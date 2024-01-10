To make the most of the Intel Core i5-14600K, either the best DDR4 or DDR5 RAM will need to be used. System memory is used by the processor to store data for quicker access as these modules are capable of much higher bandwidth than mechanical hard drives or even the fastest M.2 NVMe solid-state drives. The more memory available, the more data the PC will be able to store before having to resort to slower storage drives. For the Core i5-14600K, I'd recommend 32GB as a healthy amount for a new PC.

Look no further than this single 8GB stick of RAM from Crucial if you want one of the very cheapest DDR5 options available. It won't win awards for performance, but you will save a lot.

Should you work with heavy data, you may need more than 64GB of RAM. This is where this impressive Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB DDR5-5600 kit comes into play.

For those on the tightest of budgets, we'd recommend going with something like the TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5 range of RAM. This is a 32GB kit with speeds of 4800MT/s.

G.Skill's Ripjaws S5 is an affordable family of DDR4 RAM kits with a good balance between price and performance. This 32GB kit costs less than $70 but manages to run at 3200MT/s.

Instead of 32GB of capacity, how does 64GB sound? That's precisely what Corsair is offering with this 64GB DDR5-4800 kit. It's perfect for heavier PC usage.

G.Skill makes some of the best RAM kits available and the Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-7200 is a fine choice for the Core i9-14900K. It's super-fast and looks sleek.

Corsair's Vengeance Pro RGB kits are excellent for not only performance but also looks. A sleek RGB bar is located atop the heatsink of both modules and there's 64GB of DDR5-6000.

Choosing the best RAM for the Intel Core i5-14600K

Intel recommends using DDR4-3200 or DDR5-5600 with its Intel Core i5-14600K, though it's possible to push the processor harder with faster memory. Depending on the rest of your system parts, all of which have an impact on potential RAM speeds, our collection of recommendations will work well with a new 14th-gen Intel system. To achieve rated speeds by RAM manufacturers, it's required to make use of available XMP overclocking profiles, which can be loaded in a few seconds using the motherboard UEFI BIOS.

As aforementioned, the actual maximum speed supported by a system will differ, even when comparing identical hardware. When overclocking components, some trial and error should be expected to achieve stability. Whether you should go with DDR4 or DDR5 system memory depends on the motherboard. The two RAM types are not interchangeable and I'd recommend DDR4 if you already have fast modules with enough capacity. DDR5 RAM is the newer technology and offers enhanced performance through increased transfer speeds and other improvements.

Corsair's Vengeance Pro RGB DDR5 kit offers a capacity of 64GB and speeds of 6000 MT/s. 64GB could be considered overkill for most PC builds, but software and games are utilizing more system resources, and we expect this only to increase over time. Having such a high capacity ensures your PC is good to go for many years and offers the absolute best experience available. Should you wish to save the most money, I'd recommend the TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5-4800 32GB kit for one of the best Intel CPUs.