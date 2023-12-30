So, you've got yourself a great laptop, but the bad news is that you didn't get as much RAM as you want. You might think of checking out lists of the best RAM for gaming or best DDR5 RAM for gaming, but with laptops, not every stick of RAM will fit. Luckily, we've got a great selection of SODIMM RAM, spread across DDR4 and DDR5, that's perfect for installing inside a laptop.

Find the memory that's right for you below.