buck
G.Skill's Flare X5 series of DDR5 RAM is more subtle yet offers high levels of performance thanks to speeds of 6000MT/s and a capacity of 32GB.
Best gaming RAM
TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 Memory
This RAM kit looks and performs well for gaming
32GB capacity, 6000MT/s speeds, and a striking design make the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB worth buying for a powerful gaming build.
Choosing the best RAM for this flagship AMD processor
Picking the best system memory for the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is largely determined by how much you'll need. I recommend at least 16GB though most of the kits I included in this collection offer 32GB capacities. AMD recommends 5200MT/s for DDR5 RAM in dual-channel mode (two modules) and 3600MT/s for quad-channel mode (four modules). The processor enjoys having faster RAM, so buy a kit and push the CPU as hard as system stability will allow if you want the best performance.
If I had to recommend one RAM kit, it would be the ADATA XPG Lancer with a capacity of 32GB and speeds up to 6000MT/s. With manual overclocking, you can push the RAM and CPU harder for even better results, taking advantage of the improvements DDR5 introduced over DDR4. Just bear in mind system stability and running stress tests between each adjustment to timings and voltages. Ensuring your PC will run smoothly even when hit hard will show whether you can leave your current UEFI BIOS settings.