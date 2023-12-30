So, you've got yourself a great laptop, but the bad news is that you didn't get as much RAM as you want. You might think of checking out lists of the best RAM for gaming or best DDR5 RAM for gaming, but with laptops, not every stick of RAM will fit. Luckily, we've got a great selection of SODIMM RAM, spread across DDR4 and DDR5, that's perfect for installing inside a laptop.
Find the memory that's right for you below.
G.Skill RipJaws SODIMMEditor's choice
Kingston Fury Impact DDR5 SODIMM 32GBPremium pick
CORSAIR Vengeance SODIMM 4800MHz DDR5 RAM 32GB CL40Best value
G.Skill Ripjaws SODIMM DDR4 32GBBest DDR4
Corsair Vengeance Performance SODIMMBest value DDR4
G.Skill Ripjaws SODIMM DDR4 32GBBest DDR4$100 $119 Save $19
Courtesy of G.Skill, this DDR4 Ripjaws kit comes with 32GB of capacity, a 3200MT/s speed with 18-18-18-43 timings, and it has a SODIMM form factor perfect for a laptop. If you're looking for super-fast RAM, the Ripjaws line of memory from G.Skill is always a great choice.
Corsair Vengeance Performance SODIMMBest value DDR4$62 $70 Save $8
This 32GB kit of DDR4 RAM from Corsair comes with a 3200MT/s speed at CL 22 and sports a SODIMM design for easy installation in a machine like a laptop. What's more, though, is that you can find this kit for under $70, giving you tons of memory without having to spend tons of cash.
Crucial RAM Laptop Memory 64GB KitLarge-capacity DDR5$164 $175 Save $11
This large-capacity kit of DDR5 RAM from Crucial features a massive 64GB of memory, a 4800MT/s speed at CL40, and it comes in a convenient SODIMM form factor that's great for laptops. Plus, even though it's a large-capacity kit, it's still only split up into two sticks.
Crucial SODIMM DDR4 RAMLarge-capacity DDR4$134 $154 Save $20
This DDR4 kit from Crucial features a massive 64Gb capacity, a 3200MT/s speed at CL22, and, of course, it comes with a SODIMM form factor for ultimate laptop compatibility. Plus, you can nab this 64GB kit for routinely under $150, which is a lot of memory for not much money.
PNY 16GB DDR4 SODIMMBest for older laptops
If you've got an older laptop, this PNY 16GB kit is a great option. You're still getting 3200MT/s DDR4 at CL22, while you're also getting that SODIMM form factor necessary for laptop installation. Most importantly, this 16GB kit only will run you $36, making it the most affordable option on the list.
What to know about laptop RAM
Whether you need DDR4 or DDR5 RAM, the good news is that RAM today is fast and affordable, so you won't have to make too many compromises. Plus, if you need the fastest out there or simply tons of memory, there are good options for everyone.
All around, though, G.Skill's DDR5 Ripjaws kit is our top choice. You get 32GB of capacity, a 5600MT/s speed at CL40, the SODIMM form factor, and best of all, you get all that for around $115 at the time of writing, making this kit also a great value, too. Regardless of which RAM you land on, these kits are perfect for a laptop upgrade, so you won't have trouble with installation.
