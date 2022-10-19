Best replacement chargers for Surface Laptop 5
One of the cool things about the Surface Laptop 5 is that it has two ways to charge. You can either charge up the laptop using USB-C, or the proprietary Surface Connect port. Microsoft includes a Surface Connect charger for you in the box, but if you happen to lose it, or just want a new one, you’re in the right place.
We’ve put together a collection of some of the best replacement chargers for the Surface Laptop 5. Our picks cover official ones, third-party ones, and more. Check them out below!
This third-party charger mimics the original one from Microsoft. It even comes with a carrying case, and matches the original 65W power that's needed to properly charge a Surface Laptop 5
This is a dock for your desk. It's an official Microsoft dock that not only can expand the ports on your Surface but also charge it up.
Even though this charger is designed for the Surface Book 3, it's still certified to work with the Surface Laptop line. It'll even fast charge your laptop since it's a high wattage. Plus, there's an extra USB-A port for charging another device at the same time.
This is a USB-C charger for the Surface Laptop 5. It has 3 ports on it so you can charge your Surface Laptop and two other devices at the same time.
This is a powerbank that includes a Surface Connect cable so you can use your USB-C port on your Surface Laptop 5 while charging it on the go!
This is one of the most compact USB-C chargers we can find on Amazon. You can collapse the prongs in and keep it in your pocket or in a bag.
And those are six of the best replacement chargers we can find right now for the Surface Laptop 5. We hope that one of them fits your needs! These chargers will work with any Surface PCs, and the USB-C ones should also charge up other Windows laptops, too.
The Surface Laptop 5 is the newest flagship laptop from Microsoft with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, and new color options.