A cable modem uses a technology called DOCSIS to connect to the internet with newer revisions allowing for faster speeds. You don’t want anything older than DOCSIS 3.0 with 3.1 required for many ISPs' faster plans. When it comes to Wi-Fi, modern Wi-Fi 6 tech will help you make the most of your internet speeds around the house, though if your internet speeds are under 300Mbps, you’ll probably have no issues with solid Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) speeds.

For millions of people, the best way to get connected to high-speed internet is through a local cable provider. While the companies are happy to provide a router-modem combo unit, often called a gateway, for a monthly fee, you’re stuck using their hardware and software, which may not be a match for your needs. If you’re looking to get rid of modem rental fees and don’t want the hassle of setting up a separate modem and router, getting a combo is the way to go.

If you don’t need a ton of speed and just want to get online without wasting money on rentals, the MG7550 could be for you. It’s a step back from the rest with DOCSIS 3.0 and Wi-Fi 5, but it’s fine for internet speeds up to 300Mbps and the AC1900 Wi-Fi connection should have no trouble keeping up on multiple devices.

The Nighthawk CAX80 is Netgear’s top-of-the-line modem with a fast AX6000 connection and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. It’s ready for the fastest cable internet connection you can buy and covers an estimated 2,500 square feet. It’s also easy to set up using the robust Nighthawk app with features like Netgear Armor and Smart Parental Controls available.

With DOCSIS 3.1 and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port on the back, this modem is ready for the fastest connection an ISP can throw at it. The AX6000 Wi-Fi has plenty of capacity for both 2.4GHz devices, like smart home tech, and 5GHz devices for a large family. It’s even certified for Low Latency DOCSIS with compatible providers.

The Orbi CBK752 is a mesh kit with a fast DOCSIS 3.1 modem built into the main router. With a tri-band AX4200 connection, this mesh kit allows you to make the most of your gigabit cable internet connection. You set it up with Orbi’s simple app on your phone and can even use software features like Smart Parental Controls and Netgear Armor with a subscription.

The Motorola MG7700 is a DOCSIS 3.0 router like the MG7550 but it has extra channels enabling internet speeds up to 800Mbps on Xfinity and 500Mbps on Cox and Spectrum. The dual-band AC1900 connection should be able to keep up with these internet speeds in a house without much congestion, but could struggle to deliver full speed in an apartment.

This DOCSIS 3.1 modem is good for connections up to 1Gbps with support for Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, and more. The AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router has enough capacity for a medium to large family with coverage of up to 2,500 square feet. With four Ethernet ports on the back, you can also connect wired devices.

Upgrade your internet speed and Wi-Fi with a new router-modem combo

If you’re looking to save money on your home internet service, eliminating modem rental fees can be a good starting point. While some providers in more competitive environments have eliminated rental fees, for quite a few people, they’re still a reality. You can also check around to see if you have other internet options such as fiber, which can provide a faster internet experience, or even 5G with a carrier like T-Mobile or Verizon which has similar speeds to cable with no modem fees or data caps. You could even pair one of those providers' modems with one of the best Wi-Fi routers.

If you’re sticking with cable, the Arris Surfboard G34 is a good starting point. It supports internet speeds up to 1Gbps, which is plenty for most people, and has enough Wi-Fi capacity for most families. The Motorola MG7700 is an excellent value pick with its DOCSIS 3.0 tech supporting up to 800Mbps, so even if you don't need quite that much speed, you have some room to upgrade. The Netgear Orbi CBK752 is a solid mesh system offering tons of coverage with two nodes in the box. Like all the best mesh routers, you can expand your coverage with more nodes if you feel the need later on.

The right modem for you mostly comes down to how much speed you need. Cable internet providers have been working fast to upgrade their networks to offer speeds in excess of 1Gbps, but for many, a tenth of that will do. If you've got a big family with a lot of devices, the extra speed can be worth every penny, especially when paired with a router that can handle multiple connections at once with QoS software. And if you have one of the big cable providers, give your ISP a call to make sure the modem you're thinking about buying, is supported by their system.