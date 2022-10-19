Best replacement chargers for Surface Laptop 5
October 19, 2022 3:34am Comment

Best replacement chargers for Surface Laptop 5

One of the cool things about the Surface Laptop 5 is that it has two ways to charge. You can either charge up the laptop using USB-C, or the proprietary Surface Connect port. Microsoft includes a Surface Connect charger for you in the box, but if you happen to lose it, or just want a new one, you’re in the right place.

We’ve put together a collection of some of the best replacement chargers for the Surface Laptop 5. Our picks cover official ones, third-party ones, and more. Check them out below!

    Charge+ carry case

    This third-party charger mimics the original one from Microsoft. It even comes with a carrying case, and matches the original 65W power that's needed to properly charge a Surface Laptop 5

    Charge+dock

    This is a dock for your desk. It's an official Microsoft dock that not only can expand the ports on your Surface but also charge it up.

    Fast charging+ extra charging

    Even though this charger is designed for the Surface Book 3, it's still certified to work with the Surface Laptop line. It'll even fast charge your laptop since it's a high wattage. Plus, there's an extra USB-A port for charging another device at the same time.

    USB-C charging

    This is a USB-C charger for the Surface Laptop 5. It has 3 ports on it so you can charge your Surface Laptop and two other devices at the same time.

    Charge on the go

    This is a powerbank that includes a Surface Connect cable so you can use your USB-C port on your Surface Laptop 5 while charging it on the go!

    Compact USB-C Charger

    This is one of the most compact USB-C chargers we can find on Amazon. You can collapse the prongs in and keep it in your pocket or in a bag.

And those are six of the best replacement chargers we can find right now for the Surface Laptop 5. We hope that one of them fits your needs! These chargers will work with any Surface PCs, and the USB-C ones should also charge up other Windows laptops, too.

    The Surface Laptop 5 is the newest flagship laptop from Microsoft with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, and new color options.
XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

About author

Arif Bacchus
Arif Bacchus

I have over six years of experience covering Microsoft, Surface, Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS news and rumors for sites like Digital Trends and OnMSFT. I also write laptop reviews and how-to guides. I am a Microsoft fan and I have a drawer full of PCs and other devices. You can follow and interact with me on Twitter if you want to chat!

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.
Load Comments