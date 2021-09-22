These are the Best Realme smartphones in India right now: Realme GT, X7 Max, and more!

In just three years, Realme has established itself as one of India’s top smartphone makers. The company’s phones carry aggressive prices and enticing specs. It initially focused only on budget and mid-range segments, but of late, the company has started launching phones with high-end specifications. If you like Realme devices and are looking for a new smartphone, we have selected the best Realme phones you can buy in India right now.

Best Overall: Realme GT

Launched in August this year, the Realme GT is the company’s flagship smartphone. It comes with top-of-the-line specs and a very enticing price tag. You get the Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is powering all Android flagships right now. Paired with up to 12GB RAM, the processor ensures the phone runs smoothly and offers excellent performance. The company has also added vapor cooling in the phone to keep the temperatures down during high-intensity tasks.

Additionally, there’s a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display on board that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It looks great with vibrant colors and deep blacks. The phone also packs a triple camera setup that’s headlined by a 64MP camera. Unfortunately, while the primary camera takes excellent photos, the other two shooters are pretty average.

Finally, you get a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. Overall, the Realme GT is an excellent smartphone that doesn’t cost a fortune.

Best Mid-Range: Realme X7 Max

Although Realme offers just a few high-end phones, it has plenty of mid-rangers in its portfolio. The Realme X7 Max offers the best combination of price and specs. The phone uses MediaTek’s flagship SoC — the Dimensity 1200 — to provide excellent performance. It also shares several specs with the Realme GT, like the 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, vapor cooling, same cameras, up to 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0.

In addition, the phone has a 4,500mAh battery, but only supports up to 50W fast charging, which is also a lot given its price tag. However, you’ll get a 65W fast charger in the box, so you won’t have to hunt around for a fast charger. Essentially, you are getting the same phone as Realme GT with a different design, except a MediaTek chip and slower fast charging speed.

Also Great: Realme GT Master Edition

While Realme X7 Max is an excellent mid-range phone, you can’t go wrong with the Realme GT Master Edition if you’re looking for something with a Qualcomm chip. It has an exciting design, but its Voyager Grey variant stands out with an attractive suitcase-inspired design. The phone also shares some specs with the Realme GT, like the 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, Android 11 with Realme 2.0, and 65W fast charging support, but other specs are different.

The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, one of the newer chips on the market, and offers a smooth and lag-free experience. It also packs a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, you’ll get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Best Budget: Realme C25s

Xiaomi once thoroughly dominated the budget segment in India, but since its arrival, Realme has also become a significant player in the category. Its Realme C25s is an excellent budget smartphone for anyone who is or isn’t a fan of the company. The Realme C25s has a nice design and a 6.5-inch HD+ screen.

In addition, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s gaming-focused Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. Both these things make sure the phone runs smoothly and handles most tasks with ease. The highlight of the phone is its massive 6,000mAh battery that lasts two days on moderate usage. Realme has also added 18W fast charging support.

Finally, the triple camera system on the back of the phone produces decent photos with vibrant colors.

Also Great: Realme Narzo 30A

The Realme Narzo 30A is another good affordable phone from the company. It shares several specs with the C25s but is a step down in other areas for a lower price tag. You get the same Helio G85 processor, 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and fingerprint sensor as the Realme C25s. However, the rear camera setup on the Nazro 30A only includes two cameras and is headlined by a 13MP shooter.

As is a problem with most budget phones, the Narzo 30A’s rear camera performance is average and lacks detail. The 8MP selfie shooter however takes good photos. Thanks to the Helio G85 processor, the phone works very well and can handle occasional gaming. Also, like the C25s, the Narzo-series phone shines on the battery front and provides two days of backup.

For under ₹10,000, it’s one of the best phones around.

These are the best Realme phones in the Indian market. The Realme GT is the company’s top performer right now, and it brings the Snapdragon 888 SoC at a relatively affordable price tag. If you want the best phones from other smartphone makers, check out our best Android phones and the best budget Android phones guides.

Which Realme phone are you planning to buy? Do you think we missed a great Realme phone? Let us know in the comments section.