If you're interested in tinkering around with computers and want to build something of your own, you may want to start off small. Rather than putting together an entire PC by yourself, you may want to learn the basics, especially when it comes to the motherboard. That's where the Raspberry Pi comes in. Raspberry Pi are single-board computers that hold the memory, IO ports, and CPU all on one motherboard. You can choose to use your SBC as a computer, or you can utilize it to automate some of what's going on in your home, like running and setting up lights, controlling robots, or other home hobbyist chores.
For those that are interested in looking at the Raspberry Pi because of how powerful it is and how easy it is to integrate with other devices, you aren't alone. But rather than just getting a Raspberry Pi SBC, you can choose a kit that will give you more to play around with. Here is our look at the best Raspberry Pi kits out there.
CanaKit Raspberry Pi 5 Starter KitEditor's choice
The new Raspberry Pi 5 is the top option out there right now and the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 5 Starter Kit gets it into your hands. You can choose between 4GB or 8GB of RAM and this comes with a Quad-Core Arm Cortex A-76 processor, which is a huge upgrade from previous versions. You'll also get a 128GB microSD card as well as two micro HDMI-to-HDMI cables, a power supply, and a case.
Vilros Basic Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi 4Best basic kit
If you want to get more with a starter kit, the Vilros Basic Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi 4 is a great place to begin. It comes with seven accessories for your Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, giving you plenty of options for tinkering. It includes a clear case with a fan that keeps your unit cool. Other pieces include a HDMI-to-micro-HDMI cable, heatsinks, a storage bag, and more. You can choose between 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of RAM.
Elecrow Crowpi Raspberry Pi 4 3 b 3b+ 4b+ KitBest advanced kit
Giving you more usage than with just one SBC, the Elecrow Crowpi Raspberry kit works with multiple Raspberry Pi variations. This advanced version works with the Raspberry 4, 3b, 3b+, and more. It comes with the Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB of RAM. There are 19 different sensors and it includes a solidly built ABS shell that holds your Raspberry Pi and everything else it comes with.
Canakit Raspberry Pi 4 Extreme KitPremium pick
Packed with RAM and storage, the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Extreme Kit offers a heavy-duty amount of essentials. It includes the Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Model B with a 1.5GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU. With the kit comes a Samsung MicroSD card with 128GB of storage as well as a reader for it. The case that's in the kit has an integrated fan moutn and a fan to keep your SBC running efficiently.
UCTRONICS for Raspberry Pi Pico Starter KitBest value
For anyone trying to learn the basics, the UCTRONICS for Raspberry Pi Pico Starter Kit is a smart investment. This includes a pre-soldered Raspberry Pi Pico, allowing you to jump in by using MicroPython. This can be connected to motors and other components, thanks to the 30 jumper wires, five push-button switches, and multiple colorful LEDs that let you choose what's being connected to what.
GeeekPi Raspberry Pi 4 8GB Starter KitTons of storage$160 $280 Save $120
Offering you 8GB of RAM with a 128GB SD card, the GeeekPi Raspberry Pi 4 8GB Starter Kit can be used for so many things. It includes a Raspberry Pi 4B, a case, the SD card for storage, a card reader that works with any Raspberry Pi, and more. You'll get two 4K HDMI cables, four heatsinks, and a power cable.
DIGISHUO 9 in 1 Complete Starter Kit Raspberry Pi 3 Model BGreat for gamers$90 $95 Save $5
While the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B is a bit older now, the DIGISHUO 9 in 1 Complete Starter Kit for it is great for retro gamers. This maintains the popular format of the previous versions but upgraded the processing, so anyone looking to run older modules will be able to with ease. This offers LAN and Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a 32GB SD card, card reader, and heatsinks.
Vilros Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Basic Starter KitStart from scratch
Learn the basics with the Vilros Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Basic Starter Kit. That's because this is an upgraded version of the original Raspberry Pi, with a 16GHz quad-core, 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 CPU. It includes a MicroSD card reader, a mini HDMI port, and more. You'll get your choice of case as well as camera accessories for those looking to utilize this for photography.
More on the best Raspberry Pi kits
If you want to have fun with a Raspberry Pi kit, you need to consider which version of the Raspberry Pi the kit comes with. There are ones that have older Raspberry Pi SBCs, which will give you less processing, power, and storage. But you can learn the basics from them if you're just starting out. Utilizing a Raspberry Pi 5 makes a lot of sense these days because it's top of the line. That's why we liked the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 5 Starter Kit.
If you want to go above and beyond with the amount of storage and accessories that you have, the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Extreme Kit is a solid option. That and the Elecrow Crowpi Raspberry Pi Kit will cost you some money, but they offer a ton of storage and can work with different Raspberry Pi SBCs. If you're setting out to learn more about it all, the UCTRONICS for Raspberry Pi Pico Starter Kit is a cost-efficient investment.
