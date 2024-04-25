When you sign up for internet service with Xfinity, you’ll get one of their xFi gateways to act as your modem and router. While these gateways are reasonably capable devices, there’s a good chance you’ll be paying a monthly fee to use one. Upgrading to your own router-modem combo keeps your network simple, with just a single device to connect, while also eliminating your rental fees. There’s also a high chance you could even get better download and upload speeds than you would with their standard box.
With Xfinity, you want to get a modem with support for DOCSIS 3.1, or you may be leaving some speed on the table. Most of these picks will work with Xfinity’s 1000Mbps tier, but if you’re getting their fastest internet package, Gigabit Extra, you’ll need a 2.5Gbps Ethernet (2.5GbE) to reach the full potential for 1200Mbps down. Whether you’re looking for the fastest Wi-Fi speeds possible, or just want something reliable with enough speed for streaming, you’ve got a few options.
Arris Surfboard G36$296 $340 Save $44
The Arris G36 is read for Xfinity’s fastest speeds with a 2.5GbE port, AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and DOCSIS 3.1. You’ve also got four gigabit Ethernet ports so you can get all of your wired devices online. Arris also makes setup quick and easy with an app.
Netgear Nighthawk CAX80Best for Gigabit Extra$450 $500 Save $50
The Nighthawk CAX80 is not only a fast modem, but a fairly high-end Wi-Fi 6 router with AX6000 speeds. It has a 2.5GbE port with four gigabit ports on the back, plus USB for storage. Setup is easy with the Nighthawk app and you can even sign up for Netgear Armor.
Arris Surfboard SBG8300Best value$182 $260 Save $78
If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the Arris SBG8300 is a solid pick with support for up to 800Mbps on Xfinity. It stick with a Wi-Fi 5 AC2350, but it’s still fairly quick with 4x4 MIMO at 5GHz and four gigabit Ethernet ports for all of your devices.
Arris Surfboard G54Best Wi-Fi 7
The Arris G54 is the fastest cable modem and routers combos you can get with Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to BE18000. This is a quad-band router with a a 2.4GHz band, two 5GHz bands, and a 6GHz band. There’s also a 10GbE port so you’re ready for the next generation of speed.
Netgear Orbi CBK752$311 $650 Save $339
If you’ve got a large home and a single router simply isn’t enough, the Orbi CBK752 supports mesh expansion with more Orbi RBS750 satellite nodes with Wi-Fi 6 speeds of AX4200. The modem supports download speeds up to 800Mbps, which is plenty for most people.
Arris Surfboard G34Best value Wi-Fi 6$186 $310 Save $124
If you want Wi-Fi 6 but for less, the Arris G34 is your best bet with AX3000 dual-band speeds, and support for up to 800Mbps on Xfinity. You get four gigabit ethernet ports on the back so you can get everyone in the house connected with plenty of capacity.
Motorola MG8725$302 $410 Save $108
Motorola’s MG8725 is one of the fastest options for Xfinity with a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port and DOCSIS 3.1 to support Xfinity’s best speeds. Setup and management is easy with Motorola’s app. Just be sure to call into Xfinity to get the device activated on the Xfinity network.
Motorola MT7711$157 $179 Save $22
While Xfinity recommends newer DOCSIS 3.1 modems, you can still use an older modem, like the MT7711 from Motorola for cheaper packages. The AC1900 dual-band Wi-Fi 5 router should be able to keep up with the supported 300Mbps Xfinity package.
Netgear Nighthawk CAX30S$317 $380 Save $63
Netgear Nighthawk routers have a few nice features like Netgear Armor security and parental controls, as well as a polished app. If you want these features but don’t need the speed of the CAX80, the CAX30S is a good backup option with 90 days of Netgear Armor thrown in for free.
Get a router-modem combo for your Xfinity connection
If your internet comes into your home via a cable line, you need a modem in order to use it. Getting a modem with a router built in can also give you Wi-Fi and multiple Ethernet ports without needing to buy a separate router. All of these modems are certified to work with Xfinity, so setup and activation should go as smoothly as possible. All of these can also be set up by using a phone app, so there’s no need to connect from a web browser to set your Wi-Fi name, password, and security.
Overall, the Arris SURFboard G36 is one of the best cable router-modems you can get with a reasonably quick AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connection and multi-gig Ethernet. This gives the router support for some of Xfinity’s fastest speeds like the Gigabit Extra tier with 1200Mbps down and around 40Mbps up. If you’ve got a big family that likes to stream and game from multiple devices at once, this router can keep up.
Should you get a modem and router separately?
One thing to think about is whether a separate modem and router might better meet your needs. While a combo unit like these will make the wiring and setup process easier, you lose some flexibility when it comes time to upgrade. If you’ve got a standalone modem, you can plug just about any router into it. If you want one of the best Wi-Fi routers or one of the top mesh systems, you’ll need to pair it with a standalone modem.
You can still get Xfinity’s best speeds with a modem like the Arris SURFboard S33 while having the flexibility to build out the rest of your network any way you please. If you're a big gamer, you may appreciate some of the options that come with a high-end router. If you want to build a big wired network in your home, you can also do that. The fact of the matter is that a separate modem and router can give you a lot more flexibility to build your network how you want, just with a lot more wires to wrangle.