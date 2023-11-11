Like all 12th, 13th, and 14th-gen Intel processors , the Intel Core i5-13600K supports DDR4 and DDR5 RAM. This provides ample choice when it comes to picking system memory for your PC build, but it can also cause some confusion when taking into account what your motherboard supports. We're here to lend a helping hand by recommending the best DDR4 and DDR5 RAM to use with this processor. Depending on which your motherboard supports, here's what we'd recommend you use.

Look no further than this single 8GB stick of RAM from Crucial if you want one of the very cheapest DDR5 options available. It wont win awards for performance, but you will save a lot.

Should you work with heavy data, you may need more than 64GB of RAM. This is where this impressive Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB DDR5-5600 kit comes into play.

For those on the tightest of budgets, we'd recommend going with something like the TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5 range of RAM. This is a 32GB kit with speeds of 4800MT/s.

G.Skill's Ripjaws S5 is an affordable family of DDR4 RAM kits with a good balance between price and performance. This 32GB kit costs less than $70 but manages to run at 3200MT/s.

Instead of 32GB of capacity, how does 64GB sound? That's precisely what Corsair is offering with this 64GB DDR5-4800 kit. It's perfect for heavier PC usage.

G.Skill makes some of the best RAM kits available and the Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-7200 is a fine choice for the Core i9-13900K. It's super-fast and looks sleek.

Corsair's Vengeance Pro RGB kits are excellent for not only performance but also looks. A sleek RGB bar is located atop the heatsink of both modules and there's 64GB of DDR5-6000.

Choosing the best RAM for the Intel Core i5-13600K

The Intel Core i5-13600K can work with either DDR4 or DDR5 RAM. The choice of which you should buy depends entirely on your motherboard. They're not interchangeable, so if you have a DDR5-supporting motherboard, a DDR4 RAM kit will be of no use. We'd recommend DDR5 if you're building a PC from scratch or performing a major upgrade to an existing system. Newer memory modules often rock faster speeds and other neat features over older DDR4 RAM.

The best RAM for the Intel Core i5-13600K would be the Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB DDR5 family of modules. This is a value pick with great performance and capacities. We'd go for the 64GB kit with a speed rating of 6000MT/s, both of which should be more than enough for most PC builds. It's possible to save further by going with a 32GB kit from the same family. If you want to save the most, the TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5-4800 32GB kit is a great choice.

It's not as fast as other modules on our recommendation list, but you will struggle to tell the difference in general use. Regardless of which RAM you pick from our collection, DDR5 should allow the processor to run at speeds designed by Intel.