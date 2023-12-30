Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

So, you've got yourself a great laptop, but the bad news is that you didn't get as much RAM as you want. You might think of checking out lists of the best RAM for gaming or best DDR5 RAM for gaming, but with laptops, not every stick of RAM will fit. Luckily, we've got a great selection of SODIMM RAM, spread across DDR4 and DDR5, that's perfect for installing inside a laptop.

Find the memory that's right for you below.

  • gskill-ripjaws-sodimm
    G.Skill RipJaws SODIMM
    Editor's choice

    This DDR5 Ripjaws kit from G.Skill features a meaty 32GB capacity, a 5600MT/s speed at CL40 and 1.10V, and most importantly, it sports a SODIMM form factor that's perfect for a laptop. Plus, you can find these sticks for under $120, making them an all-around impressive value.

    $115 at Amazon
  • Kingston Fury Impact DDR5 SODIMM
    Kingston Fury Impact DDR5 SODIMM 32GB
    Premium pick

    This DDR5 Fury kit from Kingston comes with a blazing fast 6400MT/s speed at CL38, an impressive 32GB capacity, and a SODIMM form factor that makes this the ideal RAM to slot into a laptop. It's on the more expensive end, but 32GB of DDR5 for under $200 is still a solid deal.

    $168 at Amazon
  • Corsair Vengeance DDR5 SODIMM
    CORSAIR Vengeance SODIMM 4800MHz DDR5 RAM 32GB CL40
    Best value

    Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 kit sports a 32GB capacity, a 4800MT/s speed at CL40, and it comes in a SODIMM form factor that's ideal for laptop expansion. Best of all, though, you can find this for less than $100, making this RAM an extremely affordable option.

    $95 at Amazon $100 at Corsair
  • Ripjaws DDR4 32GB
    G.Skill Ripjaws SODIMM DDR4 32GB
    Best DDR4
    $100 $119 Save $19

    Courtesy of G.Skill, this DDR4 Ripjaws kit comes with 32GB of capacity, a 3200MT/s speed with 18-18-18-43 timings, and it has a SODIMM form factor perfect for a laptop. If you're looking for super-fast RAM, the Ripjaws line of memory from G.Skill is always a great choice.

    $100 at Newegg $100 at Walmart
  • The Corsair Vengeance Performance SODIMM memory.
    Corsair Vengeance Performance SODIMM
    Best value DDR4
    $62 $70 Save $8

    This 32GB kit of DDR4 RAM from Corsair comes with a 3200MT/s speed at CL 22 and sports a SODIMM design for easy installation in a machine like a laptop. What's more, though, is that you can find this kit for under $70, giving you tons of memory without having to spend tons of cash.

    $62 at Best Buy $68 at Amazon
  • crucial-laptop-ram
    Crucial RAM Laptop Memory 64GB Kit
    Large-capacity DDR5
    $164 $175 Save $11

    This large-capacity kit of DDR5 RAM from Crucial features a massive 64GB of memory, a 4800MT/s speed at CL40, and it comes in a convenient SODIMM form factor that's great for laptops. Plus, even though it's a large-capacity kit, it's still only split up into two sticks.

    $164 at Amazon $164 at Newegg
  • New_Project__1_-removebg-preview
    Crucial SODIMM DDR4 RAM
    Large-capacity DDR4
    $134 $154 Save $20

    This DDR4 kit from Crucial features a massive 64Gb capacity, a 3200MT/s speed at CL22, and, of course, it comes with a SODIMM form factor for ultimate laptop compatibility. Plus, you can nab this 64GB kit for routinely under $150, which is a lot of memory for not much money.

    $134 at Amazon $154 at Best Buy
  • PNY DDR4
    PNY 16GB DDR4 SODIMM
    Best for older laptops

    If you've got an older laptop, this PNY 16GB kit is a great option. You're still getting 3200MT/s DDR4 at CL22, while you're also getting that SODIMM form factor necessary for laptop installation. Most importantly, this 16GB kit only will run you $36, making it the most affordable option on the list.

    $36 at Amazon $36 at B&H

What to know about laptop RAM

Whether you need DDR4 or DDR5 RAM, the good news is that RAM today is fast and affordable, so you won't have to make too many compromises. Plus, if you need the fastest out there or simply tons of memory, there are good options for everyone.

All around, though, G.Skill's DDR5 Ripjaws kit is our top choice. You get 32GB of capacity, a 5600MT/s speed at CL40, the SODIMM form factor, and best of all, you get all that for around $115 at the time of writing, making this kit also a great value, too. Regardless of which RAM you land on, these kits are perfect for a laptop upgrade, so you won't have trouble with installation.

