The Intel Core i9-14900K is a powerful 24-core processor with enough performance to smash through gaming and more resource-intensive applications such as media encoding. To get the most out of the chip, we'd recommend using the best DDR4 and DDR5 RAM available. This guide will showcase some of the best RAM kits that work well with the 14th-gen processor.

Look no further than this single 8GB stick of RAM from Crucial if you want one of the very cheapest DDR5 options available. It won't win awards for performance, but you will save a lot.

Should you work with heavy data, you may need more than 64GB of RAM. This is where this impressive Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB DDR5-5600 kit comes into play.

For those on the tightest of budgets, we'd recommend going with something like the TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5 range of RAM. This is a 32GB kit with speeds of 4800MT/s.

G.Skill's Ripjaws S5 is an affordable family of DDR4 RAM kits with a good balance between price and performance. This 32GB kit costs less than $70 but manages to run at 3200MT/s.

Instead of 32GB of capacity, how does 64GB sound? That's precisely what Corsair is offering with this 64GB DDR5-4800 kit. It's perfect for heavier PC usage.

G.Skill makes some of the best RAM kits available and the Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-7200 is a fine choice for the Core i9-14900K. It's super-fast and looks sleek.

Corsair's Vengeance Pro RGB kits are excellent for not only performance but also looks. A sleek RGB bar is located atop the heatsink of both modules and there's 64GB of DDR5-6000.

Choosing the best RAM for the Intel Core i9-14900K

Intel recommends using up to DDR4-3200 or DDR5-5600 with the Intel Core i9-14900K, which is the same as all other 12th, 13th, and 14th-gen processors. Through the magic of XMP overclocking profiles, it's possible to go above these speeds with a click of a button within a motherboard UEFI BIOS. The actual maximum speed supported by a system will differ, even when comparing identical hardware. When overclocking components, some trial and error should be expected to achieve stability.

Choosing between DDR4 and DDR5 memory should depend entirely on the motherboard you're either already using or plan to purchase for a new system build. DDR4 RAM cannot be used with DDR5 motherboards and vice versa, so matching this is essential. DDR5 RAM is the newer technology and offers enhanced performance through increased transfer speeds and other improvements. AMD completely dropped DDR4 RAM support with its Ryzen 7000 series processors.

Corsair's Vengeance Pro RGB DDR5 kit offers a capacity of 64GB and speeds of 6000 MT/s. 64GB could be viewed as overkill for most PC builds, but software and games are utilizing more system resources, and we expect this only to increase over time. Having such a high capacity ensures your PC is good to go for many years to come and offers the absolute best experience available. Should you wish to save the most money, we'd go for the TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5-4800 32GB kit.