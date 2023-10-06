The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship processor from Team Blue for computing and gaming. It offers the very best Raptor Lake experience with a high number of P and E cores for maximum performance. In order to get the most out of the processor, we'd recommend using the best RAM that supports XMP overclocking profiles and has enough bandwidth for heavier usage. We've got some recommendations right here to get you started.

Look no further than this single 8GB stick of RAM from Crucial if you want one of the very cheapest DDR5 options available. It wont win awards for performance, but you will save a lot.

Should you work with heavy data, you may need more than 64GB of RAM. This is where this impressive Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB DDR5-5600 kit comes into play.

For those on the tightest of budgets, we'd recommend going with something like the TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5 range of RAM. This is a 32GB kit with speeds of 4800MT/s.

G.Skill's Ripjaws S5 is an affordable family of DDR4 RAM kits with a good balance between price and performance. This 32GB kit costs less than $70 but manages to run at 3200MT/s.

Instead of 32GB of capacity, how does 64GB sound? That's precisely what Corsair is offering with this 64GB DDR5-4800 kit. It's perfect for heavier PC usage.

G.Skill makes some of the best RAM kits available and the Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-7200 is a fine choice for the Core i9-13900K. It's super-fast and looks sleek.

Corsair's Vengeance Pro RGB kits are excellent for not only performance but also looks. A sleek RGB bar is located atop the heatsink of both modules and there's 64GB of DDR5-6000.

Choosing the best RAM for Intel's Core i9-13900K

Choosing RAM for your Intel-powered PC is a simple process. 12th and 13th Gen processors such as the Intel Core i9-13900K come rocking support for both older DDR4 and newer DDR5 system memory. This means the choice comes down to what is supported by the motherboard. If you're also picking a motherboard up, we'd recommend one with DDR5 RAM support as it's the latest and greatest in system memory technology. Our collection of recommendations reflects this.

Our top pick is the Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB DDR5 family of RAM. There's ample choice here and our top recommendation is in the form of the 64GB kit with speeds up to 6000MT/s. Enabling XMP on the Intel Core i9-13900K will unlock the advertised speeds by Corsair, though your mileage may vary depending on the motherboard used. Not all PC builds will be able to achieve the same results. 64GB is also more system memory than most people require.

If you'd prefer to save money, we'd go with the TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5-4800 kit with 32GB of capacity at a more reasonable price. Even when running at rated speeds of 4800MT/s, DDR5 can provide a notable performance boost over older DDR4 platforms and this would allow the Core i9-13900K to run as designed by Intel.