If you're interested in tinkering around with computers and want to build something of your own, you may want to start off small. Rather than putting together an entire PC by yourself, you may want to learn the basics, especially when it comes to the motherboard. That's where the Raspberry Pi comes in. Raspberry Pi are single-board computers that hold the memory, IO ports, and CPU all on one motherboard. You can choose to use your SBC as a computer, or you can utilize it to automate some of what's going on in your home, like running and setting up lights, controlling robots, or other home hobbyist chores.

For those that are interested in looking at the Raspberry Pi because of how powerful it is and how easy it is to integrate with other devices, you aren't alone. But rather than just getting a Raspberry Pi SBC, you can choose a kit that will give you more to play around with. Here is our look at the best Raspberry Pi kits out there.