For those who are unfamiliar, cases designed for folding smartphones come as two separate pieces. One snaps onto the top of the Razr+, while another snaps onto the bottom. Some cases have an additional piece of flexible plastic that covers the hinge, but generally, the hinge is one part of the phone that remains exposed. Though there aren't a ton of options available for the Motorola Razr+ available right now, we've curated a list of the best ones. We'll be sure to update this list when more cases come out for Motorola's latest foldable.

Clamshell foldables like the Motorola Razr+ keep their main displays safe by folding horizontally, but they typically add a cover screen that's still susceptible to damage. Plus, adding folding mechanisms and a hinge does make the phone easier to break since there are more moving parts. Though this can be a key concern when buying the Motorola Razr+, you can quell these fears by adding a case to your new folding smartphone. Since the Motorola Razr+ looks to be one of the best folding smartphones in 2023 , it's a great idea to put a case on your device for looks and protection.

Motorola's Razr+ is already thick when folded, so you might not want to add a traditional case to that form factor. Luckily, you can still store the Razr+ in this belt pouch from Nakedcellphone. It has a metal belt clip and closes securely with magnets.

To add more character to your Motorola Razr+, this case from Futanwei is downright stylish. It features a grey metal trim and a carbon fiber pattern. It won't give you the benefits of real carbon fiber, but it does look good.

If you're looking to show off the cool design of your Motorola Razr+, this clear case from Foluu will do just that. It's made out of hard plastic, and is scratch resistant. But since it is completely clear and features a glossy finish, you'll still see your Razr+.

Damondy's offering is a thin and simple plastic case for the Motorola Razr+. It comes in blue, green, and orange colors, and allows full access to the phone's ports and buttons. Plus, it has a large cutout for the cover screen and lets you fold and unfold the case while it's on.

Our top picks for the best cases for the Motorola Razr+

We're still waiting for top case manufacturers to reveal their offerings for the Motorola Razr+, but that isn't to say there aren't any good choices available. Foluu's clear case preserves the design of the Razr+ while still offering protection in the form of hard plastic. It's great for people who purchase the Motorola Razr+ in a color other than black since you'll certainly want to show off that unique color choice. Plus, it's an affordable case that you won't mind replacing in the event it cracks or scrapes.

Belt clips aren't for everyone, but they certainly are appealing for the Motorola Razr+ in particular. Since the Razr+ folds in half, the Nakedcellphone belt case doesn't look absurdly out of place on your waist. In fact, the belt case is about the same height as a multi-tool or a two-way radio. If you already carry tools or devices on your waist, this case will be a welcomed addition to your Motorola Razr+.

For a simple plastic case, our choices from Damondy and Futanwei fit the bill quite well. The former is a colored plastic case available in three different colorways, while the latter has a carbon fiber design. Although it's not a true carbon fiber case, it will match other carbon-styled accessories if you have them.

All of these options are priced similarly, so choosing which to buy depends on what you're looking for. If you don't see anything you like here, be sure to check out our overall picks for the best accessories for the Motorola Razr+ in 2023.