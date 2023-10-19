Intel's 14th-generation processors are a timely refresh to 2022's Raptor Lake chipset and brings some new features related to AI-assisted overclocking and increased XMP memory speeds with support for DDR5-5600 MHz. In order to get the most out of these new processors, you will want to make sure you are using the best RAM kits on the market, and we would recommend picking up a kit that is compatible with Intel XMP. We've got some recommendations of the best RAM kits on the market to get you started with Intel's new 14th-gen CPUs.

If you're looking to pick up some DDR5 RAM but don't need RGB or a fancy heat spreader, TEAMGROUP is the pick for you with its affordable Elite DDR5 kit. It comes with a maximum speed of 4800 MHz, so it's enough to get the job done comfortably.

If you're looking for the best DDR5 RAM for gaming, look no further than the PNY XLR8 Gaming Mako RAM. This RAM provides you with 6200 MHz of speed, more than enough for a smooth gaming experience with Intel's 14th-generation processors.

If you want to get the most out of Intel's 14th-generation CPU's, you'll want an XMP-enabled RAM kit like the Partiot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5. There's a sleek RGB bar at the top of the heat spreader, and this RAM has a maximum speed of 8,200MT/s, which is more than enough for even intensive content creation.

If you have a smaller case and are looking for the best low-profile DDR5 RAM kit, we recommend the G.Skill RipJaws S5 DDR5. This RAM kit features a low-profile height of 33mm and features a maximum speed of 6000 MHz.

The G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM is a premium RAM kit that is designed for overclocking with Intel systems, and it's a great option for anyone looking to get the most out of Intel's 14th-gen processors.

If you are looking for a high-speed and low latency DDR5 RAM kit, look no further than the Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory kit. It's also one of the more affordable options on the market for DDR5 memory, and with a maximum speed of 6000 MHz, it's more than enough for gaming or other memory-intensive tasks.

Corsair's Dominator Platnium DDR5 RAM offers a maximum speed of 6200 MHz, which is more than enough for content creating or gaming. There's a strip of RGB lights at the top of the SODIMM, and it's compatible with Corsair's iCue lighting program. There's also support for five XMP profiles, so you can overclock this memory to your specific needs.

The best RAM for Intel's 14th-generation processors

While Intel's new 14th-generation CPUs aren't too much of a major upgrade from the Raptor Lake 13th-generation chips, the new processors feature some improvements to memory support, with support for up to DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200. In particular, Intel has worked hard to improve DDR5 XMP overclocking speeds, and we sought to build this list with that in mind. We built this list with some of the best DDR5 RAM kits on the market, whether you are gaming or using creative applications, there's something for you in this list.

If you are looking for the absolute-best when it comes to XMP overclocking, we recommend going with the Patriot Viper Xtreme 5. The Viper Xtreme 5 RAM features a maximum overclock of speed of 8,200MT/s, and it features a strip of RGB lighting at the top which can be configured with Viper's RGB app.

If you aren't interested in overclocking but still want the best-of-the-best when it comes to DDR5 RAM, we recommend going with the Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 RGB RAM. This RAM features a top-speed of 7,000 MHz, and it comes with RGB lighting that can be controlled via Corsair's own iCue software suite.

For those looking for a cheap RAM kit without any RGB or stylized heat spreaders, we recommend going with TEAMGROUP's Elite DDR5 RAM. It's one of the cheapest kits on the market, and it provides you with enough speed at 4800 MHz for gaming, daily tasks, and even some creative application. If you want to take a look at the best RAM for specific use cases such as gaming, you should check out our article on the best RAM for gaming.