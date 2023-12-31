Don't treat your RAM as an afterthought: A good gaming laptop needs the best RAM to make the most of its other hardware, and you don't have to spend as much as you think to upgrade your machine. Whether you're looking to completely replace your existing memory or simply double up by slotting in a second stick, we've got the best RAM for your gaming laptop right here.

The graphics card, processor, and display are arguably the three things that gamers pay the most attention to when buying or building a PC. While those are indeed important, so is RAM. The memory is what helps your computer handle multiple processes at once, and it's not hard to see why having plenty of fast memory is important for running modern games. Even the best laptop GPU and CPU combo will be bottlenecked by insufficient RAM. The good news is that you can usually upgrade your gaming laptop memory yourself, and we've rounded up the best RAM sticks and bundles to let you do it.

If you're upgrading your laptop's RAM, it's likely that you're working with a system that's a few years old. This PNY DDR4 RAM kit is a great way to give an older machine a new lease on life. With speeds of 3200MT/s and a CL22 rating, it offers impressive performance for its price. It can also clock down to 2933MHz, 2666MHz, 2400MHz, or 2133MHz laptops, offering broad support for older machines.

CAS latency isn't a major consideration for gaming laptop RAM (overall capacity and clock speed are more important), but it's not negligible, either. If you're looking to upgrade your gaming laptop and can't take advantage of newer DDR5 memory, then the Mushkin Redline RAM modules are an ideal choice thanks to their respectable 3200MHz clock speed and great CL16 rating.

Most gaming laptops sport 16GB of RAM, but if you're a serious gamer and multitasker and need a 32GB kit (but don't want to pay out the nose), this dual-channel pair of modules from G.Skill is just the ticket. This Ripjaws DDR4 RAM boasts 3200MHz speeds, a CAS latency of 22, and a very attractive price point considering the whopping 32GB of memory it gives you.

If your laptop already has a good DDR5 RAM stick, and you don't want to toss it, then the Corsair Vengeance SODIMM module is the perfect way to expand the memory. It's even available at both 4800MHz and 5600MHz speeds, so you should have an easier time matching it with your current setup. However, you can still grab a dual-stick kit if you're looking for a complete upgrade.

If money's no object, then the Kingston Fury Impact DDR5 32GB dual-channel RAM kit is the one to buy. With 6400MT/s speeds, it's one of the fastest SODIMM RAM modules on the market today, and Intel XMP 3.0 support means you can fine-tune the memory's performance specifically for gaming. That makes it a great overall RAM choice for higher-end gaming laptops.

You don't need to spend a lot to upgrade your RAM, especially if you have an older laptop that needs a boost. This DDR4 RAM kit from Crucial runs at 3200MHz with a respectable CAS latency of 22, and it's very easy on your wallet. It can also downclock to lower speeds if your system requires it.

If you're willing to spend a little more and want something even faster than our top pick, the G.Skill Ripjaws RAM kit is a great choice for gaming laptops. This DDR5 CL40 memory boasts a fast clock speed of 5600MT/s, which is very good for a laptop RAM module. This kit includes two 8GB sticks for 16GB of dual-channel memory, which is more than enough for most applications.

If your gaming laptop can support DDR5 RAM, this kit from Crucial is a great upgrade for the price. It's available at 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB per stick, allowing you to easily add the desired amount of memory to your machine. It's also a solid value for modern DDR5 RAM.

Best RAM for gaming laptops: The bottom line

You can upgrade the memory in most gaming laptops, which typically don't feature soldered RAM (in contrast to something like a MacBook). It's usually more of a process than adding new RAM to a desktop case, though, so ensure you understand what you're doing before you open up your laptop. Be aware that modifying your laptop may void its warranty. Furthermore, if you're adding a second stick and not replacing your old one, or if you don't know yet whether you want to keep your current module, find your laptop's RAM specs first, so you know what you're working with. At the very least, you'll need to decide between DDR4 or DDR5 RAM, depending on your budget and what your laptop can support.

If you've decided to pop your gaming laptop open and modify the memory, don't just grab the cheapest RAM you can find that fits your specs. If you're completely replacing the memory and tossing your old modules, then opt for a pair of high-speed sticks like our top pick from Crucial. This DDR5 RAM kit boasts a clock speed of 4800MHz (most modern memory modules run at around 3200MHz, for comparison) and is available in a variety of configurations. We recommend 16GB for most people, but serious gamers and those looking for a future-proofed setup should consider a 32GB kit.

The Crucial DDR5 RAM is not bad value for its performance, but gamers on a tight budget should look at a DDR4 module like the Crucial 16GB 3200MHz kit. This stick sports more standard clock speeds but has a lower CAS latency of just 22 at a very enticing price. On the other hand, if money's no object and you want the best gaming laptop RAM you can buy today, the Kingston Impact Fury DDR5 kit is a tough act to beat with its 4800MHz clock speed, 38 CAS latency (one of the lowest you'll find for DDR5 RAM), and Intel XMP 3.0 certification which lets you easily fine-tune the memory's performance specifically for gaming.