When you sign up for internet service with Xfinity, you’ll get one of their xFi gateways to act as your modem and router. While these gateways are reasonably capable devices, there’s a good chance you’ll be paying a monthly fee to use one. Upgrading to your own router-modem combo keeps your network simple, with just a single device to connect, while also eliminating your rental fees. There’s also a high chance you could even get better download and upload speeds than you would with their standard box.

With Xfinity, you want to get a modem with support for DOCSIS 3.1, or you may be leaving some speed on the table. Most of these picks will work with Xfinity’s 1000Mbps tier, but if you’re getting their fastest internet package, Gigabit Extra, you’ll need a 2.5Gbps Ethernet (2.5GbE) to reach the full potential for 1200Mbps down. Whether you’re looking for the fastest Wi-Fi speeds possible, or just want something reliable with enough speed for streaming, you’ve got a few options.

Get a router-modem combo for your Xfinity connection

If your internet comes into your home via a cable line, you need a modem in order to use it. Getting a modem with a router built in can also give you Wi-Fi and multiple Ethernet ports without needing to buy a separate router. All of these modems are certified to work with Xfinity, so setup and activation should go as smoothly as possible. All of these can also be set up by using a phone app, so there’s no need to connect from a web browser to set your Wi-Fi name, password, and security.

Overall, the Arris SURFboard G36 is one of the best cable router-modems you can get with a reasonably quick AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connection and multi-gig Ethernet. This gives the router support for some of Xfinity’s fastest speeds like the Gigabit Extra tier with 1200Mbps down and around 40Mbps up. If you’ve got a big family that likes to stream and game from multiple devices at once, this router can keep up.

Should you get a modem and router separately?

One thing to think about is whether a separate modem and router might better meet your needs. While a combo unit like these will make the wiring and setup process easier, you lose some flexibility when it comes time to upgrade. If you’ve got a standalone modem, you can plug just about any router into it. If you want one of the best Wi-Fi routers or one of the top mesh systems, you’ll need to pair it with a standalone modem.

You can still get Xfinity’s best speeds with a modem like the Arris SURFboard S33 while having the flexibility to build out the rest of your network any way you please. If you're a big gamer, you may appreciate some of the options that come with a high-end router. If you want to build a big wired network in your home, you can also do that. The fact of the matter is that a separate modem and router can give you a lot more flexibility to build your network how you want, just with a lot more wires to wrangle.