The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is a powerful processor with 24 cores and support for DDR5-6400 memory, though you can push higher with the right system setup. You must install rapid system memory to get the most from this Arrow Lake CPU. Thankfully, with the power of XMP, you can purchase most DDR5 RAM kits available today and have an excellent experience with this processor. Like AMD chips, the faster your modules and the lower the latency, the better the overall system will perform. The sweet spot seems to be in the 7000s to 8000MT/s for Intel Core Ultra CPUs and the 285K will be no exception.

How to choose the best RAM for the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K has 24 cores, consisting of 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores. The CPU can hit speeds of 5.7GHz on some cores, allowing the CPU to power through more intensive workloads. When paired with equally fast system memory, you can enjoy what Intel offers with Arrow Lake. Although the processors didn't make the splash Intel hoped for, they're not terrible chips for work and play. DDR5-6400 is the recommended speed by Intel, though we've found higher speeds to be stable and even result in considerable performance boosts, so long as latency doesn't get out of hand.

DDR4 is no longer supported by AMD or Intel. If you're using a new CPU, you will need DDR5 memory. Spending more on the latest generation of RAM is a worthwhile investment for AMD and Intel systems since the modules should be supported for many years. We're still seeing AMD release processors for older platforms that support DDR4 RAM, so even the previous generation of memory continues to be supported with new chips. You'll want at least 8GB of RAM for a PC running Linux or Windows. 16GB is preferred for adding games and software into the mix. 32GB is a safe bet and 64GB could still be viewed as slightly overkill.

For latency ratings, things differ with DDR5 compared to DDR4. You won't see anywhere close to CL12 with DDR5. A CL30 is viewed as relatively brisk with increased clock speeds. The higher the speeds and lower the latency, the more you can expect to pay for RAM.