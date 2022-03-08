These are best RGB mousepads you can buy in 2022

Mousepads can be a crucial addition to your gaming setup as they help you maintain a level of precision and allow for better mouse tracking in-game. This is particularly important in the case of competitive shooter games in which having a precise aim and tracking your opponents is very important to hit your shots. While mousepads alone are not going to magically make you a better gamer, they definitely help. Not to mention, they also prevent the mouse feet from wearing off quickly. There’s no shortage of mousepads on the market but we’re going to take a look at the best RGB mousepads in this article.

That’s right, mousepads with RGB lights. RGB mousepads are becoming quite popular on the market right now. A lot of manufacturers have launched their own RGB-enabled mousepads, so there are plenty of options to choose from. Not all of them are worth buying, though. So let’s take a quick look at the ones that are worth considering in 2022.

Best overall RGB mousepad: SteelSeries QCK Prism

Available for under $50, the SteelSeries QCK Prism is currently one of the best RGB mousepads you can buy out there. You can only buy the XL version of this mousepad at this price, but we think that’s plenty for most users with a standard-sized desk. This is one of those RGB-enabled mousepads that won’t overwhelm you with RGB lights, so we think it has just the right amount of lights to add a touch of RGB flair to your setup.

The SteelSeries QCK Prism mousepad, as you can see, has RGB lights towards the edge of the pad. This particular mousepad has twelve dynamic RGB zones which means you can get a decent level of RGB effects going to match the overall aesthetics of your setup. The RGB lights can be controlled via the SteelSeries Engine software. Customizing the mousepad lighting is similar to how you would customize the lighting on any other RGB-enabled peripherals.

The SteelSeries Engine software has a bunch of preset options to choose from, so you can set up a good effect without putting too much effort into it. The software will also allow you to get reactive lighting effects that will change based on the scenarios in your game. For instance, the lights will glow red if you’re, say, low on ammo or health in-game. The software will also allow you to sync the RGB lighting with other SteelSeries peripherals, which is great.

Another important thing to note about this particular mousepad is that the central area within the RGB lights can easily be peeled off. This means you can swap the surface of the mousepad easily based on your requirements. You can choose between ‘Speed’ or ‘Control’ type surface based on the mouse you’re using and the type of game you are playing. This feature makes this mousepad better than a lot of other options that are available on the market. Being able to switch the surface easily makes it very versatile. It can also be shared with someone else in your home if they prefer using a different surface.

The SteelSeries QCK Prism is available in a handful of different sizes. You can buy it in either medium (M), extra-large (XL), or even 3x extra-large (3XL), based on the size of your desk. The medium size is best suited for those who have very limited space to work with on their desk. The 3XL is best for those who have a very big desk and require more space for mouse movements. The 3XL is also great for low-sensitivity gamers who typically use more space to move their mouse.

That being said, we think the XL size is perfect for most users. And as we mentioned earlier, it’s available for just under $50, making it a great option to consider. The XL is also the size of the mousepad that’s readily available, so be sure to hit the link below to find the best price for it online.

Alternate best overall pick: Razer Firefly V2

Razer is a popular brand in the PC components space that’s known for its RGB-enabled peripherals. Believe it or not, a lot of people buy a bunch of these Razer peripherals including mice and keyboards mainly because of the company’s Chroma lighting. The Razer Firefly V2 is the company RGB-enabled mousepad that’ll give you all the RGB bling you’ll ever need for your setup. The Razer Firefly V2 is also not that expensive, making it a solid addition to this collection of the best RGB mousepads on the market.

One of the best things about the Razer Firefly V2 is that it comes with 19 customizable RGB zones. This is a lot more than what you get with most RGB-enabled mousepads, so it’s already a great option to consider if you want lots of lights and good customization options. Just like other RGB-enabled Razer peripherals, you can use the Razer Synapse software to customize the lighting on this mousepad to your liking.

Razer Synapse software is known to be one of the most popular customization software out there that’ll let you fine-tune the settings. You get as many as seven brightness controls, a bunch of preset options for lighting effects, and more. And just like the SteelSeries mousepad that we just saw, the Razer Firefly V2 can also be set to react to the in-game scenarios. And if you happen to have other RGB-enabled RGB peripherals like a mouse or a keyboard, then you can sync the lighting on this with that too.

Unlike the SteelSeries mousepad that we mentioned earlier, however, the Razer Firefly V2 won’t let you swap out the central cloth material. According to Razer, the Firefly V2 comes with a “micro-textured” plastic surface that enabled speedy mouse movements to be able to track better in games. But this means you’re stuck to just one type of material for your mousepad, with no option to customize it. This isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker for many, but it’s something to make a note of, especially if you are particular about the type of surface.

The Razer Firefly V2 is said to be just 3mm thick, which is great. Despite the relatively low thickness, however, it comes with a rubber base that prevents any abrupt movements while gaming. This particular mousepad is also said to catch a lot of fingerprints and smudges, so keep that in mind. The mousepad comes with a braided cable that comes attached to the surface of the mouse.

Overall, there is a lot to like about the Razer Firefly V2. Even though it doesn’t let you swap out the surface, we think it’s still a great mousepad that offers plenty of good features. The fact that it has 19 RGB zones makes it better than a lot of options out there. The Razer Synapse software is also quite expansive and comes with a ton of customization options to choose from. This particular mousepad is also available for less than $50, so be sure to check it out.

Best budget RGB mousepad: Cooler Master MP750

Cooler Master is also a popular name in the computing space with a ton of reliable components. Cooler Master also has a lot of affordable/budget options that are preferred by those who are not particularly looking to spend a ton of money. As such, if you don’t want to spend close to $50 on a gaming mousepad, then we highly recommend checking out the Cooler Master MP750 RGB mousepad.

This particular gaming mousepad carries an affordable price of under $35. In fact, you’ll often be able to pick it for as low as $25. And at that price, you are essentially getting a great mousepad that offers plenty of great features. According to Cooler Master, the MP750 features a finely textured cloth surface that offers a “slick texture and smooth maneuverability.” While nothing’s special about this particular surface, it seems to be just fine for most users.

One thing that’s worth pointing out about this particular mousepad is that it comes with a spill-resistant coating. This feature makes the MP750 mousepad better than a lot of other options out there on the market. We recommend keeping water and other kinds of beverages away from the computer peripherals, but it’s safe to say that you’ll easily be able to clean the mousepad if you happen to spill something on it. Things like water droplets can easily be rolled off the surface.

As for the RGB lighting, there’s a strip on the edge of the mousepad. It’s a relatively thin strip and it only has a single RGB zone, so keep that in mind. We’re also not a huge fan of the black-colored cloth stitching that wraps around the RGB strip. The MP750, however, comes with a handy button on the cable connector that can be used to easily change the RGB lighting color. This means you can change the lighting on the fly without having to open software on your computer for it. The MP750 is the only mouse in this collection to have this button, so that makes it slightly better than others. But you only get a single RGB lighting zone so keep that in mind.

Not having different RGB zones will essentially keep you from customizing the lighting effects. You’ll be limited to using just a single light and a limited set of effects like breathing and static. Cooler Master has a customization software called the Cooler Master Master Plus. You can use this software to pick from the available lighting presets and colors. There are some reviews in the community that says the mousepad isn’t entirely accurate when it comes to setting the right lighting color, so we think that’s worth making a note of. Overall though, the Cooler Master MP750 looks like a decent option to consider in the budget space. Unless you are ready to pay close to or upwards of $50, then we think this is a great option to be on the lookout.

Alternate budget RGB mousepad: LUXCOMS RGB Soft

If you are looking for options that are more affordable than the Cooler Master MP750, then we think the LUXCOMS RGB Soft RGB mousepad is also a great option to consider. We stumbled upon this particular mousepad while searching for options on Amazon, and we think this is worth adding to our collection mainly because of its price tag. The LUXCOMS RGB Soft mousepad is available for $18 at the time of writing this article, making it the most affordable RGB mousepad in this collection.

Despite the affordable price tag, we think the LUXCOMS RGB Soft mousepad is a great option because it offers plenty of great features. This particular mousepad has two RGB zones which means you get slightly more customization options with this one over the Cooler Master MP750. And just like the Cooler Master MP750, this particular mousepad also has a button on the cable connector to change the lighting. This comes in handy to switch the lighting on the fly without having to fiddle the software on your computer.

In fact, you can use this button to switch between a bunch of different colors too. You can also press and hold the button to turn the lights on or off completely too. The LUXCOMS RGB Soft mousepad is just 4mm thick which means it’s more in line with a lot of other mousepads in this collection. This mousepad has ‘Speed’ type material which is good for gaming. You may, however, have some trouble getting used to it if you are coming from, say, a ‘Control’ type mousepad with a rough surface. You get a rubber base with this motherboard, so it’ll stay in place even if you are making quick movements with your mouse.

The LUXCOMS RGB Soft mousepad has a rectangular shape, so you’ll need some space on your desk for this one. The listing also says this is an extended mousepad which means it’s going to be bigger than a lot of other options. As per the listing, this mousepad measures 31.5 x 12 x 0.2 inches in dimensions and this one seems to be the only size that’s available out there. If you don’t like the plain black-colored coth material on it then you can also pick up another variant of it that comes with a cosmic design. Although the plain black-colored variant of the mousepad is a little cheaper.

All things considered, we think the LUXCOMS RGB Soft mousepad is a good option to consider if you don’t have a lot of money to spend on a mousepad. This is one of the most affordable RGB mousepads you’ll find on the market right now, so be sure to check it out. You can hit below to find the best price for it online. But if you can spend a little bit more money, then you might want to look at other options too including the Cooler Master MP750.

Best RGB mousepad for large desks: HyperX Pulsefire

While a lot of other mousepads mentioned in this collection are also available in a large size for bigger desks, we think the HyperX Pulsefire is a good option to consider if you happen to have a large-sized desk. Just like a lot of other listings, this one is also available in a bunch of different sizes. You can buy it in small, medium, and XL sizes, based on which the shape of the mousepad changes too.

The XL version of the mousepad, in particular, measures 35.43 x 16.54 x 0.2 inches, making it a great option for a variety of desks. The overall quality of the Pulsefire mousepad is pretty solid. For the price, we think it’s on par with a lot of more expensive mousepads on the market, which is great. This one comes with a textured cloth surface that’ll give you plenty of grips. This means the Pulsefire is a ‘Control’ type mousepad. HyperX also has a ‘Speed’ mat, but that one doesn’t have RGB lighting, so keep that in mind.

One of the best things about this particular mousepad is that it comes with silicone shielding around the RGB lights. This allows for uniform diffused lighting. Also, the shielding will prevent the corners from fraying, so you can expect this mousepad to last longer than other options out there on the market. Notably, you also get a rubber base that will keep the mousepad from sliding on the table surface. This is a great feature to have, especially on gaming mousepads as they’ll be in place when you are gaming.

As far as the RGB lights are concerned, you only get two RGB zones which means it’s somewhat limited. In comparison, even some of the more affordable options out there have more zones. In fact, other similarly priced RGB mousepads have more RGB zones, so be sure to check them out. You can control the RGB lights via the HyperX RGB software. This particular software will allow you to customize the lighting with a variety of patterns and colors. It has limited integration with games or other applications like Discord, but you should be able to customize it quite a bit.

Another highlight of this particular mousepad is that it comes with an RGB touchpad that lets you cycle through different RGB presets. This eliminates the need to dive into the software every time you have to customize the lighting. This is the only RGB mousepad in this collection that comes with an RGB Touch sensor, so that’s great. Overall, we think the HyperX Pulsefire is a pretty good option to consider, especially if you are on the lookout for a large mousepad for your desk. There’s nothing particularly special about it but we think the addition of silicone shielding for the RGB lights and the RGB Touch sensor makes it better than a lot of other options out there. You also get a pretty decent surface to use your mouse on.

Best mousepad with RGB zones: Thermaltake Argent MP1 RGB

If you are in the market to buy a unique RGB mousepad that stands out from the rest of the options out there then we think the Thermaltake Argent MP1 RGB is worth checking out. We think this is one of the best-looking RGB mousepads out there right now that comes with a very unique design. One of the first things you’ll notice about this particular mousepad is that it comes with a silver-colored faceplate that has a frosted finish.

Also, the mousepad surface is made out of plastic with a soft texture on top to act as a grip for your mouse. It feels a bit rough but it’ll allow your mouse to glide on the surface, thereby making it a great option for those who play games on a low sensitivity. It may take some time to get used to this mousepad but we think it’ll make your gaming sessions a lot less exhausting. The bottom of the mousepad is also generously covered with rubber which allows it to stay in place.

The Thermaltake Argent MP1 RGB is quite thin, yet it’s surprisingly heavy at 0.77Kgs. However, the fact that it’s a hard plastic mousepad makes it very difficult to carry around. You can roll or fold this mousepad, so it’s going to take a lot more space inside your backpack. This is an issue with all the hard plastic mousepads, so you’ll have to look at non-plastic options if you are planning to carry your mousepad around a lot while traveling.

As for the RGB lighting, the Thermaltake Argent MP1 RGB has 20 RGB zones. You can customize the lighting with the help of Thermaltake’s iTake software. The fact that it has so many RGB zones makes it a great option for customization. You can choose between a bunch of preset options or come up with your own effects too. The mousepad can also provide CPU temperature information for up to 6 different temperatures. You can even make it react to audio, and save up to six different RGB profiles in the software.

One thing that a lot of people highlighted about this mousepad is that it’s a little difficult to see the lighting from your seated position. That’s because they’re not as bright as the lighting on some other mousepads and also the mat surface has a weird protrusion. The frosted silver faceplate, however, looks pretty good though.

Overall, there’s a lot to like about the Thermaltake Argent MP1 RGB mousepad. This feature-rich mousepad, however, carries an expensive price tag too. Coming in at over $80, this is one of the most expensive RGB mousepads in this collection, so you might want to look at other options if you are on the lookout for something affordable. Another thing to consider is the fact that this is a hard-plastic mousepad which means it’s not a travel-friendly option. That being said, if this unique mouse mat interests you then be sure to hit the link below to find the best price for it online right now.

RGB mousepad with wireless charging: ASUS ROG Balteus Qi

ASUS has a ton of great gaming products in its portfolio under the ROG brand. In addition to gaming mice, keyboards, and more, the company also has a couple of mousepads in its collection. Out of all the options, we’re going to take a look at the ASUS ROG Balteus Qi in this collection. This is a very unique mousepad that can wireless charge one of your Qi wireless charging compatible devices. This mousepad is obviously not for everyone, but we think it’s one of the best options out there that’s worth considering.

The ASUS ROG Balteus Qi mousepad, as you can see, has a vertical orientation. While this may turn off a lot of users as you get limited space to move the mouse horizontally, ASUS has done it in purpose to keep space for a Qi charger on the top. The Balteus Qi mousepad can charge devices supporting Qi wireless charging at up to 10W. While this isn’t the fastest way to charge your phone or other devices, we think it’s still pretty cool that you get a wireless charger with your mousepad. If you tend to keep your phone around while gaming, then drop it on the wireless charging mat and it’ll keep charging it as you play your game.

The ASUS ROG Balteus Qi mousepad isn’t the only mousepad out there that supports wireless charging, but it’s one of the few that supports up to 10W charging. There’s also a neat light indicator on the mousepad that’ll tell you if your device is still charging or if it’s done. You can also use the ASUS Armoury crate software to check out this info. That’s also the software that you will use to control the lighting on the mat.

As for the customization, the ASUS ROG Balteus Qi has 15 RGB zones, which is a lot higher than most other options out there. This will allow you to customize your mouse properly. ASUS Armoury Crate software has 9 preset options, but you can always make your own effects using different colors too. Another thing to note about this mousepad is that the RGB lighting is pretty bright too. You’ll clearly be able to see all the lights even when your room is decently lit. Another good thing about this mousepad is that ASUS has added a USB 2.0 passthrough port. This is a solid addition to the mousepad, something that’s missing on almost all the options mentioned in this collection.

But just like the Thermaltake mousepad, the ASUS ROG Balteus Qi also has a hard-plastic surface which means it’s not the best option for traveling. And as you’d expect, this particular mousepad is also slightly on the expensive side, coming in at around $90. That being said, you do get a wireless charger with this mousepad, so we think it’s worth the asking price. This mousepad, as we mentioned earlier, is not for everyone though. It’s a good option to consider if you are a desktop user who happens to keep their smartphone next to them at all times.

Alternate best RGB mousepad with wireless charging: HP Omen Outpost

HP also has an RGB-enabled mousepad in its collection that comes with a Qi wireless charging pad on the top. It’s called the HP Omen Outpost gaming mousepad. This particular mousepad, as you can see, has an angular design with sharp edges. There are RGB lights around the surface and there’s also a Qi wireless charging pad at the top. This one is slightly more expensive than the ASUS ROG Balteus Qi, so you’ll have to shell out more money if you are looking to buy this one.

The HP Omen Outpost isn’t the biggest mousepad out there on the market, but we think it’s big enough for most users. On top of the main surface area of the mat, there’s a separate tab that houses the HP Omen logo and the USB passthrough port. The Qi-compatible charging pad is located on this top surface and is marked with a small square icon. You’ll see a small LED light below the Omen logo to notify as soon as you place a Qi-compatible charger on top of it.

Being able to place your phone on the charger for charging while you are gaming is quite convenient. And unlike the ASUS mousepad that we saw before this one, the HP Omen Outpost has a separate spot for the charger which means it’s not going to interfere as you use your mousepad. The addition of the USB passthrough is also a nice touch, especially given how most wireless mice also require you to connect an additional dongle for connection.

As far as the RGB lights are concerned, they look pretty good on this mousepad. The lights wrap around the surface of the mousepad and look great when customized properly. You only get a single-zoned RGB strip, unfortunately, so your customization options are going to be fairly limited. The RGB lighting can be controlled using HP’s Omen Command software suite. You can also sync the lighting with other HP peripherals if you have, so that’s a great feature too.

One of the highlights of this mousepad is that it comes with a dual-sided surface. One of them is harder while the other one is softer to use. Both of them feel great to use and it mostly comes down to personal preference. The bottom of the mousepad is also fitted with rubber which means, it’s not going to move around the desk.

All things considered, we think the HP Omen Outpost is a great mousepad overall. It’s a little on the expensive side, though. In fact, at $100, it’s one of the most expensive mousepads on the market right now, so you may have to look at other options out there. Wireless charging is a great addition, but it’s only limited to 5W on this mousepad. The ASUS ROG mousepad that we saw before supports faster charging, so that might be a better pick for most people. You might be able to get this mousepad at a discounted price, so be sure to hit the link below to find the best price for it online right now.

Best RGB mousepads to buy in 2022: Final Thoughts

Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection of the best RGB mousepads. There are plenty of RGB mousepads out there but we think the SteelSeries QCK Prism and the Razer Firefly V2 are two of the best mousepads to consider for your setup. We think they offer a good set of features of price and are also readily available on the market. Budget shoppers can check out the Cooler Master MP750 whereas those who are looking for a premium RGB mousepad can check out either Thermaltake Argent MP1 RGB or the ASUS ROG Balteus Qi mousepads.

If you stumbled upon this article while looking for things to add to your setup, then be sure to check out some of our other collection articles including the best mechanical keyboards, best monitors, or even the best webcams. It's never a bad time to add more peripherals to your existing setup, so be sure to take a look. Alternatively, you can also visit and join our XDA Computing Forums to discuss your PC build, gaming setup, and more. You can even get more product recommendations from the experts in our community.