Trying to build your next PC for gaming or work? Here are the best CPUs you can buy for a new machine or if you're looking for an upgrade.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K is an impressive mid-range processor with 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores, totaling 20 threads. This 15th-gen Arrow Lake CPU can power through even the most demanding tasks, making it a good pick for gaming and creative use. The processor will be nothing without speedy system memory, which is where the DDR5 RAM support comes into play. Intel recommended DDR5-6400 for the Core Ultra 7 265K and there are plenty of kits available on the market, some surpassing these speeds with high-capacity modules. I've compiled a list of some excellent choices to help you build your dream PC.

Kingston makes some solid system memory kits and the Fury Renegade DDR5-6400 is a fine example of what next-gen memory can do. This module has 16GB of capacity and should be more than enough for running most PC games and software.

G.Skill's Ripjaws S5 DDR5 is one of the better pricks for gaming-focused builds. The 6,800 M/Ts transfer rate is among the fastest in our collection and its sleek design and low profile make it an ideal addition to your rig.

For premium PC builds, I'd go with the Corsair Dominator Titanium RGB DDR5-6400 kit. The performance is excellent with a CL32 latency rating but the design is where this kit stands out from the crowd. Its clean minimalist look is outstanding.

TeamGroup's Elite DDR5 RAM isn't anything to write home about. The design is about as basic as it comes with a bare PCB and the performance isn't incredible. Where this RAM kit comes alive is the price, striking a great balance between cost and speed.

With speeds of 6,400 MT/s and a latency rating of CL36, the Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB is a speedy kit for the Core Ultra 7 265K. With a customizable ten-zone RGB light bar across the entire stick length, you can easily add some extra flair to your build.

TeamGroup's T-Force Delta RGB series may not have the performance numbers, but it's priced aggressively, is well-designed, and will still allow the Core Ultra 7 265K to perform as designed.

G.Skill's Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 is a great kit for the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K. A CAS latency of 32 is solid for DDR5, and the RGB-infused design will look great inside most gaming systems without looking too obnoxious.

Choosing the best RAM for your Intel CPU

Picking out the best RAM for your PC involves checking the speeds your CPU and motherboard support, considering capacity for workloads, and filtering kits to fit your budget. The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K is recommended to be paired with DDR5-6400 modules, as stated by Intel on the official product page. This is simply what the manufacturer states is the sweet spot for performance and system stability. With Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP), you can push modules past their baseline speeds to achieve 6400 MT/s or higher. Depending on the kit, you may be able to hit seriously high rates, but again this depends on the motherboard and CPU.

No two processors are the same. Perhaps one of two identical Intel Core Ultra 7 265K PC builds can hit DDR5-7200 before encountering system instability. Latency is also important and should be factored in when shopping around. Now that Intel has dropped DDR4 support with its new processors, one has to consider the CAS latency rating, which can be fairly high for DDR5 memory. The lower this number, the faster the RAM can access stored data to provide the CPU with everything to complete its instruction calculations.

32GB is considered the sweet spot for capacity these days. Modern operating systems like Linux and Windows will happily run on less, though I wouldn't drop below 16GB. If you plan to play games and run heavier software, 32GB is a good amount of system memory. Every recommendation here for the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K offers 16GB at the very least.