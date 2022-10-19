Best replacement chargers for Surface Laptop 5

One of the cool things about the Surface Laptop 5 is that it has two ways to charge. You can either charge up the laptop using USB-C, or the proprietary Surface Connect port. Microsoft includes a Surface Connect charger for you in the box, but if you happen to lose it, or just want a new one, you’re in the right place.

We’ve put together a collection of some of the best replacement chargers for the Surface Laptop 5. Our picks cover official ones, third-party ones, and more. Check them out below!